Popular reality TV game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are facing heat for employee discrimination! Two former employees at parent company Sony Pictures Entertainment have alleged that the executives at the work environments of the two shows discriminate against people of color.

On October 25, 2024, USA TODAY obtained civil rights complaints from two former employees at Sony Pictures Entertainment who alleged that they were given fewer opportunities as compared to their white colleagues. They also detailed how they were habitually privy to racial insensitivity — recounting an instance where crew members mocked a Black contestant’s natural hair. One ex-employee, Shelley Ballance Ellis, was the highest-ranking Black production executive on the cult-classic gaming shows. She detailed how she was bombarded with additional work during 26 years of working with the company but was blatantly ignored during promotions. The second ex-employee, Monique Diaz, who is Latina, remarked how she faced pay disparity and was paid marginally less than a newly hired white colleague despite having worked on the shows for 23 years.

Ballance Ellis and Diaz were laid off in April 2024 due to corporate reorganization. However, Ballance Ellis believes Sony targeted them due to their constant opposition to discrimination in the workplace. She revealed in an exclusive interview with USA TODAY that Hollywood often looks down upon marginalized individuals and notes how there’s a raging prevalence of white supremacy. She hopes that her taking action against the company won’t go in vain in the following words:

“I hope that this will be an opportunity for any entertainment executive to look at themselves and really, take an open, honest look.”

The Company Tolerated Racially Insensitive Jokes About Black Contestants

Shelley Ballance Ellis headed the clearance and licensing department, where she recalls she had firsthand experience with racial bias and insensitivity. Her complaint detailed how the company is very tolerant of racially insensitive jokes — especially about Black contestants.

One of the many instances of racial insensitivity was when an employee overheard a colleague making a rude remark about a Black woman’s locs hairstyle, equating it to the movie The Elephant Man during a Wheel of Fortune production meeting. Although the show’s director remarked it was funny at the time, Ballance Ellis failed to see the humor in the same — as detailed in her complaint.

In her complaint, the ex-employee also noted how she had raised concerns about bias in the clues on Jeopardy! and suggested that they be more inclusive and sensitive. Ballance Ellis pointed out that many of these instances had traumatic effects on employees.

