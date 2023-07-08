Game of Thrones had several memorable royal houses, but a few were more important and popular. Out of all of these ancient and revered clans, House Stark might be the most beloved; luckily for fans of the Wardens of the North, House Stark won the game, and there's no denying that.

The Starks were the show's de facto stars, full of honorable and courageous people serving as the closest thing Game of Thrones had to stereotypical heroes. And while all the Starks were beloved by the audience, some were decidedly more popular, especially as the show's stakes increased.

9 Benjen Stark

Poor Benjen Stark. Joseph Mawle played the most elusive of the Starks, appearing sporadically throughout Game of Thrones' first seven seasons. Benjen is a brother of the Night's Watch who disappeared beyond the Wall before the start of the show. Several characters, most notably Bran and Jon, encounter him beyond the Wall.

Benjen seems to be a bizarre version of the White Walkers, saved by the Children of the Forest's magic after being stabbed by a sword of ice. Despite his intriguing backstory, Benjen is hardly a character; rather, he is a deus ex machine used by the writers to save characters from sure death. Benjen is a fascinating character who deserved better but was done dirty by the show's powers that be.

8 Rickon Stark

Rickon is the youngest of the Starks, only six during Game of Thrones' first season. Inexperienced and naive, Rickon isn't ready for the hardships awaiting him. He is still a child when Theon destroys Winterfell, remaining south of the Wall with the wildling Osha - one of Game of Thrones many underrated heroes - after Bran goes beyond the Wall.

Like many of the show's side characters, Rickon disappears for years before returning, only to die at Ramsey's hands during the Battle of the Bastards. Unfortunately, Rickon is a stranger to the audience, receiving little to no development and dying before fans get to know him.

7 Bran Stark

Game of Thrones had many divisive characters, but few were more controversial than Bran Stark. Played by Isaac Hempstead Wright for seven of the show's eight seasons, Bran is a crucial character in the storyline. Pushed by Jaime Lannister from a window in the Pilot episode, Bran loses mobility in his legs; however, he is destined to "fly" after becoming the Three-Eyed Raven.

Bran is a complicated character. An inexperienced and frustrated young man, Bran is among the most sympathetic figures during the show's early seasons. However, he becomes inhumane and frustrating after assuming the Three-Eyed Raven role, doing next to nothing to defeat the Night King, his supposed nemesis. Bran later becomes King of Westeros in what is widely seen as the most unearned victory in Game of Thrones.

6 Catelyn Stark

Image via HBO

The underrated Michelle Fairley played Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones' first three seasons. The matriarch of House Stark, Catelyn is a loyal, loving, and resilient woman fiercely committed to her children and husband. After Ned's death, Cat joins Robb's war as his advisor and confidant.

Catelyn is a layered and often contradictory character. Her children are her priority, leading her to commit several egregious mistakes, including freeing Jaime Lannister and allowing Robb to marry Talissa. Catelyn dies during "The Rains of Castamere," one of the most important episodes in Game of Thrones and a masterpiece of modern television, with Fairley giving a harrowing and Emmy-worthy performance. Despite her flaws, Catelyn was a wonderful character, and her absence in future seasons was heavily felt.

5 Robb Stark

Richard Madden played Robb Stark in Game of Thrones. The eldest of the Stark children, Robb is heir-apparent to Winterfell and the show's first King in the North, rallying the North's noble houses in rebellion against the Iron Throne following Ned's death.

A fearsome warrior and brilliant tactician, Robb is among the show's most formidable figures. He spends the first half of the War of the Five Kings undefeated, becoming a dangerous-enough threat to make Tywin Lannister shake in his golden boots. However, Robb makes several crucial mistakes, including executing Rickard Karstark and marrying Talissa, thus breaking his oath to House Frey. Like his mother, Robb dies during the Red Wedding, in what remains one of Game of Thrones' most shocking deaths.

4 Ned Stark

Image via HBO

Ned Stark is the show's de-facto protagonist in season 1. Played by Sean Bean, Ned is the Warden of the North and Lord of Winterfell, who leaves his ancestral seat to serve as Robert Baratheon's Hand of the King. Upon learning of the true parentage of Cersei's children, he attempts to go public but gets imprisoned and executed by Joffrey Baratheon, kickstarting the War of the Five Kings.

Every great fantasy story needs an honorable and courageous hero, and Ned Stark is the poster child for this trope. However, Game of Thrones became famous by subverting expectations, and Ned's death was its first major victory. Ned was too honorable to stay alive in Westeros, especially because he proved utterly incapable of playing the game. However, he was a beloved character, and his death hit audiences like a train.

3 Jon Snow

Following Ned and Robb's deaths, Jon becomes the show's new de-facto protagonist. Supposedly the bastard son of Ned with an unnamed woman, Jon grows as the bastard of Winterfell, earning Catelyn's scorn. He joins the Night's Watch, becoming a leading figure in the fight against the White Walkers.

Kit Harington did a wonderful job playing Jon throughout the show's eight seasons. As honorable as Ned but far more jaded, Jon is among the show's most sympathetic and tragic figures. Few of the show's main characters suffer as much from the decline of quality in later seasons as Jon, but he remains a relatable and admirable warrior and the closest thing Game of Thrones had to a true fantasy hero.

2 Sansa Stark

Image via HBO

Sophie Turner starred as Sansa Stark, playing the eldest Stark daughter throughout Game of Thrones's eight seasons. Sansa begins the show as a spoiled and naive teenager dreaming of marrying her beloved Prince Joffrey. As the plot progresses and Sansa witnesses Westeros' horrors, she is forced to grow up, becoming a formidable politician and the first-ever Queen in the North.

Sansa is one of the best female characters in Game of Thrones. Although exasperating in the first seasons, Sansa's journey is compelling and complex, and fans witness her road to maturity. Sansa has several teachers, most notably Cersei and Littlefinger; however, she doesn't allow their cruelty to rub off on her. Sansa is cunning but honorable, ruthless when necessary, but just and fair; in short, she is everything a good ruler must be in a place like Westeros.

1 Arya Stark

Image via HBO

It wouldn't be an overstatement to call Arya Stark the deathliest, most skilled and most formidable warrior in Game of Thrones. The youngest of the Stark daughters, Arya has no interest in fulfilling the conventional female role expected from her; instead, she pursues her interests, escaping King's Landing following Ned's death. Her journey takes her on the road with the Hound and then to Braavos, where she trains in the House of Black and White before returning to Westeros to avenge her family.

Arya is one of television's most likable assassins. Brave and determined, Arya might be the show's most unexpected hero. She single-handedly avenges Robb and Catelyn's deaths, exterminating House Frey before killing the Night King during the Long Night. Arya is an intrepid and near-infallible warrior and the pride of House Stark.

