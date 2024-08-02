Gamera is one of the most famous of the Japanese movie monsters. First unleashed in 1965, Gamera was a direct result of the success of Japan's other iconic kaiju, Godzilla, finding an audience of its own soon after. A giant fire-breathing prehistoric turtle, Gamera has been depicted as a villain, eventually transforming into a more benevolent anti-hero, much like the monster that inspired it.

The Gamera franchise has spawned twelve feature films, a short film, and an anime series, as well as extended merchandise such as video games and comics. Despite this success, not every entry is created equal, and some Gamera movies are better than others. Whether because of their action, compelling storylines, or the fact they allow the titular prehistoric turtle to shine more, these are the best Gamera movies thus far.

10 'Gamera vs. Viras' (1968)

Directed by Noriaki Yuasa

With most franchises, the first entry is often the best, while later installments are considered inferior attempts to recapture the magic of said earlier acclaim. The Gamera franchise, however, is the exact opposite: many of the later films are considered to be the best in the series, while the earlier efforts are generic genre fare at best and painfully mediocre at worst. Gamera vs. Viras, unfortunately, is a prime example of both.

Viras' design is highly unremarkable, being an average giant squid with the standard long tentacles, beaked visage, and monochrome appearance. The aliens that serve under him, however, are relatively threatening, with their cat-like eyes concealed nearly entirely by the shadows of Viras' spaceship, adding to their menace. Unfortunately, the primary focus is on a pair of characters who successfully embody the annoying child trope that permeated much of the early franchise. Furthermore, the final battle between Gamera and Viras mostly involves Viras ramming his unusually large head into Gamera, and Gamera easily defeats him, leading to an awful ending.

9 'Gamera vs. Jiger' (1970)

Directed by Noriaki Yuasa

Gamera vs. Jiger is one of the last films in a block of Gamera films collectively referred to as the Shōwa Era, comprising the first eight entries. In Gamera vs. Jiger, Gamera is impregnated by a new kaiju named Jiger. The human plot involves them attempting to fend off Jiger so they can hold the real-life Expo '70.

Aside from the inherent ridiculousness of this plot, Gamera vs. Jiger does have some merit. The impregnation forces Gamera out of commission, which in turn forces the main human child characters to save Gamera, making them more proactive than usual, though they're still just as annoying. The scenes in which the children go inside Gamera to heal him result in some fairly intense body horror as Jiger's baby emerges, bloody, from a dark cavern deep within Gamera, ready to attack the young protagonists. Unfortunately, the human characters are uninteresting, and the fights between Gamera and Jiger are nothing special.

8 'Gamera vs. Guiron' (1969)

Directed by Noriaki Yuasa

Gamera vs. Guiron follows two boys, Tom and Akio, who end up in a mysterious alien world called Terra. They try to escape from a pair of cannibalistic aliens as Gamera fights a blade-like kaiju called Guiron. Tom and Akio are among the most irritating child protagonists of the Shōwa era, potentially turning away audience members by having them spend time with characters they are extremely unlikely to enjoy doing so with.

However, the kaiju fights do a lot to make up for the film's flaws, as the battles between Gamera and Guiron are very imaginative. For instance, Guiron not only stabs Gamera but also fires shurikens from the side of his head. During the final fight at the end of the film, Gamera does bar gymnastics, jumps on Guiron in a way that looks like he's trying to ride a mechanical bull backward and shoves missiles into the holes in his head. Also, during the battle between Guiron and Space Gyaos, Guiron leaps into the air and chops up Space Gyaos with his head, resulting in some remarkable gore effects and leaving a fair amount of content for special effects fans to enjoy.

7 'Gamera vs. Gyaos' (1967)

Directed by Noriaki Yuasa

Gamera vs. Gyaos is the movie that introduces Gamera's arch-enemy, the vicious Gyaos, who is awakened by a volcanic eruption and begins terrorizing a village and fighting Gamera. The human plot involves several characters dealing with Gyaos amidst a bid to sell the local land. Fans of the Gamera franchise will be interested to see the origin of Gyaos, especially considering his prominence in many of the later entries.

Gamera vs. Gyaos offers a convoluted plot about a fake protest created to increase the value of the local land, a shoehorned child character, and the utterly absurd plan by the military to defeat Gyaos.

Additionally, the battles between Gamera and Gyaos are excellent, with Gyaos landing many powerful blows against Gamera with his supersonic rays and mustard gas-style emissions. Furthermore, Gamera dismembers Gyaos during one of their first encounters, foreshadowing the brutal rivalry between the two. Unfortunately, as it happens in many of the worst monster movies, the underdeveloped human characters are the main focus, offering a convoluted plot about a fake protest created to increase the value of the local land, a shoehorned child character, and an utterly absurd plan by the military to defeat Gyaos, which essentially involves getting him drunk and then waiting for him to die.

6 'Gamera, the Giant Monster' (1965)

Directed by Noriaki Yuasa

Gamera, the Giant Monster marked the introduction of the titular prehistoric turtle. The plot sees Gamera unleashed upon the world after a military test in the Arctic melts an iceberg that had previously contained him. Many staples of the character are introduced in this film, including his fire breath and ability to fly by retracting into his shell, foreshadowing his later status as the friend to all children in a scene in which he saves a young boy from falling off a lighthouse.

However, this selfless scene completely contradicts the rest of the movie, as Gamera is fully satisfied to rampage through Japan without bothering to save anyone else. In addition, the story is highly derivative of the 1954 kaiju classic Godzilla, with a destructive, reptilian monster awakening through nuclear testing. Still, the Gamera suit and special effects are very striking, and fans of the character will appreciate seeing how he debuted, granting the film some historical significance as a result.

5 'Gamera vs. Barugon' (1966)

Directed by Shigeo Tanaka

Gamera vs. Barugon is the second entry in the Gamera franchise, released only one year after the original. The plot follows a group of Japanese men that try to recover an opal, which turns out to be an egg that hatches into the salamander​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​-like monster Bar​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ugon. Meanwhile, Gamera escapes and returns to Japan. The focus is on the human characters, but it works because they are handled very well. For example, the main human character, Keisuke, starts the film excited to recover the opal before being consumed with grief over his involvement in bringing Barugon to Japan. Also, the human villain, Onodera, goes from a determined ally to literally being consumed by greed, after Barugon eats him when he tries to steal another diamond.

Gamera vs. Barugon's effects are better than they'd be in any of the future Shōwa-era entries, and the tone is darker.

This characterization is further strengthened by the fantastic performances of the actors, which help elevate this entry beyond the standards of its peers. However, Barugon's design is heavily copied from the Godzilla kaiju Baragon, even down to his name. Barugon makes up for these similarities by being one of the few Shōwa-era kaiju to fully incapacitate Gamera. Additionally, Gamera vs. Barugon's effects are better than they'd be in any of the future Shōwa-era entries, and the tone is darker, leading to a more competent and focused film than the franchise would have for decades to come.

4 'Gamera the Brave' (2006)

Directed by Ryuta Tasaki

Gamera the Brave is the most recent entry in the Gamera series and the second reboot after Gamera: Guardian of the Universe. The story follows a boy named Toru under the care of a reincarnated Gamera, who he calls Toto, as a new kaiju named Zedus emerges, threatening the world. The tone is significantly lighter than in the preceding Heisei trilogy, with lots of slapstick humor involving the baby Toto.

However, the special effects are quite good, thus making both the slapstick humor and massive kaiju battles highly effective and impactful. In a throwback to the Shōwa era films, children are featured as the protagonists, but the child actors are actually competent, providing a sympathetic and proactive performance as opposed to the annoying non-characters from earlier films. Gamera the Brave also features elements of highly effective body horror, especially in the scenes with Zedus. The only real problem is that sometimes the movie drags on for too long, negatively affecting the pacing.

3 'Gamera 2: Attack of Legion' (1996)

Directed by Shusuke Kaneko