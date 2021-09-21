The Nintendo Switch, and the Nintendo brand as a whole, has been well known to release several ports and remasters from their classic library. Whether it was for a Wii U game that didn't realize its potential in the previous generation or a classic SNES game that comes with an online membership, Nintendo truly enjoys bringing their old classics for newcomers and hardcore fans alike. However, there is one particular remaster for the Switch that stands out.

Released as part of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, a remaster of Nintendo GameCube's Super Mario Sunshine was packaged with remasters of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Galaxy. The collection as a whole is impressive, but individually, it's worth noting that a GameCube remaster has finally found its way onto the Switch console.

Seeing a game like Super Mario Sunshine finally re-appear on a Nintendo Console — in full HD, no less — was incredible. Here is a game that is considered one of the best to be released for GameCube now given a resolution upgrade for newer fans to enjoy and for nostalgic fans to revisit. This also makes one wonder: what other games from the cube-shaped console deserve to see the light of day again as an HD remake? With a library as iconic as the Nintendo Gamecube, there are plenty of options.

Luigi's Mansion

Image via Nintendo

As one of the launch titles for the GameCube, Luigi's Mansion is a game that definitely deserves an HD upgrade. The game would complement the Switch well and could adopt some of the control schemes used in the original Switch sequel, Luigi's Mansion 3. While the game has already been re-released on the Nintendo 3DS, the ability to enable Switch motion controls when using Luigi's vacuum and the incorporation of HD rumble would certainly give this title new life. Add to that the fact the game just recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and you have a perfect cause for celebration and re-release on the Nintendo Switch.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Image via Nintendo

Another game on this list to receive a Switch sequel, the GameCube's Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door would be a remaster that would reignite the love fans have for the RPG series. The turn-based gameplay and classic story would help not only the dwindling reputation of the series but also provide synergistic opportunities for the more recent Origami King. Its ingenious battle sequences and RPG gameplay style would be a welcome addition to the Switch library.

F-Zero GX

Image via Nintendo

The GameCube entry in a long-dormant franchise, F-Zero GX would provide a breath of fresh air to the series and the Switch console itself, despite it being a remaster. This classic racing game would give a lot of die-hard Nintendo fans joy in re-experiencing this cult classic in HD. The remaster would have a lot of potential on the Switch not only in introducing new audiences to the dormant franchise, but also in using features of the switch and the Joy-Cons to freshen up the racing gameplay. The Switch would also benefit from having its own exclusive racing game besides Mario Kart, and the exclusive re-release to the console could re-ignite interest in the series and pave the way for a brand new title down the road.

Metroid Prime 1 and 2

Image via Nintendo

A hypothetical re-release of Metroid Prime and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes would technically be two games, but for the sake of this piece it's bundled as one (and if they wanted to include the Wii's Metroid Prime 3: Corruption to complete the trilogy, all the better). Moreover, a bundle wouldn't be so far-fetched after the release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars. It would be a timely release as well, especially with the upcoming release of not one but two Metroid titles for the Switch. In what could be a celebration of the Metroid series, this potential remaster could be developed in the same vein as the Super Mario 3D All-Stars title, with bonuses such as the soundtracks of each game and a little background info on each title, such as the year it was as published. The unique gameplay of this Metroid series could lend itself well to the Nintendo Switch, allowing for various types of controls to be used and even the ability to use a GameCube controller, similar to Super Smash Bros.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

Image via Nintendo

Yes, this is a game that has been remastered more than once for the previous two generations of Nintendo consoles. This may seem like something that is overdone, but after the Skyward Sword re-release and the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel, the chance to see this iconic Zelda game on yet another Nintendo platform is too good of an opportunity to pass up. The gyro controls introduced in Skyward Sword HD could also be implemented into Twilight Princess' combat system, similar to its re-release on the Wii. With this release, the Switch would have an impressive library of Zelda games, making it the go-to console for almost every essential Legend of Zelda game in Nintendo's rich history.

Mario Kart: Double Dash

Image via Nintendo

Mario Kart: Double Dash was an innovative sequel to the racing franchise, with upgraded graphics and a new gameplay gimmick involving two racers in one kart. Filled with some of the more popular tracks in the franchise, there's an opportunity to take the beloved installment of the racing game and give it an HD makeover. Still the only game in the series to feature co-op racing, this reason alone justifies a possible co-existence with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The Nintendo Switch has always been promoted as a console that encourages local cooperative play and sharing of Joy-Cons for on-the-go team-ups. A Double Dash remaster on Switch makes too much sense because of the gameplay modes that make it stand out from any other Mario Kart titles.

Star Fox Adventures

Image via Nintendo

In another example of a dormant franchise, the Star Fox Adventures GameCube game was somewhat of a radical departure for the series. While previous games in the series focused on aerial combat, Star Fox Adventures subverted expectations with more third-person action-adventure elements incorporated instead. Most of the game was centered on melee combat. This is an unusual choice for a Switch remaster, and that's what makes it a good choice. The game is such a vast departure from the other Star Fox titles that its addition to the Switch library would diversify not only the content of the flagship titles of the console, but allow players to explore a lesser-known entry in an otherwise popular franchise.

Overall, the potential is there for GameCube titles to find another life on the Switch, whether it be through physical re-releases and full-fledged HD ports or a virtual console similar to the SNES and NES apps on Nintendo Switch Online. Either way, there is a rich history of popular games that could find new audiences and even revive dormant properties. All that's left to do is wait to see if Nintendo decides to take the next big step in its long history of revitalizing older console video games.

