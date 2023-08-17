The Big Picture A Gamora Disney+ series would offer a deeper look into the character, exploring her new life without the Guardians and her fresh start in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Ravagers, a group of unpredictable and tough individuals, could be explored as a team in the series, showcasing the power dynamics within the group and Gamora's adjustment to their aggressive nature.

The new Gamora series could introduce new characters and storylines, allowing her to discover new corners of the galaxy, solve problems on her own, and potentially encounter familiar faces like Captain Marvel and Thor.

Disney+ is preparing to release their second season of I Am Groot, a collection of shorts aimed towards a very young audience that shows the youngest member of the Guardians of the Galaxy exploring different planets around him. But instead of spending all that time and resources on that show, they could give another member of the team an opportunity to tell the rest of their story through a television series. After all, audiences barely had the time to get themselves used to the version of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) seen in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.

A Gamora Disney+ Series Would Offer a Deeper Look Into the Character

While James Gunn made it easy to fall in love with Gamora over the years, it might be wise to remember that the warrior seen in his third Guardians of the Galaxy movie isn't the one viewers are used to. During the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos (Josh Brolin) needed to assemble all the Infinity Stones to get rid of half of all life in the universe. Part of the rules of getting the Soul Stone is sacrificing something or someone the user loves dearly, and Thanos thought he had no other choice but to sacrifice his favorite daughter. The version of the character that had appeared on the big screen since 2014 was brutally killed as part of her father's quest.

However, five years later, the Avengers had to worry about another version of Thanos who had traveled through time. This time, he was more prepared than when they encountered his older counterpart, and he used the power of his entire army to destroy the Avengers' base in the north of the country. This new version of the Mad Titan came along with his own version of Gamora from an alternate timeline. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the young woman decided to stay on the main reality seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new version of Gamora was a main character in the latest Guardians of the Galaxy adventure, and by the time the credits rolled, she had decided to step away from the team. This iteration of the character has the entire universe ahead of her, where she can meet new people, make new choices, and explore the beauty and horrors the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to offer. Without her attachment to the Guardians, and the baggage of thinking Thanos is still out there, Gamora has an opportunity to build a completely new life for herself. That would be something worth exploring in a series.

The Ravagers Could Be Explored as a Team

If there's one group of people who have been present since the first installment besides the titular team, it has been the Ravagers. The crew formerly led by Yondu (Michael Rooker) had a tough attitude, as they made their way through the galaxy collecting bounties from people with questionable intentions. Kraglin (Sean Gunn) inherited some of Yondu's wisdom during his older years, learning how to take the lead on a team full of extremely unpredictable people. Under new leadership, the group's abilities could be used for good.

But during the sequels, it was quickly established that Kraglin wanted to join the Guardians of the Galaxy as a full-time job, and Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone) looked like a better fit to be the face of the Ravagers. In a new Gamora series, the power dynamics within the group could be explored, as well as how Saldaña's character adjusts to an aggressive group of people who take care of her after decades of living under her father's shadow. Part of working on new beginnings is getting to know new people, and the Ravagers seem like the natural fit for the 2014 Gamora.

The first Guardians of the Galaxy movie took Gamora on a journey where her experiences with her new family would turn her into the person she needed to be in order to confront Thanos years later. But since this new version wouldn't have those memories in her head, the lessons the Ravagers have taught her will be the knowledge that will drive her forward. A Gamora who doesn't care about being a hero or falling in love with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) would be an interesting protagonist, especially considering her personality would be different from what has been seen before.

New Corners of the Galaxy Could Be Discovered

Throughout James Gunn's trilogy, several supporting characters were introduced to help the Guardians define their journey. The Collector (Benicio Del Toro) was hidden in Knowhere, with thousands of valuable items that would eventually be destroyed by the Power Stone. After the antagonist was eliminated by Thanos during his quest of looking for the Infinity Stones, the body of a deceased Celestial became the new home for the Guardians of the Galaxy. That was only one of the minor storylines dealt with over the course of Gunn's wider story.

Considering the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) had been out there planning his grand comeback while Rocket (Bradley Cooper) was living colorful adventures with the new family he had found for himself, it might be safe to assume that the galaxy is filled with enigmatic characters that could become either powerful enemies or trustworthy allies. Allowing the new Gamora to stretch her legs by getting to know new antagonists is exactly what she needs after deciding to stay away from the Guardians of the Galaxy. Decades worth of comic books can be the source for new storylines, and Saldaña's character could use the challenge of solving problems without the help of her alternate reality teammates.

In addition to new, unknown characters, the new Gamora could even run into some familiar faces. The cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is big enough to host multiple franchises at the same time without them crossing paths. But perhaps it's time they finally did. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Eternals are all out there. They could use a confrontational ally such as Gamora to help them in their daily tasks. New beginnings, relationships and missions could await the new version of Gamora in her own television series, making her the perfect candidate for a potential spinoff instead of Groot.

