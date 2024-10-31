Anyone who grew up in the 1980s likely has fond memories of walking by the living room where their parents or grandparents were engrossed in a game show. Maybe it was on for family TV time as everyone gathered around the small TV and played along with the contestants. From daytime fun to the primetime hours, game shows were on all day long. The best ones saw families rushing to the TV to catch them from the beginning, never missing a weekly or even daily episode.

Some of the best ‘80s game shows continue to this day. They’re either still airing with new episodes and new hosts, or they have been resurrected to introduce a whole new generation to the fun while sparking nostalgia among older fans.

10 'Card Sharks' (1978-1989)

Created by Chester Feldman

Based on the card game Acey Deucey, also known as Red Dog or Yablon, Card Sharks is a fun game where two players go head-to-head answering survey questions. The winner gains control of an oversized deck of playing cards where they must decide if the next card to be drawn will be higher or lower than the one showing. It’s an incredibly simple concept, but what made it so fun was the interaction between the players and hosts, including Jim Perry, Bob Eubanks, and Bill Rafferty at different times throughout its run.

Card Sharks, one of the best game shows of all time, continued to air in reruns for years after it ended, and is still airing (and streaming) in reruns to this day. The show was also revived in 2019, hosted by Joel McHale, and lasted through 2021.

9 'Pyramid' (1973-)

Created by Bob Stewart

Originally called The $10,000 Pyramid, Pyramid joins players with celebrities to play in partners. One person receives mystery words and phrases and has to get the other to guess them. But they can’t use the word or any form of the word, which is more difficult than it sounds, especially when a clock is ticking.

Earning nine Daytime Emmy Awards, second only to Jeopardy!, Pyramid has had many presenters throughout its long run, but Dick Clark is the most notable.

Earning nine Daytime Emmy Awards, second only to Jeopardy!, Pyramid has had many presenters throughout its long run, but Dick Clark is the most notable. He hosted from 1973 through 1980 as well as syndicated versions in that decade, including The $25,000 Pyramid and The $100,000 Pyramid. The franchise continues with a new version that has a prize of $100,000 airing since 2016 with Michael Strahan as host.

8 'Let’s Make a Deal' (1963-2003)

Created by Stefan Hatos, Monty Hall

Let’s Make a Deal is one of those game shows that’s also one part variety show. Players are plucked from the audience, often wearing outlandish outfits in an effort to get noticed. They interact with the host who offers them something valuable that they can keep or risk it to exchange the prize for something else, which could be better or worse.

Let’s Make a Deal is an entertaining watch as viewers at home pretend they are playing along and see if they would come out on top. The audience was originally dressed in normal attire when the show began back in the ‘60s. But as the show progressed through the decades, the costumes and bright colors became more pronounced as a way to get noticed and show off quirky personalities. Let’s Make a Deal returned in 2009 with a new version hosted by Wayne Brady that continues to air to this day.

7 'The Newlywed Game' (1966-2003)

Created by Nick Nicholson, E. Roger Muir

Still referenced to this day, The Newlywed Game and Bob Eubanks go hand in hand. The dating game show was meant to reward newly married couples for knowing one another well, but often led to hilarity when they proved that they didn’t know each other as well as they thought they did. They would be asked various questions and had to secretly write down their answers on a large board. The two boards were revealed to compare and see if they matched.

The Newlywed Game might have caused marital spats, but the show was all in fun.

Best known for the euphemism “making whoopee,” since sexual intercourse couldn’t be talked about on network television at the time the show began, The Newlywed Game continued to use that term through the ‘80s and beyond anyway. Ranked by sources like TV Guide as one of the greatest game shows ever, The Newlywed Game might have caused marital spats, but the show was all in fun.

6 'Press Your Luck' (1983-1986)

Created by Bill Carruthers, Jan McCormack

Airing through much of the ‘80s and returning for a fresh, new interpretation in 2019 hosted by Elizabeth Banks, this game show was originally hosted by Peter Tomarken. A game based on both chance and strategy, players are asked simple trivia questions and the winner earns spins on the board. They can land on cash, prizes, extra spins, or the dreaded Whammy, an animated, taunting cartoon creature that wipes their winnings clear. In the final round, the board often includes prizes specific to that person, like a trip to a destination they have always wanted to go, tickets to a concert of their favorite artist, or a car they have been saving to buy.

The show gained attention in 1984 when one player, Michael Larson, managed to memorize the pattern of the game board and rack up $100,000 in winnings. Accounting for inflation, that would be about $300,000 today. The show is upbeat and fun with players who are always overly energetic, screaming, crying, hooting and hollering for “No Whammies!” It’s also nice to see someone win something that is near and dear to their heart whenever that happens.

5 'Love Connection' (1983-1999)

Created by Eric Lieber

Before there were reality dating shows of the caliber there are today, there was Love Connection. In this dating game show that was originally hosted by Chuck Woolery, singles are looking for love. The main guest sees videotaped profiles of three people and picks one to go on a date with. From there, the audience votes on which of the three suitors they think is the best match to see if it’s the person they actually chose. The chosen person appears on camera from backstage and the two discuss their chemistry, or lack thereof, after the outing. If they want to continue seeing one another, they reunite on stage. If not, they both move on. The prize is a second date and is paid by the show if the contestant picked the same person the audience did. But there’s also the option to go on a date with the person the audience chose if it’s not the same one, even if the first date went well.

The show worked well in achieving its goal.

Love Connection was relaunched in 1998, hosted by Pat Bullard, then revived in 2017 for a single season hosted by Andy Cohen. The show was a massive hit and was one of the top game shows at the time, as well as one of the longest running. Apparently, the show worked well in achieving its goal, as Woolery told Entertainment Weekly back in 1993 that of the people who met on the show, there were 29 marriages, eight engagements, and 15 children.

4 'Family Feud' (1976-)

Created by Mark Goodson

“The survey says…!” These three words have become synonymous with Family Feud, which offers a delightful watch thanks to the fabulous chemistry between the quirky contestants and the engaging host. Through the ‘80s, this was Richard Dawson up to 1985, followed by Ray Combs through 1994. Two families of five are pitted against one another where they have to guess what answers average Americans gave to silly questions, like what body part you clean first in the shower. When a family gains control of the board, they run down the line with each person giving their guess. Three strikes and the other team has a chance to steal. The final round is rapid fire where two family members answer the same five questions in hopes of gaining a specific number of points to win the grand prize.

What makes Family Feud, so fun is the interaction between the host and the players, especially with some of the funniest fails. The colorful commentary and the mix of family personalities is a big part of this show’s charm. Family Feud has continued, now hosted by Steve Harvey. It has also led to a celebrity edition, even sketch comedy parodies on shows like Saturday Night Live (SNL).

3 'Wheel of Fortune' (1975-)

Created by Merv Griffin

Wheel of Fortune is like a high-stakes version of Hangman. Three players spin an oversized wheel then guess letters of the alphabet to reveal one-by-one until they can solve the phrase puzzle. Letters are worth the amount that appears on the board and vowels must be bought. But there’s also a Miss a Turn and Bankrupt option on the wheel, and if a player guesses a letter that isn’t there, the turn moves to the next player. It’s a combination of luck, strategy, and smarts to be able to guess the puzzle at the right time to maximize winnings, and before someone else gets the chance to. The final puzzle is timed with limited letter selection to win a massive prize, like a car or a trip.

What’s more incredible than the fact that Wheel of Fortune has been consistently going strong for almost 50 years is that Pat Sajak has been hosting since 1981, succeeded only by Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford. Vanna White, meanwhile, has been by his side since 1982. It was only in June 2024 that Sajak finally decided to retire, at which point Ryan Seacrest, one of the best reality TV hosts, took over starting with the new season in September 2024.

2 'The Price is Right' (1972-)

Created by Bob Stewart, Mark Goodson, Bill Todman

Bob Barker holding that ultra-long and thin mic and announcer Johnny Olson telling players to “come on down!” along with the music is a big part of The Price is Right and was heard in almost every household, at one point in time, through the ‘80s. Players compete to make it on stage and play one of various games. They often require guessing the pricing of items, from cars and workout equipment or electronics to typical household and grocery items. The two top giant wheel spinners at the end of two rounds of three make it to the Showcase Showdown where they are presented with a selection of exciting prizes, from cars and trips to electronics and appliances. The person who guesses the total price of their Showcase without going over wins.

Barker was synonymous with the show for most of its run, from 1972 through to his retirement in 2007, after which current host Drew Carey took over. As the longest-running game show in the U.S., The Price is Right is one that grandparents, parents, kids, and grandkids all enjoy watching together, and has stood the test of time.

1 'Jeopardy!' (1964-)

Created by Merv Griffin

This quiz competition show is no doubt the best game show on television of any decade, not just the ‘80s. Hosted by the incomparable Alex Trebek for its entire syndicated run through to his untimely death in 2021, his professional delivery, impeccable pronunciation, and rapport with the players made him memorable and iconic. Featuring intelligent players with tremendous trivia knowledge, three players battle to buzz in first and reply with the questions to the answers revealed on the board. Every answer in Jeopardy! is given in the form of a question, like “who is” or “what is.” After two rounds, the players wager as much as they want of their winnings on the Final Jeopardy answer and the person with the most money in the end wins.

Following Trebek’s death, various individuals took on hosting duties in a rotating fashion, but former Jeopardy!champion Ken Jennings has officially become his successor. Spawning many spin-offs, from Champions to Celebrity and regional adaptations, Jeopardy! has earned 45 Emmy Awards, is named one of the best game shows in American history and remains one of the longest-running game shows of all time. A wonderful family show, Jeopardy! is a great way to brush up on trivia, learn interesting random facts, and puff the chest with pride after getting something right. Plus, it’s suitable for all ages.

