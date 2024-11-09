Game shows have always been a staple of the entertainment landscape. The concept migrated from radio to TV as the medium expanded following WW2, and almost a century later, it remains one of the primary formats on the small screen. The premise is simple enough: Anyone can become rich overnight by playing a simple game. They offer the appeal of a level playing field and the excitement of the generosity or ruthlessness of luck, all in a family-friendly environment. Or so the audience thought.

There have been moments of scandal and controversy on game shows since their inception, and as the format evolves, contestants, hosts, and producers continue to find new ways to damage the genre's integrity. The history of game shows is riddled with inappropriate host behavior, contestant snubs, and even unadulterated cheating. But only a select few scandals win the big money when it comes to being the most outrageous. Here are the 10 most controversial moments in game show history, ranked from "uncomfortably cringey" to "required government action."

10 Whoopi Goldberg's Political Jab

'Hollywood Squares'

Everyone was prepared for an emotional goodbye when Whoopi Goldberg, one of the most beloved center squares on Hollywood Squares filmed her final episode in 2002. But the episode took a controversial turn when Whoopi was asked for her opinion on George W. Bush's greatest mistake as president. Whoopi didn't dance around the issue when she bluntly answered that going to war with Iraq was his gravest error.

Since the tone of Hollywood Squares was known as being family friendly, many viewers took issue with the infusion of politics, particularly in a critical manner. President Bush was a polarizing figure in 2002, with many Americans sharing Whoopi's views on his military actions, and others believing that Americans should be unconditionally supportive of the government in the wake of 9/11. While Whoopi's comment was a turn-off for some, NBC didn't take any action against the star, and the fact that she was already leaving the show helped squash any ongoing controversy.

9 Trebek Calls a Contestant a Loser

'Jeopardy!'

Even after his death, Alex Trebek remains one of the most beloved game show hosts in television history, but he found himself in hot water after introducing a contestant in a 2016 Jeopardy! episode. Trebek asked contestant Susan Cole to describe her favorite genre of music, which he had already decided, "Doesn't sound like fun." After she explained the concept of nerdcore hip-hop and the type of people who are drawn to it, Trebek interrupted to say, "Losers, in other words."

Susan tried to respond to the comment with grace, but the tension was immediately palpable after Trebek insulted the contestant on a personal level. The public reaction was split, with some finding the comment offensive and inappropriate, while others enjoyed the remark as sarcastic humor. Trebek declined to apologize, brushing off the comment as being made in jest, but years later, it remains one of the most talked about moments in Jeopardy! history.

8 Black Zombies

'Family Feud'

When most people think of zombies, they probably envision their slow gait, rotting appearance, or, possibly, the way they eat people. But for a contestant named Christie on Family Feud in 2013, the first word that came to mind was "black." When host Steve Harvey asked the competing contestants to say qualities that describe zombies, Christie eagerly buzzed in to give her answer, which left Harvey and her opponent, who also happened to be Black, speechless.

Uncomfortable laughter rippled through the contestants and audience as Christie clumsily tried to walk back her answer until Harvey brashly told her to, "Shut up, lady!" While he delivered the line with enough humor to elicit laughter from the audience, Harvey's response could easily be interpreted as simmering anger at the racial implications of Christie's answer. The incident became one of the most notorious moments in Family Feud history, and, surprising no one but Christie, "black" was not one of the survey answers.

7 The Coughing Major

'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' (UK)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire famously coined the term "phone a friend" when it exploded as a smash hit upon its debut in 1999, but in 2001, a contestant on the British version of the show named Major Charles Ingram took the reliance on his friends a little too far. The military officer won the coveted £1 million prize, but after the show, it was discovered that he didn't do it on his own. Major Ingram repeated each question and the answer choices after the host read them aloud, and his wife Diana and another friend in the audience would cough when he said the right answer.

They almost got away with it, but when the series' producers watched the episode, they noticed the suspiciously timed coughs. They launched an investigation and incontrovertibly determined that Major Ingram had cheated. Ingram suffered life-changing consequences of the scandal, including jail time, the stripping of his military rank, and returning the prize money he had worked so little for. Civilian Ingram has become a cautionary tale: Being a contestant isn't all fun and games once someone tries to commit fraud.

6 The Super Fraud

'Super Password'

In 1988, Patrick Quinn went on a wildly successful run on Super Password, appearing on four episodes and winning a whopping $58,000, the largest payout in the show's history. The only problem was that Patrick Quinn was really Kerry Ketchem, a con man who was actively evading charges in Indiana and investigations in Alaska and by the FBI. But he wasn't the only Super Password fan in Alaska, and one viewer alerted authorities after recognizing him as the fugitive on the run for credit card fraud.

The risky move to go on national television while on the run proved fatal for Ketchem's freedom, and he was intercepted by the Secret Service when he went to the NBC offices to pick up his winning check. Ironically, the con man earned his game show prize fair and square, but his use of a false identity allowed NBC to withhold the payment as Ketchem was carted off to prison. Ketchem, your word is: Stupid.

5 Hacking the Big Board

'Press Your Luck'

When Michael Larson scoured episodes of Press Your Luck, he figured out that the game didn't require as much luck as it seemed. Realizing that the lights that illuminated the Big Board weren't actually random but a series of five different patterns, Larson scored a spot on the show and put his studies to use. The result was a winning total of $110, 237, the largest game show payout ever as of the episode's airing in 1984.

His unprecedented success prompted CBS to investigate potential cheating and demand that Larson return his winnings. But with a method akin to card counting that didn't technically break any rules, a network executive eventually had to declare that "he outsmarted CBS." To prevent any copy-cats, the producers were forced to add another 27 light patterns on the Big Board. Larson became a cult figure, and the story sparked multiple adaptations, including a film that just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2024.