Based on the A Song of Ice and Fire series by George R. R. Martin, Game of Thrones detailed a series of noble families on the continent of Westeros as they vie for power among one another. Meanwhile, across the sea, the exiled princess from the dynasty that once ruled Westeros gathers an army to reclaim her throne, and in the frozen north, mysterious White Walkers raise the dead. With its enthralling writing, multifaceted characters, and shocking habit of killing off beloved characters, the show became one of the cultural juggernauts of the 2010s, only to come crashing down with one of the most hated finales in television history.

Befitting a world that mixes fantasy with real-world history, the world of Game of Thrones boasts an impressive roster of warriors. Swords are the most common weapon among them, with some being made out of a rare metal called Valyrian Steel. When these characters go to battle, either against armies or in one-on-one duels, audiences will surely be glued to the screen with the demonstration of martial skills. This list will rank the greatest swordsmen and women in Game of Thrones based on their skill in wielding the weapon, their resourcefulness in battle, and the feats they accomplished while on the show.

10 Ser Beric Dondarrion

Played by David Michael Scott and Richard Dormer

When Ser Gregor Clegane (Conan Stevens, Ian Whyte, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) begins butchering the Riverlands on the order of Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), Hand of the King to Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), assigns Ser Beric Dondarrion (David Michael Scott and Richard Dormer) to bring him to justice. Unfortunately, Clegane's men ambushed him, and the Mountain that Rides put a lance through Beric's heart. Fortunately, the red priest of R'hllor, Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye), revived Beric, who formed the Brotherhood Without Banners to protect the small folk from the coming war.

Though Dondarrion would be killed six more times before his final death in the Battle of Winterfell, he proved himself an inspiring leader to his men and an accomplished soldier. His faith in the Lord of Light allows him to use his blood to light his sword on fire, which he used in one of the show's best duels against the Mountain's brother, Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann). Though Beric lost the duel, he matched the Hound blow for blow, something few others have been able to do in one-on-one fights.

9 Daario Naharis

Played by Ed Skrein and Michiel Huisman

When the exiled Daenerys Targaryen (Emelia Clarke) burned down the city of Astapor in Slaver's Bay, the next city, Yunkai, hired a sellsword company called the Second Sons to stop her. However, one of its three captains, the dashing rogue Daario Naharis (Ed Skrein and Michiel Huisman), is smitten by Daenerys and kills his fellow captains to bring the Second Sons to her cause. Daario further proves his loyalty by aiding in the capture of Yunkai and eventually becomes Daenerys's lover.

Daario Naharis will use every and any trick at his disposal to get an edge in a fight.

Daario's fighting style is based around quick movements and fighting dirty. He'll use every and any trick at his disposal to get an edge in a fight, from concealing weapons to killing an enemy's horse so he can finish them off while they're on the ground. Daario prefers to use two swords—a curved arakh like those used by the Dothraki and a smaller dagger that he likes to throw.

8 Ser Bronn of the Blackwater

Played by Jerome Flynn

When Lady Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) captured Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) to answer for the attempt on her son's life, a sellsword named Bronn (Jerome Flynn) tagged along and later served as Tyrion's champion in a trial by combat. He then entered into Tyrion's service for a steady supply of gold and was given a knighthood after the Battle of the Blackwater. When Tyrion went on the run after being framed for the murder of King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), Bronn stayed in the service of the Lannisters, mainly because they withheld his payments.

Bronn is another example of a character willing to compromise personal honor if it means he gets to live another day. This cynical approach is best seen during the trial by combat, where he dodged all of Ser Vardis' (Brendan McCormack) attacks and finished the knight off when he was exhausted. The show has highlighted several times Bronn reaches for his dirk when talking to aggressive knights like Ser Meryn Trant (Ian Beattie), showing that he's prepared to fight at a moment's notice and confident in his ability to win.

7 Ser Jorah Mormont

Played by Iain Glen

Once the lord of Bear Island in the North, Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) was forced to flee Westeros when he did business with slavers to repay his debts. The Master of Whispers, Lord Varys (Conleth Hill), kept in touch with Jorah, offering him a royal pardon in exchange for spying on the exiled Targaryen siblings. However, Jorah comes to admire Daenerys and vows to help her reclaim her throne.

Jorah's training gives him a unique fighting style against his opponents in the East, and he knows how to use his armor to his advantage. This allowed him to defeat one of the blood riders of Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), and he was chosen to work with Daario and the Unsullied Captain, Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), to infiltrate Yunkai. Jorah's skills were also shown when he fought as a slave fighter in Meereen and during the Battle of Winterfell, where he lasted long into the night before dying in the defense of Daenerys after she was separated from Drogon.

6 Syrio Forel

Played by Miltos Yerolemou