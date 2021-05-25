Amanda Segel, a co-executive producer for Person of Interest and Hulu’s Helstrom, will write 10,000 Ships, one of the multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs currently in development for HBO, according to Deadline. The series will follow warrior princess Nymeria, the ancestor of House Martell.

In George R.R. Martin’s fictional history, Princess Nymeria led the Rhoynar people to the region of Dorne after a defeat from the Valyrians, mostly known by fans of Game of Thrones as the ancestors of Queen Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). In Game of Thrones, Aria Stark (Maisie Williams) names her direwolf Nymeria as a homage to the warrior princess. As the Rhoynar migration happens one thousand years before the events of Game of Thrones, 10,000 Ships would be another prequel to HBO’s hit series.

10,000 Ships is one of three Game of Thrones spin-offs recently announced by HBO, together with 9 Voyages and Flea Bottom. 9 Voyages is in the works from Rome creator Bruno Heller, and will follow Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake, set to be played by Steve Toussaint on House of the Dragon, yet another Game of Thrones spin-off already in production. Flea Bottom will take place in the iconic region of King’s Landing. There are also talks about adapting Martin’s Dunk & Egg stories, set in the same universe. Even an animated Game of Thrones spin-off is being discussed by HBO.

House of the Dragons has been shooting since last month and is expected to premiere sometime in 2022. As for all the other Game of Thrones spin-offs, you can expect to read all about them here at Collider as new details emerge.

