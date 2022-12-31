Earlier this year, audiences returned to the land of Westeros with HBO's House of the Dragon, a prequel to their earlier hit series Game of Thrones, focused primarily on the Targaryen family. Despite the rocky reception to Game of Thrones' final season, this did not deter audiences from embracing the series, which scored a Season 2 renewal less than a week after its August premiere. Even though there is clearly an audience for stories based in and around the world created by George R. R. Martin, the man himself says that the fate of additional spinoffs are still undetermined.

In an end-of-year post on his blog, Martin said that in addition to working on House of the Dragon Season 2, as well as The Winds of Winter, the highly-anticipated sixth book in his A Song of Ice and Fire saga, he is also hard at work on the additional Game of Thrones spinoffs being developped at HBO. However due to the nature of the business in general, not to mention the enormous shakeups at HBO Max, it seems not even a bona fide success like Game of Thrones is a sure thing.

As Martin put it, when mentioning the "successor shows" in development:

"Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development. None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly."

How Many Game of Thrones Spinoffs Are There?

With nothing confirmed one way or another — indeed, it's still possible for any and all of these series to still see the light of day — there are six Game of Thrones spinoffs currently in some stage of development.

The best-known of these spinoffs is likely the one centered around Jon Snow with Kit Harington attached to reprise his role from the original Game of Thrones. The series, pitched by Harington himself, will follow Jon Snow after he headed north of The Wall in the series finale. Another series set to follow an established character is The Sea Snake, which will follow Lord Corlys Velaron (played by Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon) with a pilot script penned by The Mentalist's Bruno Heller.

In addition to these, there is also 10,000 Ships, from Person of Interest's Amanda Segel, which will follow Dorne's Princess Nymeria, The Tales of Dunk and Egg, based on a series of Martin's novellas, and two animated series, one of which — titled The Golden Empire — will follow the Yi Ti dynasty of Essos.

Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are streaming on HBO Max.