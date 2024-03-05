The Big Picture The Wheel of Time paved the way for Game of Thrones ' success in the fantasy genre.

George R. R. Martin credits Robert Jordan for inspiring his own A Song of Ice and Fire series.

The relationship between the authors and their work runs deep, with characters and influence intertwined.

Game of Thrones reached an unprecedented level of success during its 8-season run, becoming a phenomenon and not fading in the intervening years. Based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, the show introduces a sprawling fantasy world unlike anything that came before. In the wake of Game of Thrones, the fantasy genre took off, with many companies making similar shows to attract the same audience. Whether it's The Witcher, Game of Thrones' own spin-off, House of the Dragon, The Wheel of Time, or Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, every new fantasy show longs for the full Game of Thrones treatment. But among the many shows competing to be the "new Game of Thrones," one shares an important connection with the original.

The Wheel of Time may seem like another attempt from Amazon to break into the genre, but there is much more to it. The Wheel of Time is based on Robert Jordan's novel series of the same name. With 14 books, his story is bigger than most, providing plenty of material. Interestingly, though Game of Thrones came to screens first, Jordan's books predate Martin's, adding a level of irony to the claim that The Wheel of Time is the new Game of Thrones. But there is more to connect them than being fantasy series adapted from books. Not only were Martin and Jordan friends, but Martin admits that without The Wheel of Time books, Game of Thrones would quite possibly never have happened.

George R. R. Martin Wrote Robert Jordan Into His Books

With so many events to celebrate the genre, it's not surprising that the two authors would meet, but their relationship was more than that. Martin credits part of his success to his friend. After Jordan's death, Martin wrote on his blog, "My own ICE & FIRE series might never have found its audience without the cover quote that [Jordan] was so kind as to provide, back when A GAME OF THRONES was first published. I will always be grateful to him for that." Martin's post described their final interaction, where, at Jordan's suggestion, Martin took credit for the other man's work in front of the convention, and Jordan pretended to catch him, turning Martin's introduction into a gag. Clearly, these authors had fun together, but the connection between their works go deeper.

In a move reminiscent of J. R. R. Tolkien and C. S. Lewis' famed friendship, Martin wrote a character based on Jordan. Though minor, Lord Trebor Jordayne got his name from The Wheel of Time's author. Jordayne is not only similar to Jordan, but Trebor is Robert spelled backward. To further his comparison, House Jordayne's banner fittingly shows a quill and their seat in Dorne is called Tor, referencing Jordan's publisher, Tor Books. Though Lord Trebor does not appear in Game of Thrones and is only mentioned in the books, his character is a clear nod to Robert Jordan. Martin claims to include such references often (like his choice to name a generation of House Tully after Muppet characters), yet Lord Trebor is unique because everything known about the character is a reference to Robert Jordan.

Without 'The Wheel of Time' There Would Be No 'Game of Thrones'

Though The Wheel of Time's show premiered long after Game of Thrones, Jordan's books came first, paving the way for Martin's writings. Without Jordan's novels, the fantasy genre would look different. Martin's memorial post also stated, "His huge, ambitious WHEEL OF TIME series helped to redefine the genre, and opened many doors for the writers who followed." And Martin himself was one of those writers. With the popularity of long fantasy series, Jordan's contribution cannot be forgotten.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Martin explained, "Jordan essentially broke the trilogy template that Tolkien helped set up. He showed us how to do a book that's bigger than a trilogy. I don't think my series would've been possible without The Wheel of Time being as successful as it was." Both The Wheel of Time and A Song of Ice and Fire contain countless characters and sprawling worlds with a variety of cultures and histories. This is not entirely new for the genre – just look at Tolkien's Middle-earth. However, Tolkien's story, though lengthy, is focused, while both The Wheel of Time and A Song of Ice and Fire span their designated worlds, focusing on characters that do not share a singular focus. As such, there are simply more of them. The Wheel of Time fills 14 books, while A Song of Ice and Fire is ongoing, with five released and two more to come.

Did 'The Wheel of Time' Inspire 'Game of Thrones'?

Martin's statements have resulted in some people believing that his work is inspired by Jordan's, and there certainly are similarities. Relying on similar genre norms, there are more than a few commonalities between the two. The lethal game played in Game of Thrones is reminiscent of The Wheel of Time's Daes Dae'mar (The Game of Houses), and both include wolf dreams — albeit very different ones. However, these two stories are drastically different. While Jordan certainly played with expectations, as seen by the sheer volume of his writing, Martin took it a step further. Martin's books deconstruct the expectations of the genre as the noble Ned Stark (Sean Bean) dies almost instantly, and the cold, calculating characters like Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) are skilled rulers despite their lack of virtues. But this tendency of Martin's would not have been accepted so readily if Jordan had not first questioned the templet.

What is undeniable is that without The Wheel of Time, Game of Thrones wouldn't exist, and even George R. R. Martin acknowledges that. Jordan's series paved the way for Martin's story, resulting in a snowball effect as, without Martin's books, HBO would never have made the show that caught so many people's attention. No matter how different they are, these two series are more interconnected than most. The Wheel of Time books broke genre conventions, making A Song of Ice and Fire possible. In turn, Game of Thrones' success made big-budget fantasy series viable, leading to The Wheel of Time's adaption.

