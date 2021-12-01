If you've ever wanted to travel to Westeros, you might just be in luck! Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment has just announced the opening date for their highly-anticipated Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland. The tour will immerse fans into the world of Westeros, showcasing sets, original props, costumes, and even more behind-the-scenes reveals from the iconic HBO series.

This is the first official Game of Thrones studio tour to be offered, and will include locations such as the Great Hall at Winterfell and Daenerys Targaryen’s Dragonstone throne. The 110,000-square-foot immersive experience will bring fans closer to the world of the seven kingdoms of Westeros. Linen Mill Studios served as a backdrop to a third of the 75 percent of scenes that were filmed in Northern Ireland — although the series notably filmed all over the world over the course of its time on HBO, including in Iceland and Spain.

Previously, the studio had been deemed off-limits to the public, this tour experience will be the first opportunity to get a look behind the curtain of the epic Game of Thrones set. COVID safety measures and social distancing protocols will be put in place to maintain the safety of the tour. You can check out their safety policies and more details about the tour itself on their official website.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, had this to say:

"We are really excited about the opening of Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios – which will give fans of the show everywhere an extra special reason to book a trip to Northern Ireland in 2022 and beyond. Over the past decade, Northern Ireland has welcomed fans from around the globe to the ‘real-world Westeros’ – home to the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains that have featured in some of the show’s most memorable scenes. Within easy reach of Dublin and Belfast, the new Game of Thrones Studio Tour will give fans a fantastic opportunity to go behind the scenes and be immersed in the sets, props and costumes used in the series. It will bring the Seven Kingdoms vividly to life, in the place where it all began."

Tickets for the experience go on sale today and are available to purchase here. Tours do not open to the public until February 4, 2022, but you can get a glimpse at details from the Game of Thrones studio tour by checking out some preview images below:

