After a brief production shutdown, the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, which is currently slated for a 2022 release on HBO Max, has now officially resumed filming.

The series is primarily being filmed in the UK, but production was halted two days ago after a crew member tested positive for COVID. In line with testing protocols and general industry guidelines, the production member and close contacts were quarantined and filming has finally commenced again. The HBO series isn't the only one to experience a production shutdown in recent days; fellow HBO show Westworld as well as Netflix's Bridgerton were also shut down due to positive coronavirus tests.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon also stars Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Rhaenys Velaryon, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, and Graham McTavish in an unknown role.

Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sara Hess, and Ron Schmidt will also serve as executive producers, with Greg Yaitanes (Banshee, House) as co-executive producer. Clare Kilner (The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, The Wedding Date) and Geeta V. Patel (Meet the Patels, The Witcher) will also direct the series. Game of Thrones and Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi returns to score the upcoming prequel show.

House of the Dragon is currently planned to hit HBO Max in 2022.

