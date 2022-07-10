Fans eager to see the return of Game of Thrones won't have to wait much longer. The House of the Dragon prequel series is set to premiere on August 21, and HBO is reportedly moving forward with another spinoff following Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) after the events of the original series.

But these shows just scratch the surface of all the storylines waiting to be adapted. In addition to the Song of Ice and Fire books, George RR Martin has published several novellas and detailed histories set in the Game of Thrones universe. All this rich lore means that there is potential for dozens of shows. HBO could serve up Game of Thrones content for decades, provided the fans show up.

Humans at War With the Children

The children of the forest are the magical race that lived in Westeros before people arrived. At some point, humans came to the continent and began destroying the children's habitats. Some even chopped down the sacred weirwood trees, believing that they were spies for the children.

As a result, war broke out between the humans and children which lasted for thousands of years. We don't know the details of the conflict, so a series set during this period could be great. And, of course, we could find out more the white walkers, who were created by the children as a weapon against humanity.

Brandon the Builder

Brandon the Builder was the legendary founder of House Stark. He led the effort to build the Wall separating the Seven Kingdoms from the icy northern reaches and the white walkers that roam them. Legend has it that Brandon worked with giants and children of the forest to construct the barrier, and that he even learned the children's language.

Brandon's story could make for a gripping, epic series. It would also shine light on some major plot points only hinted at in Game of Thrones: the creation of Winterfell, the history with the children, the origins of the Night's Watch and, of course, humanity's original battle with the icy undead.

Doom of Valyria

Valyria was the original homeland of the dragon riders, including the Targaryens. It prospered for thousands of years, until seemingly at random calamity struck. Earthquakes wracked the land and volcanoes erupted with flames so hot that even dragons were killed. Overnight, the society was reduced to ash.

The only Valyrians to survive the Doom were the Targaryens, as they lived on the island of Dragonstone, not on the mainland. A story set in the era leading up to the Doom could be fascinating. It would be great to see Valyrian society before it fell. A series could also explore the causes of the Doom. Martin's books hint that the disaster may have been the result of warfare between fire mages, or by the Valyrians mining too close to the seven hells. Either plot line would be good fun.

Century of Blood

The Century of Blood was the era directly after the Doom of Valyria. With Valyria gone, there was a power vacuum in Essos, the continent east of Westeros. The region soon descended into chaos and war. The nine Free Cities fought for dominance, while Dothraki raided and pillaged the survivors.

We got a glimpse of the free city of Braavos when Arya (Maisie Williams) traveled there to learn the ways of the Faceless Men. But a series set in the free cities could really explore the customs and magic of the region. It would be fun to find out what other kinds of sorcery are lurking amidst the cobbled streets and old buildings.

Aegon's Conquest

A few centuries after the Doom, Aegon Targaryen invaded Westeros and fought against the lords who ruled it. He led the campaign on his dragon Balerion, alongside his sisters Visenya and Rhaenys. After a string of devastating battles, the nobles bent the knee and Aegon became king of the Seven Kingdoms, thus beginning the Targaryen dynasty.

Aegon's conquest could make for action-packed TV, with more than enough big battles and dragon fights. The special effects department could have a field day with the creature design, too. According to the lore, Balerion was the mightiest of the dragons, more ferocious even than Drogon. The original show boasted some of the best-designed dragons in movie history, so it would be awesome to see what the team could do with Balerion.

Sons of the Dragon

The Sons of the Dragon is a novella by Martin about yet another era of division within the Targaryen family. It depicts Aegon the Conquerer's death and his eldest son Aenys I's rise to the throne. Aenys names his brother Maegor the Cruel Hand of the King, and the two of them take on a series of rebellions in the Seven Kingdoms.

However, conflict breaks out within the royal family after Aenys dies and Maegor declares himself king, even though Aenys's son is the rightful heir. Once again, the Targaryens are split between the two claimants to the throne. The Sons of the Dragon contains many of the key ingredients that made Game of Thrones so entertaining: political intrigue, complex characters, brutal war and, of course, dragons.

Blackfyre Rebellion

The new House of the Dragon series will chronicle a time of conflict within the Targaryen family. But another, earlier crisis for the Targaryens was the Blackfyre Rebellion. Just before he died, King Aegon IV legitimized all of his bastard sons. This was a political disaster. His eldest son Daeron II claimed the throne, as did his bastard son Daemon.

Years before, Aegon had knighted Daemon using the Targaryen family sword Blackfyre. This had been the weapon of Aegon the Conqueror, so some nobles believed this meant that Aegon had chosen Daemon as his heir. The supporters of Daeron and Daemon soon engaged in bloody conflict that would destabilize the kingdom for years.

The Tales of Dunk and Egg

The Tales of Dunk and Egg is a series of novellas about the knight Sir Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, who grows up to become King Aegon V Targaryen. The books follow their adventures in Westeros about a hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones. They get into all kinds of trouble, including duels, jousts and political plots.

Three Dunk and Egg novellas have been published so far, and they are among Martin's most entertaining work. They're more lighthearted than Game of Thrones, with a focus on smaller stories as opposed to epic quests. The friendship between Dunk and Egg is particularly charming. The characters are both very funny, so they'd be great vehicles for Martin's witty banter. In late 2021 it was reported that HBO had a Dunk and Egg series in early development.

Iron Bank

The Iron Bank of Braavos is said to be the most powerful financial institution in the Game of Thrones world. Its clients include warlords, mages and even the rulers of Westeros. The Bank isn't afraid to send mercenaries to collect outstanding debts, even from such powerful clients. "The Iron Bank will have its due", as its motto goes.

The Iron Bank appeared a few times throughout the main series, but a story delving more deeply into the bank and its agents could be intriguing. Perhaps it could be a political thriller about deadly deals and funding wars; a Game of Thrones version of The Wolf of Wall Street.

Summer Isles and the Slavers Wars

The Summer Isles are a collection of islands south of Westeros. It's the homeland of the pirate Salladhor Saan. A few centuries before Game of Thrones, the Summer Isles fought a long war against slavers from neighboring lands. Ships from Valyria, Old Ghis and the Basilisk Isles raided the Summer Isles, taking Summer Islanders prisoner and selling them into slavery.

A slave-turned-princess, Xando Qo, united the Isles in the fight against the slavers. The two sides engaged in an extensive naval conflict that lasted a generation. This setting is fertile ground for stories.In fact, the tale of Xando has some similarities to the story of Danaerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Game of Thrones was often at its best when following underdogs battling those in power, and a story about the Summer Isles could explore that once again.

