The Big Picture The first half of Game of Thrones sees the War of the Five Kings, where major houses clash over the Iron Throne and independence.

Joffrey Baratheon's cruelty fuels the civil war, while Stannis and Renly make their claims with varying degrees of success.

Robb Stark seeks Northern independence but faces betrayal, while Balon Greyjoy's campaign ultimately fails, leading to his death.

While the whole of Game of Thrones may be considered a landmark in modern television, it's almost a consensus that its first half was better than the second. The battles, the political intrigue, the family drama... All that was more intense, and not for nothing. During the series' first four seasons, Westeros was engulfed in a civil war called the War of the Five Kings, which saw its major houses clash with each other. Some players were vying for the Iron Throne — like Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and his two uncles, Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) and Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony). While others were seeking independence for their own territories — like Robb Stark (Richard Madden) and Balon Greyjoy (Patrick Malahide). The complex politics behind the different claims of legitimacy and independence can get complicated, let's take a look back at this violent time in Westeros history.

Joffrey Baratheon Was Robert's Heir, But Was He Legitimate?

The main reason for a civil war in the first place is the legitimacy of King Robert Baratheon's (Mark Addy) heirs. When he dies, Joffrey, his eldest son, takes the Iron Throne backed by his mother, Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). However, Robert's best friend and Hand of the King Eddard "Ned" Stark (Sean Bean) discovers that Joffrey and his siblings are all bastards, born of incest between Cersei and her twin brother, Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Joffrey's claim is soon put into question. Although Joffrey has Ned arrested and beheaded, the damage is done and the war begins.

Despite his illegitimacy, Joffrey ruthlessly asserts his claim to the throne and becomes one of the primary instigators of the war. He remains in King's Landing throughout the whole conflict, protected by House Lannister's military might and his grandfather Tywin Lannister's (Charles Dance) strategy and political alliances. Joffrey's tyrannical rule and cruelty further fuel the conflict, as many noble houses rose in opposition to his reign, including Houses Stark, Baratheon, and Tully.

Joffrey's actions, like the constant public humiliation of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and the beheading of Ned Stark, solidified his reputation as an arrogant, cruel, and unstable monarch, who sees himself as the sole responsible for the Lannisters' success in the war. This is despite Tywin's indisputable political and military influence, his uncle Tyrion's (Peter Dinklage) successful defense of King's Landing in the Battle of Blackwater Bay, and many other people involved in keeping him on the Iron Throne. Joffrey's arrogance and incompetence ultimately contribute to his own demise, as he is poisoned at his own wedding feast with Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) after the War of the Five Kings is already over and considered a victory for House Lannister.

Stannis Baratheon Should Technically Be Robert's Heir

Stannis found out about Robert's children being bastards by Cersei and Jaime Lannister before Ned Stark was even appointed Hand of the King. He learned it from Jon Arryn (John Standing), who was then poisoned. With that, Stannis retreated to his seat on Dragonstone to plot his campaign as Robert's legal heir, being his next brother. Ned planned to back his claim to the Iron Throne before being arrested and executed.

During the war, Stannis has the support of his faithful Hand of the King, Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), but instigates fear due to his proximity with the Red Lady, Melisandre (Carice Van Houten). Always stern and grinding his teeth, Stannis never inspires much love from the people, but is seen as a competent military commander and feels compelled to pursue the throne out of his strong sense of duty. With the help of Melisandre's dark magic, he defeats his younger brother Renly and nearly takes King's Landing in the Battle of Blackwater Bay, were it not for Tyrion Lannister's successful defense of the city and the sudden arrival of Lannister and Tyrell cavalries to drive his forces away.

Later, Stannis becomes the only claimant to the Iron Throne to aid the Night's Watch in their struggle against the Wildling invasions at the Wall. He attempted to convince Jon Snow to accept legitimization and become the new Lord of Winterfell but was refused. Stannis then proceeds to attack Winterfell and attempt to take it from Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), but fails. The day before the battle, he succumbs to his lust for power and burns his own daughter and sole heir, Princess Shireen (Kerry Ingram), at the stake as an offering to the Lord of Light. This, along with the harsh Northern weather, made most of his army disband overnight. He loses the battle and is found wounded by Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), who kills him to fulfill her oath to Renly.

Did Renly Baratheon Ever Have a Claim to the Throne?

Renly is the youngest Baratheon brother. He is charming and polite and leaves King's Landing before Ned Stark's execution. Asserting his claim based on popular support and the belief that he would make a more capable ruler than Stannis, Renly crowned himself king with the support of House Tyrell and amassed a considerable army, seeking to take the Iron Throne through sheer force of numbers. However, his bid for power was cut short when he was assassinated by a shadow creature birthed by Melisandre's magic. His followers either join Stannis' cause or flock to Joffrey's, like House Tyrell.

Robb Stark Was Nearly the King in the North

Proclaimed King in the North by the Northern lords, Robb Stark seeks the independence of the North from the Seven Kingdoms after his father Ned Stark's death. He is a wise and competent military commander who wins every battle he takes part in, and that earns him a lot of support and admiration — people even say he rides into battle on his direwolf Grey Wind's back.

Despite his initial successes, Robb's fortunes begin to wane after a string of poorly made diplomatic decisions. He sends his friend and Stark hostage, Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), to negotiate the Ironborns' support, and ends up betrayed. Theon joins his father's cause and takes Winterfell for the Ironborn while Robb is fighting in the Riverlands, later losing it to Ramsay Bolton. Robb also pledges to marry into House Frey to secure their strategic support but breaches their trust and marries Talisa Maegyr (Oona Chaplin) instead. He still tries to fix things by having his uncle, Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies), take his place and marry into House Frey. This leads to the infamous Red Wedding, where Robb, his mother Catelyn (Michelle Fairley), and many of his supporters were betrayed and slaughtered by the Freys, Lannisters, and Boltons. The Red Wedding marked a devastating turning point in the war and the defeat of House Stark.

Despite his flaws, Robb Stark's role in the War of the Five Kings was defined by his steadfast commitment to justice and honor, as well as his struggle to navigate the complex politics of Westeros. His legacy lived on through his supporters and allies, who continued to fight for the North's independence in his name, and eventually led to Jon Snow being acclaimed King in the North. And, later, Sansa achieves his goals and secures Northern independence as Queen in the North.

Balon Greyjoy, the Failed King of the Iron Islands

Balon Greyjoy seeks the independence of the Iron Islands as their king. He sought it once before in the earlier years of Robert Baratheon's reign, but his rebellion was squashed by Robert, Ned Stark, and Stannis Baratheon, which led Ned to take Balon's son and only male heir, Theon, as hostage to Winterfell. When Theon returns as Robb Stark's envoy, Balon belittles him and convinces him to fight for House Greyjoy. Under Balon's command, Theon takes Moat Cailin and Winterfell for the Ironborn while Robb is fighting in the Riverlands.

Despite his early gains, Balon's campaign was ultimately unsuccessful, as his forces were unable to hold onto their conquests and faced retaliation from their enemies. Theon loses Winterfell to Ramsay Bolton and is tortured and held hostage again, and Balon is eventually killed when his brother Euron (Pilou Asbæk) mysteriously returns to the Iron Islands after years missing and throws him off a bridge. Later, Euron allies himself with House Lannister but is ultimately defeated by the forces of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

