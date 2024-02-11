The Big Picture Jon's emotional goodbyes with Arya, Bran, Robb, and Ned at the beginning of the show become even more heartbreaking as Game of Thrones progresses.

Jon's gift of Needle to Arya sets her on the path to becoming a fierce warrior, but he can't protect her throughout her journey.

Jon's brief goodbye with Robb takes on a deeper meaning, as they never see each other again due to Robb's death and Jon's oath to the Night's Watch.

Game of Thrones has many emotional episodes as characters suffer, separate, and die violently. With sudden twists like the Red Wedding and dark moments like Stannis (Stephen Dillane) sacrificing his daughter, there are many moments sure to upset the audience. But some scenes only grow more emotional after completing the series. Perhaps the most notable example is in Season 1, Episode 2, "The Kingsroad," as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) sets out for the Wall. This episode shows his idealistic view of the job has begun to crumble, but as a bastard, he has no other choice. Yet the saddest part of these scenes is his parting words to those he cares about.

As he leaves his home, Jon takes the time to say goodbye to his family, the Starks. He visits four characters: Arya (Maisie Williams), Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Robb (Richard Madden), and Ned (Sean Bean). While goodbyes are generally sad, the rest of the story makes these scenes even more emotional. The second episode displays Jon's loving relationship with the Starks. Yet he spends most of the series isolated from them, only hearing about the tragedies the family experiences and unable to do anything to help. After the finale, the audience knows everything these characters will experience and that, for some, these scenes are a final goodbye, only making the goodbyes more upsetting.

Jon and Arya Share a Bittersweet Moment

Jon first visits Arya as she packs for her unwanted trip to King's Landing. The two display a close sibling bond as Jon brings her a gift, Needle, Arya's unique sword. While most people in Arya's life expect her to conform to expectations, Jon gives her a weapon of her own before telling her how much he will miss her. The scene shows a cute goodbye, and they share a hug, but on a rewatch, fans know much more, making the moment bittersweet.

Before they see each other again, Jon and Arya both go through a lot. Jon will never again see the little girl he knows because of the trauma ahead of her. However, his gift does help her. Arya never would have become the fierce warrior she is without Needle. In fact, without the sword and Jon's encouragement to learn to use it, she would have died long before the end of the series. Arya undergoes a dangerous journey throughout the series, relying on her unassuming appearance and hidden blade on several occasions. Though Jon himself is not there to protect her, Needle is. Jon doesn't see Arya grow, but he gives her the tool she needs most.

Jon Visits the Injured Bran

Next, Jon visits Bran, who has not woken up from his fall off the tower. This moment is more obviously sad for two reasons. First, Bran's survival is not guaranteed, making this the only goodbye Jon believes to be permanent. Second, he must endure Catelyn's (Michelle Fairley) mistreatment to see his brother. Jon promises Bran can visit him, suggesting a walk beyond the Wall if he isn't scared and referencing their plan to visit the Wall together, which must change as Jon leaves without Bran. While Jon speaks to the unconscious Bran, imagining the younger boy visiting him, Catelyn orders him out. Understandably, she is on edge with Bran's injury, but Catelyn unfairly targets Jon in this scene and throughout his life.

However, with time, this scene grows more depressing. Jon describes their plan to go north of the Wall, which both do in the series, but not together. Instead, they each risk their lives. Jon goes to learn the threats coming for Westeros and Bran to become the Three-eyed Raven. Paralyzed, Bran has little protection on his journey and could have used Jon. Though they fight the same battle against the White Walkers, Bran and Jon are separated despite near run-ins. Each with different pieces of the puzzle, Bran and Jon could have helped each other, but they do not get to fulfill their dream of going North together.

Jon and Robb's Goodbye Isn't Monumental

As Jon prepares to leave, Robb says goodbye, but only briefly. Being roughly the same age, Jon and Robb are especially close, so there's no big moment. Instead, they joke with each other and focus on when they will reunite. They know this isn't goodbye forever. After all, Ned's brother, Benjen (Joseph Mawle), is a member of the Night's Watch and still comes to visit occasionally. The Starks have a solid relationship with the Night's Watch, and as the Wardens of the North, they are not too far from the Wall compared to the rest of the kingdom. With Robb fulfilling the role of the Stark in Winterfell as Ned goes to King's Landing, it seems inevitable that they will see each other again.

Robb and Jon's expectations to reunite seem natural at the time, but the rest of the story changes the scene's tone. With Robb's death in the Red Wedding, he and Jon never see each other again as promised. More to the point, even before then, Jon is bound by his oath to the Night's Watch and unable to help Robb in his war against the Lannisters. Though he desires to be there for Robb, Jon cannot go, forcing him to hear of his brother's death from a distance. The end of their story certainly makes this brief goodbye more emotional, as it is unexpectedly final.

Jon and Ned's Parting Sets Up an Important Twist

Like his conversation with Robb, Jon discusses the future with Ned. As they split to travel in different directions on the Kingsroad, Ned pulls Jon aside, assuring him of their connection, which so many try to diminish because of Jon's birth. Meanwhile, Jon takes the opportunity to ask about his mother, whose identity he does not know. Understandably, Jon wants to learn the truth. Though he is close with many Starks, others resent him for his position as Ned's bastard. Ned promises to answer Jon's questions about her the next time they meet, but with Ned's beheading, there is never an opportunity.

Not only is this a final goodbye between Jon and the man who raised him, but it sets up the truth of Jon's birth. Ned is one of the few keepers of the long-held secret that Jon is not his son. The show later reveals that Jon is the child of Ned's sister, Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi), and Prince Rhaegar (Wilf Scolding). Ned's lie kept Jon safe, as he would have been a target as a Targaryen descendant. Ned waited to tell Jon because, with his oath, the danger lessened. Like Maester Aemon (Peter Vaughan), any claim he could have made for the Iron Throne is irrelevant. Though Ned told the lie to keep Jon safe, that is why Catelyn resented him. In the end, Ned does not get to answer Jon's question. Instead, Jon learns the truth through Bran's abilities.

Each of these moments is unique, but they share the distinctive trait of getting sadder on a rewatch after you know the context of the rest of the story. Whether it's because of Ned and Robb's death or Jon's inability to protect the siblings he loves, a rewatch makes these scenes more emotional. This episode is the last time Jon appears with his family for a long while. Despite all they go through, Jon does reunite with Arya and Bran, but by then, they are all different than they were in Season 1. Jon may not be a Stark in name, but he was raised with them, and the tragedies the family experiences are his as well. These goodbyes were originally touching and hopeful, but by the end of Game of Thrones, they change because of how things unfold.

