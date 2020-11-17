The all-women speedrunning community kicks off the next wave of GDQ's expert playthroughs, all in the name of charity.

Fleet Fatales, the online speedrunning event organized by Games Done Quick's all-women speedrunning community Frame Fatales, is now streaming on Twitch. The event, which shows off talented speedrunners' impressive skills when it comes to completing games of all shapes and sizes lightning fast, features all women speedrunners from now until Saturday, November 21 from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. EST each day. The full Fleet Fatales schedule can be found here.

Fleet Fatales supports Malala Fund, the non-profit co-founded by Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai which champions every girl’s right to 12 years of free, safe, quality education. Donations can be made directly to the charity during the event via the viewing page available at GamesDoneQuick.com. One hundred percent of all Fleet Fatales donations go directly to Malala Fund.

Additionally, GDQ has announced its schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2021 Online, featuring an exciting lineup of speedruns taking place early next year (!) on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel. The schedule for the event, taking place from January 3-10, 2021, is now live at https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule.

AGDQ 2021 Online will be held this year in support of Prevent Cancer Foundation. Donations can be made directly to the charity during the event via the viewing page available at GamesDoneQuick.com. One hundred percent of all AGDQ 2021 Online donations go directly to Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Image via Games Done Quick

Frame Fatales started in May 2019 as an effort to showcase women in speedrunning on Games Done Quick's Hotfix programming. In February 2020, the first Frame Fatales charity fundraising event, Frost Fatales, took place and raised more than $54,000 for Malala Fund.

Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised more than $28 million for charities around the world, including Doctors Without Borders, Prevent Cancer Foundation, AbleGamers, Direct Relief, and Organization for Autism Research.

Fleet Fatales will be broadcast live on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick. For more information on Frame Fatales, please visit https://gamesdonequick.com/framefatales

And to follow along on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GamesDoneQuick

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FrameFatales

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gamesdonequick

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/gamesdonequick

About Games Done Quick

Games Done Quick is a series of charity video game marathons. These events feature high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money for charity. Games Done Quick has teamed up with several charities in its 10-year history, including Doctors Without Borders and Prevent Cancer Foundation. To date, Games Done Quick has raised over $28 million for charity. For more information, please visit gamesdonequick.com

Share Share Tweet Email

Nick Frost on ‘Truth Seekers’, ‘Spaced’, ‘Hot Fuzz’, and How He Became Friends with Simon Pegg Plus, what it was like working with Joss Whedon on ‘The Nevers’ and the status of another movie with Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg.