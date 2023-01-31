Netflix has just released a new teaser for their upcoming Japanese anime miniseries Gamera-Rebirth! The 17-second teaser trailer features brief shots from the series and introduces Gamera, a fire-breathing prehistoric turtle monster. The trailer is short but shows the gigantic turtle’s body, before cutting away just before his face is revealed. The viewer is then shown a shot of his back as he heads towards a burning city, before giving us a glimpse of his huge glowing green eyes.

The show’s official Twitter bio states: “From the Showa era to the Heisi era, the production of the new work GAMERA-Rebirth of the giant monster Camera that has been loved by monster fans all over the world has been decided! Global distribution on Netflix!”

Gamera-Rebirth! will be a six-episode anime series, and is supposed to be a reboot of the popular Japanese fictional monster, which has appeared in various films and adaptations since 1965. Gamera-Rebirth! will follow Gamera as he faces off with various enemies to save a city in peril. Gamera made his first debut in the 1965 film Gamera the Giant Monster, and was originally made to compete with the success of the Godzilla film series. Gamera is a giant fire-breathing turtle who can walk on two legs. Early adaptations of Gamera depict him as a menacing presence that leaves a trail of destruction and feeds on flammable and radioactive substances. But in later adaptations during the 1990s, Gamera’s portrayal was changed to being more of a “gentle giant” heroic figure who defends civilization. The giant turtle has appeared in a total of 12 films produced by Daiei films, and the most recent film to star Gamera was 2006’s Gamera the Brave.

Gamera-Rebirth! Director Shusuke Kaneko said in a statement:

“When I came up with my own idea for Reiwa Gamera and made a proposal, KADOWAKA had already started a new project, and it’s content that makes me think that’s what happened, so I can expect this too. With that in mind, I would like to support the team from the position of a baseball commentator who has experience as a manager of the Gamera team until they win the championship and pitch again.”

Gamera-Rebirth! is currently in production, and a release date and cast member details have not been announced just yet. The series is being produced by Japanese media conglomerate Kadokawa, and Shusuke Kaneko is directing the project. Kaneko also directed three other Gamera films, and other various anime such as Deathnote (2006). If you need to catch up on, the Gamera movies are also available for streaming on Prime Video, Pluto TV, and Tubi.