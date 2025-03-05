Game shows have been a television staple for years now. That’s because it’s the easiest genre to get hooked on. With game shows, you don’t need to catch up on seasons of backstories, and there’s no long-term commitment. All you have to do is kick back and enjoy hours upon hours of fast-paced competition that is sure to keep you entertained. Whether it’s trivia, physical challenges, or luck-based competitions, you can’t deny that we all take some kind of second-hand pleasure in watching others take big risks, make hilariously incorrect guesses, and pull off shocking wins.

But if you pay attention, almost all TV game shows are meant to be played in short-term, single-episode formats. While that’s great for momentary entertainment, some of these game shows could be even better if they played out over a longer period in the form of a reality series. Instead of wrapping everything up in half an hour, contestants could stay in the game for even weeks or days, as audiences got to know them better. Most game shows already have high-stake formats that can naturally lead to drama and tension. So, stretching them out into a full-blown reality competition could be a worthwhile experiment. And if done right, these reimagined game shows could make for some of the most entertaining reality series of all time.

10 'The Weakest Link'

(2000–2017)

Hosted by the iconic Anne Robinson, BBC’s The Weakest Link was a pretty intense game show. But can you imagine all the tension if it was to become a reality show? The format of The Weakest Link is pretty straightforward. You have a group of contestants working together to build up a prize pot by answering trivia questions. Every time they get an answer wrong, they risk losing money. So, at the end of each round, the team votes to eliminate one of their own, the person they consider to be the weakest link in the group. This combination of teamwork and ruthless backstabbing makes each round more entertaining than the last. Not to mention Anne’s signature, cold dismissal of the eliminated contestants as she says: “You are the weakest link. Goodbye.”

The show came to an end in March 2012, and a reality revival might be exactly what the fans need! If The Weakest Link is adapted to a reality series, the game would obviously expand beyond the contestants answering trivia questions. The reality show could take place in a number of high-pressure environments, such as a deserted island, a haunted house, or a corporate office, where contestants have to work together to solve puzzles and complete logic-based challenges. Just like in the game show, the moment a player fails to rise up to the challenge, the rest of the group turns on them. A show like this could be the perfect combination of Survivor and The Traitors but with an intellectual twist.