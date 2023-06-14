Ever since it originally aired, in 2019, much has been said about the quality, or lack thereof, of the Game of Thrones finale. From Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) senseless heel turn to Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei’s (Lena Headey) demise to Tyrion’s (Peter Dinklage) tone-deaf speech about Bran, the Broken (Isaac Hempstead Wright), it is hard to come up with even a single second of “The Iron Throne” that is remembered for being good. To many fans, watching this final episode was akin to watching a burning plane crash into a wildfire. It was a catastrophic ending to an already disastrous eighth season. Most importantly, it was a sad farewell to a show that had begun on such a promising note eight years earlier. However, what fewer fans of the show know is how close Game of Thrones came to having a pilot just as terrible as its finale. Sure, Season 1’s “Winter Is Coming” might be considered a great piece of television, perhaps one of the greatest of its time. But before there was “Winter Is Coming”, there was another, untitled pilot that let’s just say David Benioff and D.B. Weiss should be thankful remains unaired.

Shot in 2009, the unaired Game of Thrones pilot remains up to this day unwatched by anyone not involved in the show. The closest it got to the eyes of the public was during test screenings, in which it was consistently panned. Due to how secretive HBO is about it and its existing copies, some consider the first Game of Thrones pilot to be a piece of lost media. But the fact that no one outside of HBO’s headquarters has seen it doesn’t mean that people don’t talk about it, whether through speculation or in interviews with members of the show. And, in 2020, a book titled Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Untold Story of the Epic Series gave us an oral history of the show’s inception - the good, the bad, and the ugly. Though of course some of the original material made its way into the final product, such as the show’s core cast and a couple of scenes, there were many changes made to the Game of Thrones pilot before it eventually aired in 2011. But what changes were those? And, more importantly, what made the original Game of Thrones pilot such a horror show?

The Original ‘Game of Thrones’ Pilot Had a Completely Different Look

Just by reading the credits, it’s easy to see that the original Game of Thrones pilot didn’t look quite the same as “Winter Is Coming”. Most of the show’s cast did remain exactly the same throughout the entirety of its production (and seeing baby Maisie Williams as 2009 Arya Stark is enough to melt even the hardest of stonehearts). However, long before the Daario Naharis (Ed Skrein and Michiel Huisman) debacle of 2013-2014, some characters had to be recast before they saw the light of day. Played by Ian McNeice in the show, Magister Illyrio was originally portrayed by Roger Allam (V for Vendetta). Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) was in the hands of Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty) until she decided she didn’t want to move to Northern Ireland, while Daenerys Targaryen was played by Tamzin Merchant (Carnival Row).

Changes weren’t made just in front of the cameras. Behind the scenes, first-time TV director Tom McCarthy was replaced by Tim Van Patten, an HBO household name that was already known for his work on prestige shows like Rome, The Wire, and The Sopranos. And though the changes in casting certainly had an impact on the final product - Merchant’s chemistry with Jason Momoa, who played her husband Khal Drogo, was allegedly non-existent -, this directorial swap was certainly the most relevant for the show. Because, as it turns out, the original Game of Thrones pilot had some serious issues when it came to creating the overall vibe of an epic fantasy series.

Perhaps the most symptomatic scene of all was King Robert’s (Mark Addy) arrival in Winterfell. In “Winter Is Coming”, characters and extras alike quickly communicate how important this moment is by kneeling once the king and his entourage enter the Stark household. In the original pilot, on the other hand, no one kneeled when Robert entered the stage. This, according to Addy, was a problem because you can’t just tell people around you that you’re powerful because you’re the king. “People have to give you that by showing subservience. It has to be afforded to you by others”, said Addy in his interview in Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon. So, right from the get-go, Game of Thrones had a king that didn’t look like that big of a deal.

The cast and crew also had trouble imbuing the scene in which the Stark children find the direwolves with the appropriate sense of importance. Bryan Cogman, who was Benioff’s assistant at the time and later became one of the series’ executive producers, recounts having a hard time making the actors understand just how awe-inspiring the direwolves were. Afterall, the legendary beasts that symbolize House Stark were being played by a pack of baby dogs. “I'm little assistant Bryan running around the set yelling to anyone who would listen: ‘These are direwolves! No one has seen these in a million years! This is like seeing dinosaurs! It's not like finding puppies!’ And everyone's sort of chuckling,” Cogman recalls.

Another thing that didn’t look that impressive in the original Game of Thrones pilot was the show’s setting - a true crime when we consider just how majestic places like Winterfell and Pentos look in “Winter Is Coming”. Though the cast and crew were shipped off to Northern Ireland and Morocco to give scenes such as Robert’s arrival at Winterfell and Daenerys' marriage to Khal Drogo a proper, realistic vibe, when the time came to show the pilot to test audiences and studio execs, no one could see where the money for the travels had been spent. Dany and Drogo’s wedding was originally shot at night, and, overall, the episode lacked wide shots that established the story’s setting. All in all, the production just felt small. Comments reportedly varied from "We could have shot this in Burbank" to “We could have shot it in a car park".

The Unaired Pilot Couldn’t Find the Balance Between Fantasy and Political Drama

While the cinematography and production design departments were getting dragged for not making the show epic enough, the people at costume, hair, and make-up were at the receiving end of their own share of flak. The wigs and haircuts worn by some of the characters, in particular, are rumored to have been completely egregious. Lena Headey has described her look as reminiscent of a Vegas showgirl or a medieval Dolly Parton due to the amount of fur she had on and her massive hairdo. Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd) wore a silver bob cut, while Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) sported a bowl cut straight out of a history book about Henry V. Those that have seen it say he looked like a pageboy and swear that Gleeson’s more modern hairstyle contributed to making Joffrey a little more threatening.

From settings to characters, the original Game of Thrones pilot was far from finding the adequate look for the show. However, this is not the only problem. According to those that worked on the pilot, there was also something very wrong with the show’s themes and general plots. More specifically, the unaired pilot had trouble finding the correct balance between being a traditional fantasy epic and a more realistic political drama - a balance that is quintessential for Game of Thrones as we know it.

The key issue surrounded some of the exposition dialogue that was cut in order to make the conversations between characters sound more “real”. This resulted in some scenes not making any sense at all. The most glaring problem was with the scene in which Jamie pushes Bran off a window after the young Stark catches him and Cersei in an intimate moment. Since there were no scenes in King’s Landing and no basic info dump, viewers didn’t know that Jamie and Cersei were twins, and thus didn’t understand how damning it was for them to be caught in bed together.

Commenting on the pilot as a whole, author George R.R. Martin, responsible for the A Song of Ice and Fire series of novels on which the show is based, said that he quite liked it, though he admits that he’s not the best person to judge. “Some didn't know Jaime and Cersei were brother and sister. Well, that wasn't a problem for me! My great familiarity with the material made it hard for me to objectively judge. I liked that they kept a considerable level of complexity,” he stated. Indeed, for die-hard fans, a lack of exposition isn’t always a problem. For casual viewers, on the other hand, it can prove nearly fatal.

What Did We Lose from the ‘Game of Thrones’ Original Pilot?

Martin also explained that he has been told he’s under penalty of death if he ever shows the unaired pilot to anyone. That’s how low the episode is on HBO’s esteem. Still, even with all its flaws, there seem to be some interesting things in the original Game of Thrones pilot that sadly did not make it into “Winter Is Coming”. One of them is Martin’s cameo as a Pentoshi nobleman in Daenery’s and Drogo’s wedding scene.

As a matter of fact, despite having been shot in the dark and with two actors that had no chemistry with one another, the original Dothraki wedding scene seems to be somewhat superior to the one that actually aired, at least in certain aspects. Again, according to Martin, the first version of Dany and Drogo’s first night together was a lot less "rapey" than the one in “Winter Is Coming”. Instead of being sexually assaulted by her new husband, Dany engaged in a game of seduction with Drogo much closer to the one described by Martin in A Game of Thrones. In the scene, Dany says, “No,” to Drogo multiple times as they undress, until she eventually concedes and says, “Yes.” It is still an uncomfortable scene, considering the power dynamic between both characters and the fact that Daenerys is 13 in the book, but it’s a lot better than what we got.

Still, all things considered, we’re better off with the Game of Thrones pilot that actually aired than with the disastrous original version. This, however, does not erase our need to see what Cersei looked like with Dolly Parton's hair or how different Dany’s relationship with Drogo could’ve been. Perhaps it’s time we start a petition for HBO to release the unaired pilot to the public. Come on, you guys, it can’t be any worse than that finale!