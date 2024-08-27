We love game shows! They're so beloved because viewers can tune in and play along from the comfort of their couch. But who said game shows are easy? Sometimes the pressure of the studio lights and camera can get the best of a contestant. What result is some funny game show fails. Whether it's blanking on an easy answer or completely unaware of how to pronounce a word, a game show fail gets thrust straight into viral blooper reels.

Schadenfreude is alive and well when it comes to some of these funny game show fails. No matter if it's on classic game shows like Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune that feature some of the best and brightest, one slip-up can make you go viral. Here are ten hilarious game show moments that have cracked viewers up over time.

10 Planet Moon

'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?'

Image via Fox

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? was part game show and part comedy roast as viewers, comfortably from the safety of their own homes, had the opportunity to fail without a studio audience watching. On an episode of the show, a contestant was asked what planet was the closest to the sun.

she doubled down with the moon. Well, the moon is certainly not a planet.

Now, perhaps she misheard and believed the question was about what might be closest to the Earth, but she doubled down with the moon. Well, the moon is certainly not a planet. The show, which is set to return with Travis Kelce taking over hosting duties, has been ripe for comedic moments as some contestants are not smarter than a 5th grader.

Watch On Freevee

9 A Certain "Gardening Tool"

'Jeopardy'

Image via Jeopardy

Ken Jennings has been known as one of the best, if not the best, players of Jeopardy ever. He was so excellent at the game, he became the successor to Alex Trebek after he passed. But Ken Jennings wasn't always perfect during his tenure as a contestant. In fact, sometimes, Jennings was a bit naughty.

The clue was "This Term for a long-handled gardening tool can also mean an immoral pleasure seeker." Jennings buzzed in first and, with a smile on his face, answered, "What's a hoe." Trebek had to say no as the audience laughed. The hilariously shocking response caused Trebek to ask Jennings if that is what they taught him in Utah. In the end, the answer was rake.

Jeopardy! Release Date March 30, 1964 Main Genre Family Seasons 32

Jeopardy is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

8 Europe Is a Country?

'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?'

Image via Fox

Kellie Pickler first rose to fame as a contestant on the fifth season of American Idol. With her launch to fame, her career took off, being the lovable Southern belle who was just the perfect media presence, no matter where she went. Unfortunately, when she played as a contestant on an episode of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?, the country superstar proved that she might actually not be smarter than a fifth grader.

She thought it could be France because they speak French there. The only thing now is, she's not even certain France is a country.

Host Jeff Foxworthy asked Pickler to name the country that Budapest was a city in, Pickler did the unimaginable. She said that Europe was a country. But then, after revealing she hadn't even heard of Budapest, she thought it could be France because they speak French there. The only thing now is, she's not even certain France is a country. Sufficient to say, Kellie Pickler is not smarter than a fifth grader.

Watch On Freevee

7 I Don't Know What That Means

'The Newlywed Game'

Image via Sony Pictures Television

In an early episode of the infamous The Newlywed Game, contestant Kathy was asked about whether her spouse was more urban or rural. Unfortunately, the beautiful Kathy wasn't sure what those words meant. Kathy leaned hard into the concept that her husband was urban. The audience chuckled. Host Bob Eubanks let Kathy fall on her sword as he followed up with how long he had been that way.

Eubanks asked if the doctor had given her husband anything for his urban and Kathy willfully responded, "He gave me something."

She shared it had been two months, earning more laughter. And Eubanks kept going and going, knowing he could goat his contestant. Eubanks asked if the doctor had given her husband anything for his urban and Kathy willfully responded, "He gave me something." Eubanks was gone. Whether she wanted to or not, Kathy portrayed the dumb blonde stereotype on a game show.

The Newlywed Game is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

6 Achilles

'Wheel of Fortune'

Image via Wheel of Fortune

It was time to win one million dollars. All University of Indiana contestant Julian Batts needed to do was say the answer: "Mythological Hero Achilles." Now, to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, you have to be pretty smart. And Batts fit the bill. But when it came to Ancient Greece, that may be one course he needed a refresher on.

Batts ended up mispronouncing the name Achilles. Per the rules of the game, it was incorrect. Later in that episode, Batts had a chance to win a car, but the opportunity to win said prize, he botched the answer of "The World's Fastest Man," replacing man with car. The clue was person Julian! It was right there! This game was his Achilles heel.

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Main Genre Game Show Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Wheel of Fortune is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

5 Naked Grandma

'Family Feud'

Image via ABC

Family Feud is infamously known for asking 100 people a question and getting 100 answers. How the contestants think those said people answer is the name of the game. During an episode of the Steve Harvey-hosted edition, contestant Rod was up for the question about things a burglar would not want to see when he breaks into a house. Rod gave a legitimate answer.

But only an answer that might come from his brain. Rod said, "Naked Grandma." Between his confidence and conviction with his oddly specific answer, Harvey grilled Rod for the chances that his grandma would be naked in said situation. To be fair, we don't know Rod's granny. In a shock to all, the technicality of the answer "occupant" allowed for Rod's answer to be correct.

Family Feud (1976) Release Date July 12, 1976 Cast Richard Dawson , Gene Wood , Johnny Gilbert Main Genre Game Show Seasons 9 Creator(s) Mark Goodson

Family Feud is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

4 Watson Fails

'Jeopardy'

Image via NBC

The world of AI is taking over the planet, but before there was Siri or Chat GPT, there was Watson. Watson was IBM's supercomputer. And this supercomputer got its chance to play Jeopardy. Watson competed against Ken Jennings and Brad Rudder. If you look at the scores at this point of the game, Watson was proving that it was brilliant.

Watson said "Toronto." Unfortunately, that's a city in our neighbor to the north, Canada.

Until an answer about U.S. cities gave it a meltdown with a wrong answer. Asked in Final Jeopardy, "Its largest airport is named for a World War II hero; its second largest, for a World War II Battle," Watson said "Toronto." Unfortunately, that's a city in our neighbor to the north, Canada. Watson was the only contestant to answer incorrectly.

Jeopardy is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

3 Epic Fall

'The Price is Right'

Image via CBS

To say that this was not the first time this had happened is truly just sad. But totally awesome at the same time. When you get a chance to play The Price is Right, all the adrenaline comes out. You're truly in it to win it.

So, when a contestant gets a chance to spin the wheel, they go all out! Such was a case on an episode of the Drew Carey-led The Price is Right. Contestant Renee came on down...and then went on down. She spun the wheel and fell over. Carey had to help her to her feet as the wheel was still in motion. Hope they've got insurance, because they're sure going to need it.

The Price is Right Release Date September 4, 1972 Cast Bob Barker , Janice Pennington , Drew Carey , Lanisha Cole Main Genre Game Show Seasons 52

Watch On Paramount+

2 Self Potato

'Wheel of Fortune'

Image via Wheel of Fortune

Words are hard. Especially when you're in front of a live studio audience. And an obvious answer is staring you straight in the face. Lolita McAuley was a fifth-grade teacher and a self-proclaimed Wheel of Fortune super fan. Having that recognition is a great honor. Until you crash and burn while you're on the show that you love so much. T

The puzzle answer should have been "Self-Portrait," but Lolita just had a brain fart. Not only did she botch the answer, but she also made up something in the process. She answered "Self-Potato." It's not even a thing Lolita! Host Pat Sajak roasted her a bit to confirm that was the word that came out of her mouth.

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Main Genre Game Show Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Wheel of Fortune is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

1 You Fool!

'Hollywood Squares'

Image via NBC

The reboot of Hollywood Squares was best known for the rotation of celebrity faces that occupied the squares. It was an easy gig for the stars because they got to sit in chairs and answer questions while making jokes.

During an episode when comedian Gilbert Gottfried occupied the winning square, both contestants managed to disagree with Gottfried's answers. Multiple times. This led to Gottfried to yell out in his iconic voice, "You fool!" While Gottfried's resume is vast, this iconic moment became one of his better known moments in his career launching it as his unofficial catchphrase.

Hollywood Squares (1966) Release Date October 17, 1966 Cast Peter Marshall , Rose Marie , Abby Dalton , Cliff Arquette , Wally Cox , Kenny Williams , Nick Adams , Sally Field Main Genre Game Show Seasons 1 Creator(s) Merrill Heatter , Bob Quigley

Hollywood Squares is currently not available for streaming or purchase.