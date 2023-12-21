The Big Picture House of the Dragon should explore the lore and history of Old Valyria, offering new stories and expanding the world of Westeros.

An Old Valyria series would appeal to both existing fans and new audiences, introducing more fantasy elements to the franchise.

Despite the risks of deviating from the familiar elements of Game of Thrones, now is the perfect time to delve into the origins and downfall of Old Valyria.

Prequels have often been a difficult subject to tackle in film and television, given that many of them have a predetermined outcome by definition. One solution, therefore, is to go back far enough that the events still feel foreign, featuring characters and storylines we've never met before. No doubt, the team at HBO kept this in mind when pitching House of the Dragon as their first spinoff for Game of Thrones, as the events take place nearly two hundred years before the original series. Even then, however, astute viewers and observant fans already know the fates of several major characters and the general outcome, so how do you expand the lore into uncharted territory? Several ideas have already been raised, some even more distant and others closer to the current story, but House of the Dragon has already offered us one major storyline that has been overlooked with the legend of Old Valyria. After all, entire regions of the world of Westeros have gone unexplored, even by Martin himself, and what we have already seen from previous spinoffs can tell us much about the appeal of this idea and what it can accomplish.

What Do We Know About Old Valyria?

Within the world of Westeros that George R.R. Martin has created, it often appears that the Targaryens are closer to gods than to men, an ideal the dynasty has been happy to encourage, but this was not always the case. The royal family is not native to Westeros at all, but are in fact refugees, the last survivors of an ancient dragonriding culture far to the east. However, while the Valyrians were at the height of their power, the Targaryens were not, instead being a relatively minor house by their own standards in a realm of dozens. Not all of them were magical dragonriders, as House Velaryon can attest, but all Valyrians possess the trademark silver blonde hair and purple eyes that have come to define the Targaryens nearly as much as the beasts they ride. While House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones has foregone with the purple eyes, the silver hair remains a clear indicator of Valyrian blood. All that remains of Old Valyria is a literal smoking ruin by the time of the original series, with indescribable horrors born from blood magic being the only things that remain. The hubris that led to Old Valyria's collapse, after dominating and conquering the world for centuries, is a tragedy that later Valyrians know all too well. But just knowing the history doesn't mean that they are not doomed to repeat it.

Old Valyria Has a Treasure Trove of Lore To Explore

In House of the Dragon, the closest we get to a depiction of Old Valyria is the sculptures created by King Viserys (Paddy Considine), who laments the fall of the empire from its former glory in a vague cataclysmic event known simply as the Doom. The parallels here are by no means subtle, bringing to mind the eruption of Pompeii and the fall of Rome, an era of history that HBO is already familiar with. Unlike Rome, a series about Old Valyria would allow the franchise to expand the world building that Game of Thrones is already so acclaimed for. From new dragonriding families and dynasties to new continents and cultures, there is so much to mine from. Since the history of that era is shrouded in ambiguity, the possibilities are virtually endless. Additionally, after spending so much time in Westeros, a series about Old Valyria could offer a more rich cultural landscape if it was to look at Essos and the Valyrian Empire. The series could provide opportunities for a unique cast of characters, all affected by the empire around them. Even if the series wanted to shy away from the darker aspects of Valyrian history, especially the countless wars and enslavement that followed, exploring the aftermath of those conflicts and how they affect the survivors could provide many of the great forms of social and political commentary the franchise has embraced and excelled at.

But the reason why HBO has not explored something similar to an Old Valyria idea seems clear. After all, the series pilot for "Bloodmoon," which never made it past the filming stage, was far closer to what an Old Valrya series might look like compared to House of the Dragon. A series set in Old Valyria would lack many of the elements familiar to viewers of the show, from the houses of Westeros to the Iron Throne itself. Although such a show would not be lacking in the political intrigue that made the show beloved by casual viewers, it would likely have to place far more emphasis upon the fantasy elements of that world in order to stand out properly. It has not gone unnoticed that House of the Dragon arguably has even fewer fantasy elements than Game of Thrones did thanks to the apparent lack of White Walker subplot, though that might soon change. For a show that has always prioritized the political elements over the fantastical ones, giving the green light to a series that would not retain many of those recognizable features could be seen as a great risk, especially when trying to regain the goodwill of a controversial, though not completely despised, series finale.

An Old Valyria Series Would Compliment 'House of the Dragon'

While the scrapping of "Bloodmoon" in favor of House of the Dragon might be seen as an indictment of a possible Old Valyria series, there are clear benefits when one examines the bigger picture. Unlike when Bloodmoon was first conceived, House of the Dragon has revitalized the Westeros brand and fantasy shows are currently all the rage, meaning a show which embraces those strange elements might be not only accepted, but actually welcomed. In addition to providing two parallel stories about the fall of the dragonlords for those already invested in the franchise, the focus on Valyria could entice more fantasy fans who might not otherwise care for the more political focus of the other shows, all while introducing the franchise to new potential viewers.

Overall, there are many reasons to consider a spinoff for Old Valyria. Examining the origin of this mystical and legendary culture would provide nearly endless possibilities for new stories, drawing in new audiences. This could not only satiate fans of the books, who have lamented the loss of many fantasy elements from the series, but would reinforce thematic elements from both shows about the arrogance and power of dragonriders. Although the environment may have been unfriendly to such an idea a few years ago, times have changed for the better and there is scarcely a more fitting moment to finally set sail beyond Westeros to discover the true origins and downfall of Old Valyria.

