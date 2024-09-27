The Starks of Winterfell have always been one of the most popular houses in Game of Thrones. Thanks to the large selection of point-of-view characters in this ruling family from the North, audiences spend the most time with them as the political situation in Westeros becomes increasingly volatile. From the massive ice Wall manned by the Night's Watch to the corrupt courts of King's Landing, House Stark witnesses or facilitates some of the most important moments in the show.

At the end of the highly criticized Season 8, Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was chosen to be the next King of Westeros because, according to Tyron Lannister (Peter Dinklage), he has the best story. Many fans decried this statement, especially since many others, including members of House Stark itself, had much more interesting stories. Not to mention, several of them had better training and understanding of politics. So, who among the Starks is actually fit to sit on the Iron Throne?

8 Rickon Stark

Played by Art Parkinson

Image via HBO

As the youngest member of House Stark, Rickon (Art Parkinson) doesn't have many responsibilities to worry about and remains in Winterfell when his father, Eddard (Sean Bean) and sisters Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams) travel south. When his mother, Catelyn (Michelle Fairley), and older brother, Robb (Richard Madden), also leave, he grows angry and resentful, spending more time with his black direwolf, Shaggydog. Eventually, Rickon is forced to go on the run with his remaining brother, Bran, before separating when Bran travels north to find the Three-Eyed Raven (Struan Rodger and Max von Sydow).

Rickon's young age is also a case against him, as he would have a regent leading in his stead until he comes of age, and his quick temper could lead to impasses between him and his advisors.

Due to his age, Rickon had little to no training in statecraft and governance before being forced to leave Winterfell. His young age is also a case against him, as he would have a regent leading in his stead until he comes of age, and his quick temper could lead to impasses between him and his advisors. It's also hard to speculate about Rickon because he was absent for so much of the show's run, and when he finally returned in season 6, he didn't have any lines before promptly dying. Rickon is one of Game of Thrones' most wasted characters, meaning audiences don't get any insight into how he has grown up and changed.

7 Arya Stark

Played by Maisie Williams

Image via HBO

The youngest of the Stark girls, Arya couldn't be more different than her older sister, Sansa. Uninterested in traditional feminine activities, Arya would much rather learn how to fight with a sword, ride a horse, and go on adventures. She gets her wish following the death of King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), which sees her separated from the rest of her family and sent on a path through the warn-torn Riverlands and the free city of Braavos that ends with her becoming a killer.

Arya never wanted to be a traditional noblewoman, and thus also has no knowledge or patience for leadership. By the end of Game of Thrones, she is also a very cold, calculated person whose training and relationship with death leaves her in a position where she can't empathize with others. Still, she's better than Rickon because she matured throughout the series and, at the very least, has a good intuition about who she should and shouldn't trust.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

6 Brandon Stark

Played by Isaac Hempstead Wright

Image via HBO

Originally a boy who loved to climb and dreamed of being a knight, Bran's life was changed forever when he was pushed from a tower by Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) after witnessing the knight's incestuous affair with Queen Cersei (Lena Headey). Though Bran survives the fall, his legs are shattered, forcing him to be carried around by the household's giant stablehand, Hodor (Kristian Nairn). The fall also awakens a power for Bran to warg into his direwolf, Summer, and he eventually travels north of the Wall to learn more from the Three-Eyed Raven.

While he might not have the most interesting story, what ruins Bran as the best candidate for king of Westeros is how robotic he is once he becomes the Three-Eyed Raven. He is a being without empathy, detached from the day-to-day lives of people and instead focused on seeing through the past or warging into animals to leave his body. Sure, Bran's vast record of human history means that he can solve many problems, but he also has a habit of being vague and obtuse about his powers and advice. For example, Bran's final scene in Game of Thrones has him leave his first Small Council meeting to try and locate the dragon Drogon. What kind of king is that?

5 Catelyn Stark

Played by Michelle Fairley

Image via HBO

Born the eldest child of Lord Hoster Tully (Christopher Newman), Catelyn was originally betrothed to Eddard's older brother, Brandon. When Brandon was killed by King Aerys II Targaryen (David Rintoul), Cat married Ned instead. Years later, when Bran was nearly killed by an assassin with a Valyrian steel dagger, she traveled south to warn her husband of treachery. Cat then took custody of Tyrion Lannister to make him stand trial for her suspicions before joining Robb's war camp when war broke out.

Catelyn is an experienced noblewoman who knows how to conduct herself in diplomatic situations, but her love for her family often clouds her judgment. The worst example is when she tasks Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) to take Jaime Lannister, Robb's best prisoner, to King's Landing in the hopes of trading him for her daughters. Cat also takes House Tully's words of "Family, Duty, Honor" much too literally, which isn't a good mindset for someone who governs over the lives of so many.

4 Robb Stark

Played by Richard Madden

Image via HBO

As Eddard's eldest child and firstborn son, Robb was brought up to one day succeed his father as Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North. When his father was imprisoned by the Lannisters and charged with treason, Robb rallied the armies of the North and marched south to defeat the Lannister armies and force the return of his family. Unfortunately, Eddard was executed, and the lords of the North and the Riverlands declared Robb their king, changing the war to one of independence.

Robb proved himself an excellent wartime leader who was ultimately too short-sighted to succeed. Though he won every battle against the Lannisters, the execution of Rickard Karstark (John Stahl) and breaking his marriage alliance to Walder Frey (David Bradley) cost him his life in the heartbreaking event known as the Red Wedding. Still, Robb knew how to inspire loyalty in his men despite his youth and was humble enough to listen to the council of others.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

3 Eddard Stark

Played by Sean Bean

Image via HBO

Originally born the second son of lord Rickard Stark, Eddard was fostered in the Vale of Aryn, where he befriended Robert Baratheon. After the death of his father and brother, Eddard married Catelyn to bring the Tullys into their rebellion against the Targaryens. Years later, he helped Robert put down the Greyjoy Rebellion, taking Lord Balon Greyjoy's (Patrick Malahide) son, Theon (Alfie Allen), as his ward and hostage. Though he hated leaving the North, Eddard agreed to become Robert's new Hand of the King, if only to protect his friend from his enemies at court.

Thanks to his strong moral code, Eddard inspired love and loyalty among his vassals, and his time as Hand of the King showed that he was good at dispensing justice and maintaining the laws of Westeros. However, Eddard knew nothing about playing politics, and he couldn't tell when he was being manipulated until it was too late. Thus, while he could have been a king beloved by the general populace, Ned would be little more than a pawn for power-hungry players like Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen).

2 Sansa Stark

Played by Sophie Turner

Close

Unlike the rest of her family, Sansa leaned more into her Tully heritage, becoming engrossed in southern culture and fairy tales. She was ecstatic to go to King's Landing and eventually marry Prince Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), and in her naïveté, she ended up helping the Lannisters over her family. Of course, her worldview was shattered when she witnessed Joffrey call for Eddard's execution, and she slowly learned how to play the game.

Sansa Stark goes through the most emotional growth of all her siblings, ending the show as a hardened and experienced politician willing to make hard choices, for better or worse. This newfound experience ensures her appointment as Queen of the newly independent North, but she could also have done a great job running Westeros due to her knowledge of southern culture. Sansa's experiences with the likes of Cersei and Littlefinger have also caused her to develop a healthy level of cynicism and suspicion, making her harder to manipulate.

1 Jon Snow

Played by Kit Harington

Image via HBO

Introduced as Eddard Stark's bastard son, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) always felt like the black sheep of the family and decided to join the Night's Watch when Eddard went to King's Landing. Though heartbroken to learn about his death and Robb's involvement in the war, Jon stuck to his vows and fought against armies of Wildlings and the dangerous White Walkers to keep Westeros safe. Eventually, it was discovered that he was secretly the child of Eddard's sister, Lyanna (Aisling Franciosi), and Prince Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding).

Jon was able to turn enemies into friends and could see the value in bending old traditions in the name of mutual survival.

Jon not only deserved the throne because he was next in the line of succession but because he proved himself worthy of it through his actions. While the rest of Westeros was busy engaging in petty squabbles, Jon remained focused on the bigger picture of stopping the White Walkers and was willing to make hard, soul-crushing choices in the name of the greater good. While maybe not the best at navigating cutthroat politics, Jon was able to turn enemies into friends and could see the value in bending old traditions in the name of mutual survival.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on Max in the US and Canada.

Watch on Max

NEXT: 'House of the Dragon's Biggest Problem Was Inherited From 'Game of Thrones'