Game shows have been a staple of American television since the 1950s, with numerous formats and styles that capture the audience in various ways. Some charm with dazzling contestants, some offer once-in-a-lifetime prizes, and others are a chance to test one’s mind against the greatest in the country. Needless to say, there is a game show for every type of person.

Now, with streaming, we no longer have to wait for the six o’clock news to wrap up to enjoy them — we can check out all the best flavors of games whenever we want. We’ve gathered a collection of the best game shows on streaming for you to check out. Time to get your game on!

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ (2021 - Present)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Release Date January 7, 2021 Network ABC

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune adds some of your favorite celebs to the roster of contestants by infusing the classic long-running format with a bit more clout and charity. Famous actors, comedians, musicians, and even the world’s most popular skateboarder spin the wheel in this hangman-style guessing game to win as much money as they can for the cause of their choice. Familiar faces like Joel McHale, Vanilla Ice, and Amber Riley join regular hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White to show off their game show prowess (and blunders) in this hour-long double-episode special format.

‘Jeopardy! Masters’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 57% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Jeopardy! Masters Release Date May 8, 2023 Network ABC Showrunner Merv Griffin Directors Russell Norman, Lucinda Owens Margolis Cast Ken Jennings Self - Host
Johnny Gilbert Self - Announcer (voice)

Johnny Gilbert Self - Announcer (voice)

Taking the best of the best Jeopardy! winners in recent history, Jeopardy! Masters is a tournament of champions that would make even the smartest among us feel like toddlers. Hosted by Ken Jennings, the record holder for longest consecutive wins, the show takes the toughest competitors and makes them go head-to-head in separate brackets until they get down to the final three. The stakes feel higher for these returning champs as they have to fight with every brain cell in their head to outmatch the others in terms of strategy, knowledge, and reflexes. For long-time fans of the original game show, this is like the NFL Playoffs leading into the Super Bowl.

‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ (2020 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 45% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Release Date April 8, 2020 Network ABC



Revamping the classic game show imported over from Britain, the current run of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire hosted by Jimmy Kimmel puts the “celeb” in celebration, featuring a slew of famous guests to commemorate the 20th anniversary. Unlike your daddy’s version of the show, this special run allows the celebrity guests to skip phoning a friend in place of having a buddy sitting next to them in the hot seat where the two answer as many increasingly valuable multiple-choice questions as they can to win money for the charity of their choice. Some notable pairings from the latest season are comedians Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata, the reunion of Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell, plus Brad Garrett & Ray Romano, whom everybody loves.

‘The Price is Right’ (1972 - Present)

IMDb: 7.5/10