The Big Picture The Tyrells have two standout characters, Olenna and Margaery, but as a whole, the family is ineffective, especially when compared to the other Great Houses of Westeros.

The show made the Tyrells less interesting by cutting several family members and changing Loras' storyline from the books.

The Tyrells are ultimately the least impactful Great House in Game of Thrones, relying on their wealth above anything else.

There are many important houses in Game of Thrones, as each region of Westeros has a lord to rule over them, but not all the Great Houses are created equal. While each region has many little lords, only nine in Westeros are considered Great Houses. The list consists of the Starks, the Baratheons, the Targaryens, the Lannisters, the Tullys, the Arryns, the Tyrells, the Martells, and the Greyjoys. Each has at least one character who plays an important part in the series, but some Great Houses are just better than others. The Starks and the Lannisters are some of the more recognizable from the show and are generally liked among fans. Not all are good people, but the characters are unforgettable and make their impact on the show. However, the Tyrells are the most bland of all the Great Houses.

The Tyrells have a few fascinating characters. After all, Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) is the hero who rid the world of Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), but her family accomplished little. The Tyrells are wealthy but participate in the show by attaching themselves to other houses, more like vassals than leaders of a region. They are one of the few major families that do not attempt to seize power through battle. Their approach may seem smart because it nearly works for them, but their house is the only one of the Great Houses to be completely decimated at the end of the series.

The head of the House, Mace (Roger Ashton-Griffiths), is ineffective, getting as far as he does because of his wealth and mother. Though Olenna and Margaery (Natalie Dormer) are interesting characters, the entire Tyrell family cannot rely on them to reach an even footing with the nobles. One, or in this case two, good characters cannot stand for the entire family, making the Tyrells the worst of the Great Houses of Westeros.

The Tyrells Have Two Great Characters in 'Game of Thrones'

Of all the advantages the Tyrells have, Olenna is the biggest. A master manipulator and queen of wit, she is a worthy opponent in the infamous game, but it's worth noting that she was born a Redwyne, not a Tyrell. Few faults can be found with Olenna. If more Tyrells took after her, the family would rank above the others effortlessly. However, Olenna is one of a kind. She looks out for her family, explaining how they get as far as they do. Olenna is not blind to the Tyrells' faults, and she's mostly able to compensate for them.

She refers to her son, Mace, as a fathead and an oaf despite him technically being the leader of the family. And the truth is, he isn't very effective. Using his fortune and his son Loras' (Finn Jones) plan, he secures an alliance with the Lannisters and a place on the council, but everyone is aware that he is not the true power of the family. Even Tywin (Charles Dance) negotiates Cersei's (Lena Headey) and Loras' marriage with Olenna rather than Lord Tyrell, proving their inherent weakness.

Margaery is another bright spot for the family. Learning from her grandmother and becoming wueen, Maegaery proves herself as ambitious and clever as any character in the show, but she has plenty of failed plans. In the beginning, she aligns herself with the wrong side, marrying Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony) when his claim on the Iron Throne is one of the weakest. Though she becomes well-liked among the King's Landing small folk and withstands the questioning of the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce), Margaery is not as good at the game as she thinks. In the end, Margaery dies alongside her brother and many others when Cersei blows up the Sept of Baelor, become a casualty in Cersei's rise to tyranny. Certainly, Margaery and Olenna do a lot for the Tyrells, but these two can't hold up the entire house.

'Game of Thrones' Changed the Tyrells From the Books

It certainly doesn't help that the show made the Tyrells more bland by cutting characters. In the book, the family has more members, giving a wider range of characters and opening up storylines. In George R. R. Martin's version, Margaery has three brothers rather than one. Willas, Garlan, and Loras are all different people. Willas is best known for a tourney injury, leaving him with a bad leg and forced to pursue a scholarly life. Garlan is noted for his skill with a sword. Loras makes a name for himself as a promising knight and member of the Kingsguard.

While it's true that the two older Tyrell sons are not prominent characters in the novels, they offer variety to the family. For one thing, Willas is a favorite of his grandmother's and shows that he is capable of strategic thinking from a young age. To protect Garlan from being nicknamed something awful like their uncle "Gareth the Gross," he was the first to call his brother Garlan the Gallant.

Garlan is set apart from his family by his lack of ambition. While Margaery plots to become Queen, and Loras rises among the knights, Garlan, a better swordsman than Loras, is content where he is. Trimming the family to the bare minimum makes them dull, especially considering the change's impact on Loras.

The Changes to Loras Are the Most Significant

Image via HBO

Loras is the only Tyrell son in the adaption, yet he is far from the man he is in the books. Though both portray Loras as a talented young knight, he is best remembered in the show for his appearance. After cutting his brothers, Game of Thrones adjusted Loras' story to include some of their plots, specifically the betrothal to Cersei. Rather than becoming a knight of the Kingsguard to protect his sister, Loras is the heir of Highgarden. Though this is a slight change, his acceptance into the Kingsguard at a young age highlights his skill, especially as Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) sees his potential and gives him more responsibility.

Changing this plot takes the focus away from Loras' talent, making him a more generic character. While the books have him in command of a siege on Dragonstone, the show leaves Loras to be caught in the war between Cersei and the Faith Militant. This change refocuses his arc on his sexuality rather than his combat skills, again deemphasizing his talent as a fighter. The changes to Loras make him less remarkable, and in doing so, it takes away from the entire Tyrell family.

The Tyrells Cannot Compare to the Other Great Houses in 'Game of Thrones'

Without their wealth and Olenna to guide them, the Tyrells wouldn't have amounted to much. The Tyrells essentially buy their position and rise to power with Margaey's marriage and their vast wealth. As the head of the family, Mace does little. When it comes to their forces, the Tyrells can buy substantial numbers, but they are not known to produce great fighters, as Olenna remarks in the show shortly before her death.

The Tyrells are also the only Great House to become extinct during Game of Thrones. The Baratheon line is only continued by Gendry (Joe Dempsie), the bastard son of Robert (Mark Addy). And though the named Martells are killed, there is one seen in the finale. Meanwhile, the Tyrells are all killed, and their seat is given to Bronn (Jerome Flynn).

The Tyrells have high and low points, they simply pale in comparison to the other Great Houses. Their fortune is second to the Lannisters. They do not have the strength of the Starks, the fleet of the Greyjoys, or the fortress of the Arryns. Even the Martells stand out by holding a unique section of the kingdom, though Dorne is famously hated in the show by book lovers. The result is a Great House that is generic. The Tyrells may be the Liege Lords of the Reach, Lord Paramount of the Mander, and the Warden of the South, but they are largely ineffective.

