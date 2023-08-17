The Big Picture Arya Stark's open-ended conclusion in Game of Thrones demands a spinoff, as her sailing West to discover what's beyond Westeros offers expansive storytelling opportunities.

An Arya spinoff would expand the world of Game of Thrones, taking audiences into uncharted territory and exploring myths and creatures of the unexplored oceans.

Arya's untapped potential and her youthful character make her the perfect candidate for swashbuckling adventures and leadership opportunities in a spinoff series.

When HBO’s Game of Thrones ended in 2019, it was met with a mixed response from audiences and critics as fans questioned some character endings and the underwhelming revelations of a generation-defining show. With spinoff House of the Dragon already heading into its second series and a plethora of other shows slated and speculated, there’s one character whose ending demands a spinoff more than most… Maisie William’s Arya Stark. Game of Thrones saw many characters take on new positions throughout Westeros. The Stark family in particular spread out across the land, leading various kingdoms – some more deserving than others. With Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) now king of the seven Kingdoms, Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark becoming Queen of the newly-independent North, and Kit Harington’s Jon Snow returning North of the Wall, Arya is perhaps the Stark sibling whom showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss gave the most open-ended conclusion to.

As the siblings said their goodbyes, Arya announced her intentions of sailing West, to discover “what’s West of Westeros,” and as the finale came to a close, the youngest Stark daughter sets sail aboard a Stark ship with a twinkle of adventure in her eye. It’s an ending that’s begging to be continued and filled with storytelling opportunities. Contrasting her ending with that of her siblings, it’s far more expansive in its possibilities, with Bran and Sansa destined to sit on their respective thrones for years to come and a Jon Snow spinoff already in the work’s at HBO, Arya’s aquatic adventures is the spinoff that needs to happen. Snow’s series will be cool, but we’ve been beyond the Wall before… What’s West of Westeros could be far more exciting.

RELATED: Netflix's Biggest Mistake Was Trying To Make 'The Witcher' Its 'Game of Thrones'

An Arya Spinoff Would Expand the World of ‘Game of Thrones’

Image via HBO

As mentioned, numerous spinoffs are in the works at HBO, covering the land of Westeros from head to toe. House of the Dragon saw a fantastic return to King’s Landing, and while it told a more intimate, family-driven tale than its mother show it did feel very much like Game of Thrones Season 9… except set in the past of course. The usual political dramas ensued with more bombastic Dragon action than ever before and it even recycled Thrones’ theme song – but let’s be honest, nothing would ever be as iconic as that, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more stand-out theme to hit our screens in the last decade.

An Arya spinoff would offer something different, taking audiences out of the comfort (if you can call it that) of the Seven Kingdoms and into uncharted territory. Writer George R. R. Martin has scattered ideas of what could be beyond the Sunset Sea in a number of his works, but the maps stop at a group of islands just West of Westeros giving the show free rein with what it could bring to the screen. Common myths of the unexplored oceans include creatures such as the Kraken and Sea Dragons. Arya could be in store for a swashbuckling adventure traversing from Island to Island, battling creatures from the deep along the way. This particular spinoff could put medieval politics on the back seat and replace it with wonder and exploration.

Perhaps a twist in fate could see her travel so far West that she finds herself in the East, exploring advanced Kingdoms such as Yi Ti – a land similar to what we know as Ancient China and ruled by a god-like Emperor. Expanded Thrones media has whispered hints of what Yi Ti could have in store, including dense Jungles infested with Basilisks, so the land is overflowing with ideas for storytelling. Wherever Arya ends up, the possibilities are endless and once again, far more exciting than the slate of shows that the Thrones' universe currently has to offer. It would expand the world like never before with a young, maturing Stark at the center of it.

Arya Is Filled with Untapped Potential

Image via HBO

Arya’s Game of Thrones adventures saw her travel far around Westeros, developing a unique skill set along the way. Our budding adventurer showcased a lot of growth throughout the series, straying far from the innocent Stark daughter that we were introduced to in the series premiere. Always accompanied by her partner in crime, “Needle” (her trusty smallsword), Arya went on to learn the ways of the Faceless at the House of Black. This was a storyline that tested her character as she mastered the art of illusion, disguising herself as her enemies in a very Mission Impossible-like way. However, other than a few surprise revenge killings, Arya’s skillset didn’t really influence much of the greater Game of Thrones plot and ultimately did feel like wasted potential. Arya’s swashbuckling adventures could fix that… but let’s hope they can think of a better title first.

Beyond that, Arya’s character is youthful and developing, giving her plenty of potential to grow even further as a character. She could form relationships with her crew mates on her travels, perhaps even picking up a few strays along the way. Arya could lead this misfit crew through the storms and battles of the Sunset Sea, offering her a chance at leadership during her travels. She’s the Stark that’s never had much of an interest in leading a Kingdom, but perhaps captaining a voyage of uncharted waters could teach her lessons she didn’t know she needed.

The future of the Game of Thrones universe is incredibly exciting. With House of the Dragon Season 2 already in production and more Westeros-based spinoffs coming down the pipeline, there’s a lot to smile about, but the adventures of Arya Stark (once again, let’s hope for a better title) would stand out from the more political based storylines of the Thrones shows we’ve so far seen. The storytelling possibilities are endless and could even open the door for more spinoffs in the future as the world of Westeros gets a lot bigger. If Maisie Williams was up for it, we would be too.