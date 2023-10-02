The Big Picture The final season of Game of Thrones was marked by sloppy writing and neglectful decisions that deviated from the show's earlier standards.

The showrunners took all the wrong lessons from George R.R. Martin, resulting in hastily executed twists, turns, and revelations that lacked emotional impact.

The creators' decision to end the show on a swifter note reflected their weariness and lack of passion, sacrificing substance and cutting corners to reach the finish line.

It’s a testament to Game of Thrones’ downfall that of all the twists and turns written in the final season of the show, it was a wayward Starbucks coffee cup on the Stark dining table that made the most noise. Though embarrassing, such errors are easily forgiven by the fans provided that the piece of media provides them with joy. We’ve seen Gandalf (Ian McKellen) wearing a watch in Lord of the Rings, and an airplane flying over Achilles (Brad Pitt) in Troy. But these bloopers don’t take anything away from the viewing experience. The problem with Game of Thrones, however, is that it didn’t bring any joy to its viewers — if anything, it invited resentment in the form of a petition to rewrite the final season of the show signed by millions of fans. So, in the case of Game of Thrones, the coffee cup isn’t easily forgotten — rather in retrospect, the coffee cup has come to symbolize the tardy manner with which the finale was dealt.

The Starbucks Coffee Cup Is Symbolic of 'Game of Thrones' Sloppy Final Season

The final season of the show is so easily distinguishable from its earlier predecessors. The early seasons feel like they were made with loving hands and a strict adherence to personal and professional standards. There was a sense that the showrunners were maintaining a strong vigil to make sure that everything they produced was exceptional. The show took its time to properly flesh out its vivid characters and build a compelling world that felt just as real as ours. It was a time when you could rest assured knowing that no coffee cups could slip through the watchful eyes of its dedicated creators.

In Season 8, however, everything that was built until this point was undone by neglectful writing. The characters suddenly started making irrational decisions. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), who was one of the most intelligent characters, was dumbed down to a point of disrespect. During the battle between the living and the dead, he decided to hide all the women and children inside a crypt, knowing well that their enemy could resurrect the fallen. The show was so obsessed with building a brief spectacle of corpses protruding their hands through walls that it didn’t mind devolving Tyrion into an incompetent fool. In the battle for King’s Landing, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) literally forgot that there was Euron's (Pilou Asbæk) fleet waiting to take her down when it was supposed to be the ultimate battle she'd been looking forward to all her life. There is no way to interpret these writing decisions other than shoddy craftsmanship of a show that just wanted to be done with itself. It’s lazy, sloppy, and utterly disrespectful to the audience who invested heaps of attention and emotion into the show.

It's now known that George R. R. Martin was shunned out of the later seasons with showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff helming the ship. But the way they commandeered it, it feels like they took all the wrong lessons from Martin. They adopted Martin’s signature subversions and twists, but kinda forgot to add a strong foundation to support it, the most classic example of which is Daenerys’ untimely descent into madness. The moments that the viewers were looking forward to since the beginning were treated with irreverence. There were twists and turns that had potential to be impactful, but there was no time spared to meditate on them. So much information was dumped in the final season that they couldn't extract any emotional effect from the audience. The revelation of Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) parentage was supposed to be a grand moment for fans of the show and books alike, but there was no excitement to be found in it. Similarly, Jon Snow riding a dragon should have been a huge deal, but given the rush, it's little more than a "meh" moment. And tragically, that’s all the twists, turns, and revelations of Season 8 were able to muster: a mediocre "meh."

RELATED: 'Game of Thrones': Why, Two Years Later, We've Stopped Talking About the Emmy-Winning Juggernaut

The 'Game of Thrones' Creators Were Eager to End the Show

Image via HBO

There are two ways of looking at Game of Thrones’ coffee cup blunder. The generous perspective would be to presume that the showmakers were so preoccupied with churning out an amazing finale that, amidst a frantic pursuit for perfection, a tiny cup slipped through the many stages of production. That would be understandable, and forgivable. The harsher interpretation would be that the showmakers had grown so weary of working on the same project for so long that they didn’t mind bungling their way towards the end. That would be inexcusable, and unfortunately, accurate.

Game of Thrones enjoyed an unprecedented success in the sense that it not only drew the fantasy zealots into its fandom, but it also tempted the lay people previously apathetic to dragons and medieval politics to revel in its twisted world. It was beloved by fans and critics alike. It was HBO’s flagship show. And though incomplete, the source it was adapted from had plenty of material that was worth exploring. George R. R. Martin himself commented that there was enough material for the show to run thirteen seasons. Every sign pointed towards a rational reason for the show to continue beyond its 8-season run. But tragically, the same people whose unwavering passion made it possible for the show to appear on screen — Weiss and Benioff — were the same people who decided on its untimely death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Weiss and Benioff revealed that though HBO wanted more episodes in the final season of the show, they were resolute in their decision to end it on a swifter note, and that after working on Game of Thrones for 11 years, they wanted to move on.

It’s a human impulse to seek out new projects that excite us. And no one would blame Weiss and Benioff for wanting the same. But the problem arises when the creators treat the conclusion to a show they’re working on as little more than an obligation, cutting corners and sacrificing substance to reach the end in the quickest and neatest way possible, especially when they were the ones who created a show that commanded the attention of viewers for 8 long years. The creators vaguely knew how the show would end 5 years before Season 8 aired. But it’s as if the 5-year period had worn them out so much that they didn’t care how they reached the planned conclusion. It’s funny to think that, in a way, the creators themselves assumed the role of Daenerys — destroying everything that matters in their path just to reach the finish line.