HBO has announced that they are renewing their weekly late-night show Game Theory With Bomani Jones for a second season. The series that stars the Emmy Award winner has he takes a look at the intersection between sports and culture as he discussed timely issues in a satirical form, from everything like skits and sketches to monologues to detailed deep dives. Jones and his show have him a chance to display his own unique style and has provided a new and enriching approach to sports commentary. The series' first season was recently wrapped last month, running for a total of six episodes.

“Bomani’s perspective on sports comes from a great base of knowledge, unexpected insights, and a sharp sense of humor," said Nina Rosenstein, EVP of HBO Programming. "He shows us a different side of the conversation, why it’s important and why we should care. He’s only just scratched the surface, and we’re looking forward to seeing what else he has up his sleeve.”

Along with serving as the host of Game Theory With Bomani Jones, Jones is a contributor on fellow HBO series Back on The Record with Bob Costas. He has also made appearance in several HBO Sports documentaries like The Battle for Tobacco Road: Duke vs. Carolina and Runnin’ Rebels. Along with these appearances, Jones won a 2015 Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Documentary, for the 2014 documentary Rand University about former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss, for ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 which saw Jones serve as an executive producer on the project. In addition to his documentary roles, he is also the co-host of ESPN’s Highly Questionable and High Noon and the host of the The Right Time with Bomani Jones podcast.

"Game Theory has been a dream, the most creatively thrilling thing I've ever done, with the best team I've ever had," said Jones in a statement that joined the second season renewal announcement. "I couldn't be more excited to apply what we learned from Season One and turn a good show into a great one."

Along with being the star and host, Season 1 of Game Theory With Bomani Jones was executive produced by Jones along with Adam McKay and Todd Schulman from Hyperobject Industries. Stuart Miller, James Davis, and Morgan Murphy also served as executive producers on the first season.

The second season of Game Theory With Bomani Jones does not have an announced release date or release window as of yet, though it will premiere on HBO. You can watch the entirety of the season 1 of Game Theory With Bomani Jones on HBO Max right now.

