Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have joined the cast of the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of Dragons, according to Variety. The actresses are set to play the younger counterparts of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

The prequel, which is set three hundred years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood and will tell the story of House Targaryen. Alcock has been cast to play Princess Rhaenyera Targaryen, who is not only the king’s first-born child, but she was born with pure Valyrian blood and is also a dragon rider. D’Arcy’s casting was previously announced back in December.

The Targaryens aren’t the only family being represented in the House of Dragons. Alicent Hightower is the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. Cooke was featured in the first set of cast photos that HBO unveiled at the start of filming. Carey has been cast to portray her younger self, perhaps during the time that she was raised in the Red Keep, within the king’s innermost circle.

Image via BBC

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' Character Guide: Who's Who In the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series

In Fire & Blood, Rhaenyra and Alicent become fierce rivals, both vying for the honor of claiming the throne for themselves and their own heirs. House Targaryen’s history is filled with intrigue, drama, and even a bit of romance in between a few battles with dragons. Alcock and Carey join an ever-growing cast list that includes Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal will serve as co-creators on the series, with Condal and Miguel Sapochnik as showrunners. Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes, with the addition of Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel, and Greg Yaitanes who have been announced as directors for the series.

House of Dragons is scheduled to arrive in 2022.

KEEP READING: First 'House of the Dragon' Images Reveal Some Targaryens Being Real Serious at the Beach

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Night of the Living Dead 2’ Teaser Hints at the Return of ‘Day of the Dead’ Cast The unofficial sequel looks like it will have some of Romero's past survivors involved.

Read Next

Maggie Lovitt (11 Articles Published) Maggie Lovitt is a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a Weekend TV/Movie News Writer at Collider. During the week she is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek. In her free time, she is the host of Starbucks Lovers: A Taylor Swift Podcast, a co-host at The Outer Rim Beacon and Petticoats & Poppies: History Girls at the Movies, and the host of Let's Talk About Star Wars on YouTube. When she's not wreaking havoc on the internet, she can be found writing screenplays and novels. She is also an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild. More From Maggie Lovitt