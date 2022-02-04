Have you ever wanted to step foot into the iconic Great Hall of Winterfell, or sit upon Daenerys Targaryen's Dragonstone throne? Well now, if you can find your way over to Northern Ireland, you can do just that. Warner Bros. announced today the opening of an exciting new Game of Thrones Studio Tour, located at one of the show's shooting locations in Northern Ireland. The opening was attended by several of the show's cast members, including Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei).

The "immersive experience," a press release promises, will "bring Westeros to life and will evoke the show's epic scale — from King's Landing, Winterfell, Dragonstone, The Wall and the lands beyond". Time to raise the banners, we think! Also on display are some of the show's iconic props, weaponry and visual effects, with the opportunity to learn more about how everything on the show was done, the skills and craftmanship that helped bring the show from script to screen.

Julian Moon, Head of EMEA Warner Bros. Consumer Products, said:

“What an incredible honour to be opening the doors today to the first-ever Game of Thrones Studio Tour. This marks a first for Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to launch a world-class attraction in Northern Ireland where fans can explore, up close and personal, a vast array of authentic sets, as well as a comprehensive collection of costumes, props, set pieces, and so much more. We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with Linen Mill Studios who have helped bring this concept to life with the attention to detail, along with the scale and depth of production that makes this experience so special and worthwhile. We are proud to be part of the legacy of the beloved Game of Thrones franchise, and we can’t wait for fans around the globe to step inside and immerse themselves in all corners of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond.”

Andrew Webb and David Browne, Executive Directors at Linen Mill Studios, said:

“February 4th truly represents a new and hugely exciting chapter in the Game of Thrones story. Here at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, after many years of planning, design and construction, we are thrilled to finally open our doors to guests and allow them to get closer to the Seven Kingdoms than ever before at the world’s first and only Game of Thrones Studio Tour. Housed at one of the original filming studios, this incredible and unique experience brings the making of Game of Thrones to life through a vast array of authentic sets, props and costumes, together with immersive interactives and exclusive behind the scenes content. On behalf of all those who have contributed to creating Game of Thrones Studio Tour and the dedicated team at Linen Mill Studios in bringing the experience to life, we are proud to be part of an ongoing legacy of Game of Thrones that will delight current and future fans of the show, as well as those interested in the artistry that goes into making an iconic production.”

Game of Thrones aired across the globe and attained record-setting ratings throughout its acclaimed run. House of the Dragon, the prequel series starring Matt Smith, will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022. Check out more images from the opening below:

