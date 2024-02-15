Few shows can claim as many highs and lows as Game of Thrones. Adapted from the Song of Ice and Fire book series by George R. R. Martin, it was perhaps the most recognized show of the 2010s, dominating all aspects of popular culture and even being referenced on Sesame Street. Yet it also suffered one of the largest backlashes in television history due to the terrible quality of its final seasons.

One of the biggest reasons for the backlash was because of how it concluded its many plotlines. Driven by morally gray characters and full of backstabbing, clever outmaneuvering, and subversion of common fantasy tropes, audiences were glued to their screens, hopeful that their favorite characters would survive. Sadly, the majority ended with simplistic resolutions that left everyone dissatisfied. And among this hall of infamy, a few Game of Thrones storylines stand out because of how terrible they are, making little to no sense within the show's continuity and staining its reputation.

10 Euron Greyjoy and the Iron Islands

"Build me a thousand ships, and I will give you this world."

First introduced in Season 6 by killing his older brother, Balon (Patrick Malahide), Euron Greyoy (Pilou Asbæk) looked like he was going to be a mystical and dangerous new combatant in the show's final stretch. Everything suggested he'd be similar to his book counterpart, who is a charismatic and terrifying pirate with a strong knowledge of magic. Unfortunately, the show went in a completely different direction, depicting Euron like an extra from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

Besides his lackluster performance, Euron's motivations are also rather hard to understand. Despite promising his people the world, he joins Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) for no other reason than he wants to sleep with her. Then there are his surviving family members, Theon (Alfie Allen) and Yara (Gemma Whelan). At first, Euron was built up to be their antagonist, but Season 8 begins with Theon rescuing Yara without facing Euron before dying in Winterfell. Yara then takes back the Iron Islands offscreen, and Euron dies in a strangely placed duel with Jaime Lannister (Nikolai Coster-Waldau), which doesn't help ease fan frustration.

9 The Three-Eyed-Raven

"You will never walk again, but you will fly."

Ever since he was pushed out of a tower by Jaime Lannister, Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) has had visions of an ominous Three-Eyed-Raven guiding him. After a deadly journey north of the wall, Bran and his companions eventually find the Raven (Struan Rodger and Max von Sydow) inside a cave with the last of the ancient Children of the Forest. He promises to help Bran achieve mastery of his powers, which will be crucial for defeating the White Walkers.

Unfortunately, neither the Raven nor Bran's training amounts to anything significant, to the point where they are absent from Season 5. The Raven only shows Brann visions that are linked to the parentage of Jon Show, which ultimately doesn't matter, before he is killed while quickly uploading all of his knowledge to Bran. Once Bran takes up the mantle and returns to Winterfell, his personality becomes that of a robot, speaking cryptically and barely using his powers to help others. He doesn't even do anything to stop the White Walkers.

8 Stannis Burning Shireen

"She was good, she was kind, and you killed her!"

The only child of King Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dilane) and Queen Selyse (Tara Fitzgerald). Princess Shireen (Kerry Danielle Ingram) spends most of her time in isolation due to her parent's coldness and a childhood battle against greyscale. Despite all this, she had a cheery and optimistic personality and loved to learn about Westeros' history. Sadly, Shireen's story came to an abrupt end in Season 5, when Stannis burned her alive because the red priestess, Melisandre (Carice van Houten), claimed it would give him better weather.

This act not only kills one of Game of Thrones' most innocent characters, but it also completely ruins Stannis one episode before his story comes to an abrupt and pathetic end. Stannis has no other children, and Season 5 had a touching moment where he affirmed that he did love his daughter. It's very hard to accept that Stannis would kill Shireem, especially when one remembers that he refused to give up Storm's End even when he and his men were starving. The worst part is that Shireen's death is ultimately for shock value: Stannis is quickly defeated afterward by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), and Melisandre only dwells on her death for a few episodes before reaffirming her faith.

7 Arya's Training

"Finally, there is no one girl."

Following the execution of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), his youngest daughter, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), goes on a long and dangerous journey from King's Landing through the war-torn Riverlands. The journey is brutal, exposing Arya to the evils of the world and slowly etching away at her humanity. She eventually travels to the Free City of Braavos to join the House of Black and White and become an assassin.

While the idea of Arya becoming a stone-cold killer is good in theory, it falls apart due to execution and a lack of use once she leaves Braavos. Arya constantly goes against the tenets of the House of Black and White, yet somehow manages to defeat fully trained assassins (while injured, no less) and effortlessly learn their technique for swapping faces. Once she returns to Westeros, she uses her training to kill the Freys but then abandons the skills for the final few episodes, making the whole affair feel pointless. Arya's story in Game of Thrones feels a tad underdeveloped, with her becoming more of a deus-ex-machina by the end instead of a real character.

6 Jaime's Character Arc

"Why have the gods condemned me to love a hateful woman?"

The incestuous relationship between Queen Cersei and her twin, Ser Jaime, has been one of the most important plotlines in the show. Along with acting as the catalyst for the War of the Five Kings and Bran's journey, it served as a strong representation of how Jaime, in particular, grew and developed. After losing his hand and spending time with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), Jaime questions the kind of person he wants to be and abandons Cersei in Season 7 to fight with the army of the living.

Once the army of the dead has been defeated, Jaime backpedals hard and decides to travel back to King's Landing to try and run off with Cersei, only to die embracing her as the Red Keep crashes down around them. Not only does this reset Jaime's arc to where he began, but he has several bits of dialogue that go against some core principles of his character, such as telling Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) that he never cared about the people, despite killing the Mad King to spare King's Landing his insanity. The ending to Jaime's storyline is a massive middle finger to seven seasons worth of development and a betrayal to what was possibly the show's most compelling story of redemption.

5 Littlefinger's Downfall

"Thank you for all your many lessons, Lord Baelish."

One of the most effective antagonists in Game of Thrones was Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen), a minor lord who consistently manages to rise higher and higher thanks to his skills of manipulation and taking advantage of chaos. These include orchestrating the death of the Hand of the King, Jon Arryn, and later Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie), which allowed him to become the Lord Protector of the Veil and gain custody of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). However, his careful plans came crashing down in a less-than-stellar fashion.

First off, Baelish allowed Sansa to be married to Ramsay, an act that did nothing to help him and actively weakened his relationship with her. Then, when the Starks regain control of Winterfell, he tries to make Sansa and Arya come to blows, only for the Stark siblings to catch him without a backup plan and publically execute him. It's meant to show how much Sansa has grown from the scared girl she was in Season 1, but the execution comes off not as Sansa outthinking Baelish but as Baelish being dumbed down by the writers to the point that anyone could have defeated him.

4 Daenerys' Madness

"Every time a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air, and the world holds its breath."

After six seasons of watching Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) gathering power and raising her dragons from hatchlings to adult-size beasts of battle, she finally lands on Dragonstone and prepares for her conquest of Westeros. However, the once kind character who defined herself by fighting for the innocent starts making increasingly irrational decisions. By the time she takes King's Landing, Daenerys has become yet another tyrant, convinced that the mountains of bodies she stands upon are worth it for her vision of the future.

While the idea of Daenerys giving into madness is not conceptually bad, the execution is too rushed and relies on very contrived losses of her friends and loved ones. The most egregious has to be Missandei's (Nathalie Emmanuel) death, who gets taken hostage over literally every other member of her war council and executed in Game of Thrones' most unforgivable deaths. As such, it feels less like a natural progression for her character and more like someone flipped a switch in her brain, which was a big kick in the teeth to fans of Daenerys' journey as a well-meaning, if at times nearsighted, liberator.

3 Dorne

"Weak men will never rule Dorne again."

The southernmost of the Seven Kingdoms, Dorne, is one of the most interesting places in Westeros. They were the only kingdom able to repel the Targaryen invasion, only joining after their prince married a Targaryen princess, and are the most tolerant towards bastards and women rulers. After the wonderful reception to Prince Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), audiences were hungry to see more Dornish culture and people.

Unfortunately, Dorne became one of Game of Thrones's worst storylines thanks to a strange collection of significant omissions and terribly written characters. Season 5 sees Jaime and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) sneak into Dorne to steal Princess Myrcella (Nell Tiger Free), only to be hindered by some of the show's most annoying characters: The Sand Snakes. Ultimately, the Dorne storyline went nowhere, reducing Ellaria and the Sand Snakes to nuisances rather than truly menacing figures.

2 The Prince That Was Promised

"He's the Lord's chosen. Born amidst salt and smoke."

With the introduction of Melisandre came the religion of R'hllor, the Lord of Light, and the mythical Prince That Was Promised. Born amid salt and smoke, the Prince that was Promissed wields a sword called Lightbringer and is destined to lead the forces of the living to battle against the forces of darkness. Due to the Valyrian word for prince being gender-neutral, numerous different characters were theorized to be the prince, including Stannis, Jon, and Daenerys.

Yet come the battle against the White Walkers, Arya was the one who ultimately killed the Night King to subvert audiences' expectations. As such, the prophecy of the Prince That Was Promised ends up not mattering despite the many theories regarding its meaning, as well as R'hllor's brutal and draconian actions. Jon Snow is especially hit hard by the abandonment of this storyline: he never has his promised showdown with the Night King, instead wandering aimlessly while trying to get to Bran and screaming at an undead dragon.

1 The White Walkers

"We're all the same to them, meat for their army."

While the rest of Westeros battles for the right to sit on the Iron Throne, mystical creatures called White Walkers are active beyond the Wall. Led by a being called the Night King, the White Walkers slaughter any man, giant, or beast they come across and use their magic to raise them as undead called wights. They intend to lead this army south of the Wall to wipe out all living things.

From the very first episode, these beings of cold were built up as an existential threat that transcended petty politics and grudges. Yet, the White Walkers defeat is one of Game of Thrones's most anticlimactic moments. Their army never made it past Winterfell and succumbed despite the living using terrible tactics, including charging their light cavalry straight into a wall of undead and setting up their army outside the walls of Winterfell. Then, since they were defeated in the third episode of Season 8, they are instantly forgotten about so everyone can fight Cersei.

