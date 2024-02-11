From 2011 to 2019, audiences around the world were hooked to their television screens, watching Game of Thrones. Based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, audiences loved how the show pulled them in with its characters. Rather than falling into basic fairy tale archetypes, the characters of Game of Thrones were complex and gray, made up of a mixture of good and bad traits.

With so many fantastic characters in the show, it's understandable that several minor ones don't get the same love and admiration as the main cast. However, many still deserve praise, either because of the actors' performance or their role in the plot.

10 Edmure Tully

Played by Tobias Menzies

The younger brother of Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) and Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie), Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies) becomes the new Lord of Riverrun following the death of their father, Hoster Tully. He supports his nephew, Robb Stark (Richard Madden) in the War of the Five Kings, but is seen more as a liability and kept out of Robb's battle plans. Robb eventually used Edmure in a marriage pact with House Frey, but was captured during the bloody massacre known as the Red Wedding.

Edmure's reputation in the show seems to be that of a bumbling fool, which is unfair. Yes, he makes mistakes here and there, but he's willing to try and fix them, even at the expense of his own feelings, and cares a lot for his people. Edmure also tried to offer Robb some solid advice, such as keeping lord Rickard Karstark (John Stahl) as a hostage rather than executing him for treason.

9 Jojen Reed

Played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster

When Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) heads north to find the Three-Eyed-Raven (Struan Rodger and Max von Sydow), he is found by the children of Howland Reed (Leo Woodruff), the longtime friend of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean). His son, Jojen Reed (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), has the gift of prophecy, which allows the siblings to find Bran. He uses his visions to lead the group to the Raven's cave and help Bran to master his warg powers.

Jojen's green sight allows him to see many things, such as events happening miles away, or things that haven't come to pass yet, such as his death. Rather than give into fear, Jojen uses this wisdom to help others, regardless of the cost to himself. He's a kind and altruistic soul who knows his place in the grand scheme of things and does what he can with the time he's given.

8 Osha

Played by Natalia Tena

When the White Walkers began stirring north of the wall, Osha (Natalia Tena) and some other Wildlings fled south to escape them. They came upon Brandon Stark while he was testing out a new saddle designed by Tyrion, and while trying to rob him, were killed by Robb and Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen). Osha survived and begged for her life, so the Starks took her in as a servant.

One of the show's most underrated female characters, Osha was the first wildling character on the show, which helped to showcase the difference in culture between them and the rest of Westeros. She values her freedom and is willing to do whatever she can to live long enough to slip away and maybe kill a few folks on the way out. Over time, she also comes to appreciate the Starks' kindness and commits herself to protecting of Bran and Rickon (Art Parkinson).

7 Meera Reed

Played by Ellie Kendrick

Howland Reed's eldest child, Meera, lacks her younger brother's gift of prophecy. Instead, she is an accomplished survivalist, skilled at hunting, foraging, and fighting. She accompanies Jojen to find Brandon Stark, and continues to guard him when they reach the Three-Eyed-Raven and try to remind him of his humanity.

Meera Reed is one of the unsung heroes of the show, having put in tremendous work to bring Bran to the cave of the Three-Eyed-Raven, so he can fulfill his destiny. Even after the death of Jojen, she refuses to abandon Bran, and even manages to kill a White Walker when they assault the cave. There was even a hint of a romance between her and Bran, but sadly, she is unceremoniously removed from the show in Season 7.

6 Beric Dondarrion

Played by David Michael Scott and Richard Dormer

When Ser Gregor Clegane (Conan Stevens, Ian Whyte and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) begins burning the Riverlands on the orders of Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), Eddard Stark tasks Lord Beric Dondarrion (David Michael Scott and Richard Dormer) with capturing him. Unfortunately, Beric's men are ambushed, and he is killed with a lance through the chest. He is miraculously brought back to life by a Red Priest of R'hllor, Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye), and Beric continues the fight as the leader of the Brotherhood Without Banners.

Beric is the show's take on Robin Hood: a noble lord who turns to banditry to protect the smallfolk. Resurrection has also left him with gaps in his memory, making him even more committed to fighting for the innocent, because that is all he can remember, which offers a strong commentary on how war and conflict can chip away at a soldier's psyche. This gives Beric a unique outlook on life: the world might be terrible, and death will claim everyone, but until it does, the living must keep fighting.

5 Barristan Selmy

Played by Ian McElhinney

The oldest member of the Kingsguard, Barristan "the Bold" Selmy (Ian McElhinney), agrees to serve King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) after he takes the crown from the Targaryens. One of the few knights who still strive to be honorable and committed to his duty, he is removed from the Kingsguard following Robert's death, so that the new king, Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), can make room for his bodyguard, Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann). Enraged, Selmy seeks out the last Targaryen, Daenerys (Emelia Clarke), and pledges his life to her cause.

Barristan fits the mold of the aged knight who always offers sound advice thanks to his years of wisdom and experience. This is especially true when he joins Daenersy, where his wisdom and patience make him an interesting foil for her other knight, Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen). In a world where most knights are portrayed as ruthless killers or secretly pursuing power, Barristan stood out as one who just wanted to do his duty, even if it cost him his life.

4 Eddison Tolett

Played by Ben Crompton

When Lord Commander Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo) of the Night's Watch launches a Great Ranging to figure out what is going on beyond the wall, he summons all able-bodied men of the Night's Watch to participate. Among those is Eddison Tolett (Ben Crompton), also known as Dolorous Edd, for his cynical and pessimistic sense of humor. During the trip, he becomes good friends with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his circle of companions, including Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) and Grenn (Mark Stanley).

Eddison provided some much-needed comedy to the Night's Watch storyline, especially when they were stuck in their life-or-death situations. Though he tended to look at the world with a glass half-empty approach, he still took his vows seriously, and never ran from a fight. This earns him recognition in Season 6, where he takes over as Lord Commander following Jon's resurrection.

3 Alliser Thorne

Played by Owen Teale

Once a knight loyal to the Targaryens, Ser Alliser Thorne (Owen Teale) chose to join the Night's Watch following the conclusion of Robert's Rebellion. He became the master-at-arms at Castle Black in charge of training recruits and is known for his ruthless training style and habit of giving everyone derogatory nicknames. He takes particular delight in tormenting Jon Snow, since his father, Eddard, was one of the leaders responsible for his downfall.

Alliser starts as Jon's bully, but the show does a good job of exploring the nuance of his character. While he is ruthless and harsh to the recruits, it's because he knows they need to be strong to last at the Wall, especially when winter arrives. He's even willing to set aside his rivalry with Jon in the face of mutual foes, and though he does betray Jon at the end of Season 5, he does it because he believes it's best for the Night's Watch.

2 Melisandre of Asshai

Played by Carice Van Houten

A native to the mysterious city of Asshai by the Shadows, Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) is a Red Priestess of the Lord of Light, R'hllor. She arrives in Westeros at the dawning of the War of the Five Kings and joins forces with Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dilane), the younger brother of King Robert. She promises Stannis victory and calls him Azor Ahai, the Prince That Was Promise, who will lead the world in battle against the Great Other.

Melisandre is one of the show's most mysterious characters. Everything about her powers and her motivations leaves audiences and characters around her questioning: she claims to fight for the side of good but is willing to sacrifice children to use their king's blood. She is also the show's main window into the religion of R'hllor, which preaches absolute morality, but also has powerful, tangible magic, ranging from fire manipulation and resurrection.

1 Davos Seaworth

Played by Liam Cunningham

Once a smuggler from Flea Bottom, Davos (Liam Cunningham), became a knight when he sailed past the Tyrell fleet to deliver food to Storm's End during Robert's Rebellion. He pledged his service to Robert's younger brother, Stannis, who won Davos over with his commitment to justice. When Stannis presses his claim to the Iron Throne, Davos sticks by his side, especially when Stannis begins listening to Melisandre.

Davos is one of the show's most honest and morally grounded characters. He doesn't care about personal ambition, and more often than not feels that he doesn't deserve it when it's given. All that matters to Davos is that the realm is led by a ruler who is just and does what is right for the common people. This leads to many strong conversations between him, Stannis, and Melisandre regarding morality.

