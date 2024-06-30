Game shows aren’t just for grandma and grandpa. Kids and adults of all ages love watching them, too. They are great to put on in the background while doing other tasks around the house or for mindless family fun. Some game shows are silly, designed purely for entertainment. Others are educational as well, so viewers of all ages can learn and test their knowledge while watching.

Many of the best game shows are still on the air today but have been running for decades. Some have been reinvented with new, modern spins. But they’re all mainstays and have become part of the traditional daytime TV, primetime, and streaming line-ups.

10 ‘Hollywood Squares’ (1966-)

Created by Merrill Heatter & Bob Quigley

Airing originally from 1966 through 1980 and continuing in syndication through 2004, Hollywood Squares is being revived with Drew Barrymore as host, with plans for a 2025 release. The game show is an evolved version of tic-tac-toe that features celebrities sitting in nine spots in a cubed square, like a life-size version of the game. They are asked questions and players must guess if their answer is correct or not. The first player to gain three squares in a row wins.

Hollywood Squares is unique in that while it is designed for players to win money, it has always been more of a comedy show than anything else. The celebrity participants often crack jokes before giving a real answer to the question, leaving everyone laughing. Along with new celebrities who appear from time to time, there was a rotating group of regulars in the original version, with standouts like Joan Rivers and Betty White.

9 ‘Card Sharks’ (1978-2021)

Created by Chester Feldman

Starting on NBC from 1978-1981 then moving to CBS from 1986-1989 and in syndication through 2002, Card Sharks was rebooted by ABC in 2019. The most recent version was hosted by Joel McHale, who brought his signature style of humor to the position originally held by Jim Perry, Bob Eubanks, Bill Rafferty, and Pat Bullard. The card-based game follows two players trying to predict the outcome of ridiculous survey questions. The winner gains control of a series of oversized cards where they decide if the next one will be higher or lower.

Card Sharks is almost entirely based on luck, since the survey questions aren’t exactly hard-hitting. The questions might include ones like how many students said they have given a teacher an apple or how many people still have a piece of their wedding cake. It’s literally all fun and games, but it’s the banter back and forth that makes the show so entertaining.

8 ‘Deal or No Deal’ (2005-2019)

Created by Dick de Rijk & John de Mol

Another game show that saw a revival, Deal or No Deal aired on NBC from 2005-2009 then was in syndication from 2008-2010 and returned on CNBC from 2018-2019. The game show, based on the Dutch one of the same name, was an instant hit. It was largely thanks to the engaging host Howie Mandel and the panel of beautiful women holding briefcases. The player chooses a briefcase as their own, then selects briefcases one by one from the remaining ones, each with a dollar amount in it. The offer they get from the mysterious banker each time corresponds with the remaining briefcases. The intensity builds as each briefcase is opened, and the player anxiously awaits the banker’s offers.

The show and concept has become so popular that you can find Deal or No Deal on mobile apps, video games, casino slot machines – the show even spawned a reality competition show called Deal or No Deal Island. Naturally, Mandel’s humor and sharp wit have made the show a family favorite.

7 ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ (1963-)

Created by Stefan Hatos and Monty Hall

Still going to this day, Let’s Make a Deal began on NBC way back in 1963 and aired through 1968. It moved to ABC from 1968-1976, then aired in syndication through the ‘70s and ‘80s. In 1990, NBC picked it up once again where the game show aired for a single year, then returned to the network again in 2003. The most recent iteration debuted on CBS in 2009 and has been going strong ever since. Wayne Brady has been hosting since 2009.

Let’s Make a Deal is a fun show where the studio audience participates. If they are called to the stage, they are offered something they can keep or trade in. But usually, they don’t know what they would be trading for until they decide. It could be something of much greater value, the same, or a dud of no value at all. While the series began with a slightly more serious tone, it has since become sillier as audience members dress in ridiculous outfits in hopes of standing out and being selected. Brady, who has experience with stand-up comedy and improv, knows how to command the stage and interact with the players, resulting in fun, exciting moments every episode.

6 ‘Supermarket Sweep’ (1965-2022)

Created by Al Howard

Another show that has done the network rounds and resurrections, Supermarket Sweep started on ABC in 1965-1967 then returned on Lifetime in 1990 through 1995 only to move to PAX TV from 2000-2003. It returned in 2020, back on ABC, and aired through 2022. The most recent version was hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones. In every season, the premise remained the same: it’s one-part quiz show, one part race through a supermarket to grab items of various value. The more answers you get correct in part one, the more time you have for the sweep portion.

Supermarket Sweep is fun with questions-and-answers and physical elements that equally contribute to the comedic moments. Adults who fashion themselves savvy and smart shoppers have the chance to show off their skills while also testing their knowledge of things like pop culture, movies, and tabloids. There’s little educational value to Supermarket Sweep, but it’s a hoot to watch.

5 ‘Family Feud’ (1976-)

Created by Mark Goodson

Airing for 25 seasons and going strong from 1976-1985 on ABC, 1988 through 1993 on CBS, and syndicated between and after, Steve Harvey has been serving as the entertaining host of Family Feud since 2010. It’s Harvey’s reactions to some of the most ridiculous, sometimes racy, replies that makes Family Feud so entertaining. It was the same with previous hosts as well, including Richard Dawson, Ray Combs, Louis Anderson, Richard Karn, and John O’Hurley. But Harvey brings a special hilarity to each episode, leading to tons of viral moments.

Family Feud pits two families of five members each against one another. Individuals take turns going head-to-head answering survey questions to gain control. The family members each give their answers, trying to clear the board to win a round. If they don’t, the opposing family can steal the win. The final round includes a rapid-fire question and answer relating to other surveys on random topics. With lots of personalities, oddball characters and families, and fun banter, Family Feud can get racy at times, but it’s mostly PG fun.

4 ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ (1999-)

Created by David Briggs, Steven Knight, and Mike Whitehill

Players put their knowledge of trivia and facts of all kinds to the test in this quiz show that covers every topic imaginable, from pop culture to sports, science to history. A single player must answer a series of questions, moving up a pyramid with each right answer that corresponds to a higher dollar amount. The top question is worth $1,000,000 but getting there (and getting it right) is easier said than done. Players have three lifelines they can turn to at any point, but once those are used, they’re on their own.

The show is slow-paced as players talk through the answers, careful not to answer too quickly unless they are absolutely certain. The host, meanwhile, helps them through the process without steering them to one answer or another, often delivering witty jokes along the way. Who Wants to be a Millionaire is based on the British series of the same name and was originally hosted by the late Regis Philbin, followed by Meredith Viera, Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews, Chris Harrison, and Jimmy Kimmel for the celebrity edition. A new season is scheduled to premiere after a three-year hiatus in July 2024. The show was so popular, it became the basis for the Academy Award-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire, which was a box office flop but won Best Picture.

3 ‘Wheel of Fortune’ (1975-)

Created by Merv Griffin

Hosted by Pat Sajak for its entire run, though he retires this year and Ryan Seacrest takes over starting September 2024, Wheel of Fortune is one of those game shows that everyone knows about and has watched at one point or another. It’s also responsible for some hilarious viral moments. Three players spin a wheel and guess letters on a puzzle board, Hangman style. The game requires some level of strategy, as players must decide if they should continue spinning to bank more money or guess as soon as they know the answer. The final round is a single puzzle that they must choose letters for and have a limited time to solve it.

Wheel of Fortune involves fun banter between Sajak, the players, and Vanna White (who “flips” the letters), and excitement as big money and prizes are won. This year marks the end of an era, but with Seacrest heading up the show, Wheel of Fortune is entering an entirely new generation with no signs of slowing down.

2 ‘The Price is Right’ (1972-)

Created by Bob Stewart, Mark Goodson, and Bill Todman

One of the most iconic game shows ever, The Price is Right also features some of the most excited players, from college students to retired grandmas. When a name is called from the studio audience, someone rushes to the platform to “come on down” and try their hand at winning a chance to play the main game. The winner in each round gets to play one of various games, like guessing the dollar amount for grocery items, Plinko, Mountain Climber, and more. The final Showcase Showdown determines the night’s big winner.

Bob Barker became synonymous with The Price Is Right as its long-time host, who was at the helm from the inception in 1972 through his retirement in 2007. Drew Carey, one of a few actors who served in the military, took over and has been hosting ever since. As the longest-running game show in the U.S. and one of the longest-running network series in U.S. TV history, it’s no surprise that many view The Price is Right as the best game show of all time.

1 ‘Jeopardy!’ (1964-)

Created by Merv Griffin

When it comes to intellect, there’s no better game show than Jeopardy! Fans love to watch and play along at home, convinced they are true scholars when they get the answers right. The show has featured some incredible players throughout its run who have won huge sums of money thanks to their quick trigger fingers on the buzzer and tremendous trivia knowledge on all types of subjects.

Hosted by Art Fleming at first, it was Alex Trebek who became known for the show, hosting it for 36 years until his death in 2021. Since his passing, Ken Jennings, a former contestant and one with the longest winning streak, has hosted. He rotated with Mayim Bialik but became the sole host in December 2023. Fans always marveled at Trebek’s soft-spoken nature and impeccable pronunciation, as well as his pacing of the show. Jennings has done a great job since, engaging in witty banter with the eclectic mix of personalities who appear in each episode. The show has spawned board games, video games, casino slot machines, and spin-offs like Jeopardy! Masters and Celebrity Jeopardy!, as well as various tournaments with returning players, champions, and others. It’s a great show to watch with the family and test everyone’s knowledge.

