Amid the vast array of exceptional and complex characters Game of Thrones has to offer, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) always stands as one of the series’ most compelling and intriguing figures. The youngest of Tywin’s (Charles Dance) three children, Tyrion is often maligned on account of his dwarfism, but he is always revealed to be a character with a keen sense of cunning and no small amount of morality as well.

His awe-inspiring journey throughout the series sees him evolve from being an intelligent albeit reckless soul to one of the most influential advisors to Danerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the queen from Essos on a conquest to reclaim the Iron Throne for her house and defeat the Lannisters. As such, Tyrion’s most imperative episodes are spread across the entire series, entailing everything from major battles to shrewd political maneuvering. This list will rank Tyrion Lannister's most important Game of Thrones episodes based on how crucial they are to his character journey and where they stand on the show's overall legacy.