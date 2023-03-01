The Gamera series is best defined as the second most popular giant monster (or kaiju) series from Japan. It's one that's always stood in the shadow of Godzilla, the most popular of all kaiju characters, given that series began in 1954, while Gamera first came to the big screen in 1965. Still, the Gamera series has run for an impressive 12 movies so far, and like Godzilla, Gamera as a character seems to refuse to ever stay dead.

Gamera is set to return in a new anime series titled Gamera-Rebirth!, meaning there's never been a better time to rank the giant flying fire-breathing turtle's past films. Below are all 12 Gamera movies released so far, ranked according to their average rating from users on IMDb. Like most long-running film series, there are certainly highs and lows to be found within the Gamera series.

12 'Gamera vs. Zigra' (1971)

IMDb Rating: 3.5/10

The lowest-rated Gamera film is the seventh in the series, Gamera vs. Zigra. Starting in 1965, there was a Gamera film released every year up until 1971, whereby it was decided the series had run its course, and it was put on hiatus until 1980.

The saturation of Gamera movies likely led to Gamera vs. Zigra only managing a meager 3.5/10 average rating on IMDb. The action and special effects are cheaper and sloppier than ever, meaning that while at least some of it is so bad it's funny, the non-monster scenes are a slog to get through, marking this as a definite low point in the series.

11 'Gamera: Super Monster' (1980)

IMDb Rating: 3.6/10

It's a little surprising that Gamera: Super Monster isn't the lowest-rated film in the series, even if it's only 0.1 points ahead of the film in last place. It's remarkably lazy, with a plot allegedly involving an alien race sending all the monsters Gamera's already fought to Earth again for a series of rematches to defeat him for good.

That sounds like it could be fun, and maybe it would be if any of the action sequences were original. Instead, all the fights simply use footage from past Gamera movies, meaning all the rematches literally play out the same way. It's a dull cash grab of a movie, and among the worst kaiju movies of all time.

10 'Gamera vs. Giron' (1969)

IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

When it comes to ranking Gamera movies, Gamera vs. Giron is the point where things at least start getting fun and oddly charming. Much of it takes place on an alien planet and features Gamera trying to rescue two children from a group of aliens who like to eat human brains.

It's simultaneously childish and creepy/violent, with a surprising amount of blood in its action scenes, thanks to Gamera's foe, Giron, having a giant blade for a head. It's a strange film, and may have divided IMDb viewers who've given it a 4.2/10, but it should prove entertaining for kaiju movie fans.

9 'Gamera vs. Viras' (1968)

IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

Gamera vs. Viras pits Gamera against one of the most unusual movie monsters of all time: Viras. It's a gigantic squid-like creature that can change sizes, and it's hard to properly explain how bizarre it looks without seeing it in action.

As such, this movie - which once again sees aliens trying to take over the world - provides some silly yet solid entertainment when it comes to the monster fights. Unfortunately, the rest of the movie doesn't fare so well, especially because there's a good deal of dreaded stock footage used for the special effects scenes before the climax.

8 'Gamera vs. Gyaos' (1967)

IMDb Rating: 5.0/10

Gamera vs. Gyaos introduces the most prominent antagonist of the Gamera series, a bat-like pterosaur known as Gyaos. Unlike most Gamera foes, Gyaos isn't used by an alien race to take over Earth and is instead awoken by unusual volcanic activity, with Gamera the only one who has a chance of defeating it.

As a film, Gamera vs. Gyaos is also important in helping to further establish Gamera as a friend of all children, given the bond he develops with one young boy in this film. Its 5.0/10 IMDb rating might not make it sound all that impressive, but it's a fun kaiju film that's a worthwhile watch for fans of the genre.

7 'Gamera vs. Barugon' (1966)

IMDb Rating: 5.0/10

The first of many sequels for Gamera, Gamera vs. Barugon marked the first time a movie in the series was filmed in color, and also the first time Gamera was given another giant monster to battle. That monster is Barugon, who hatches from an egg that was previously believed to be an opal, and begins attacking Japan.

So begins the formula that the rest of the series would follow, and it's pulled off reasonably well here. Granted, that's also the main premise for most Godzilla movies, and here, it's done a little more sloppy than it is there, but it's still a solid enough kaiju flick that's probably a little better than its 5.0 IMDb rating would suggest.

6 'Gamera' (1965)

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Right from the start of the Gamera series, it's hard not to compare it to Godzilla. Like that series' original movie from 1954, the first Gamera movie from 1965 is also in black-and-white, has more of a focus on horror than action, and doesn't feature another giant monster for the title character to fight.

Gamera is charmingly straightforward. The monster is introduced, he causes some damage, and then a group of scientists need to work out how to get rid of him. Its IMDb rating of 5.1/10 is likely due to it paling in comparison to the first film from the Godzilla series, but when judged as its own thing, Gamera (1965) still works okay.

5 'Gamera vs. Jiger' (1970)

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

The highest-rated of all the Gamera movies before the series was rebooted in the 1990s, Gamera vs. Jiger is certainly a fun time. Beyond being another movie where Gamera has to fight another big monster, Gamera vs. Jiger stands out for its story involving two young boys needing to go into a submarine inside Gamera to prevent eggs - laid by Jiger - from hatching and killing him from the inside.

It's very silly, but also decently entertaining, and has more action than most of the Gamera movies released in the 1960s and 1970s. It ends up being one of the better-received Gamera movies according to IMDb users, who've given it an average rating of 5.3/10.

4 'Gamera The Brave' (2005)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Gamera The Brave is something of an outlier for the series, as it doesn't quite fit in neatly with either the 1990s reboot trilogy or the original eight movies in the series. Instead, it feels quite self-contained, and follows a young boy who finds an egg that contains a new version of Gamera inside it.

There's a certain novelty to seeing Gamera start small and grow into a huge monster by the film's end, but otherwise, this is a pretty standard kaiju movie. Still, it works well enough and is likely to entertain fans of the series, leading to it having a solid IMDb score of 6.6/10.

3 'Gamera: Guardian of the Universe' (1995)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Gamera: Guardian of the Universe kicks off the best grouping of Gamera films within the overall series: three films that have come to be known as the Heisei Trilogy, released between 1995 and 1999. The production values dwarf the earlier films in the series, and no longer does Gamera feel like a mere Godzilla knock-off.

Its plot brings back Gyaos from the 1967 film, with the bird-like creature now being a species instead of a lone monster. Gamera rises once more to defend Earth from these creatures, and the results are extremely entertaining. This film and its direct sequels are highly acclaimed, and mark the point where the series becomes essential viewing for all kaiju fans.

2 'Gamera 2: Attack of Legion' (1996)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Successfully raising the stakes established in the 1995 film, Gamera 2: Attack of Legion is an even better sequel. It pits Gamera against a swarm of alien insect-like creatures, and starts to show Gamera losing his bond with humanity and becoming a more vicious creature than ever before.

It's a kaiju film that's aware of how most viewers want to see monsters more so than human characters, and as such, it gives audiences plenty of monster action with minimal human character distractions. It's more than worthy of its 7.0/10 IMDb rating, and very strong stuff overall.

1 'Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris' (1999)

1999, third film in the Heisei Trilogy

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Even if it ends with a bit of an unresolved cliffhanger, Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris is still far and away the best of all the Gamera films. There was a considerable three-year gap between this and the second entry in the Heisei Trilogy, but the wait was worth it, as this is everything a third part in a trilogy should be.

It pits Gamera against the Gyaos and a new creature named Iris, all the while following a group of human characters who are trying to reconnect with the increasingly violent and cold Gamera. Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris is exciting from start to finish, and deservedly has the highest IMDb rating of any Gamera movie.

