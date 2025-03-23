The wizards of Middle-earth are perhaps some of the most fascinating characters in all of J.R.R. Tolkien’s texts. One of the biggest mysteries around them is what some may call the favoritism shown to Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) compared to the four other wizards. None of them got to go to the Undying Lands as Gandalf did. However, there are reasons why Gandalf was given this gift, and why the others weren’t. Not only was his mission complete, but he was also a ring-bearer. As for the other wizards, their fates are mostly a mystery, apart from Gandalf's predecessor, Saruman (Christopher Lee).

Gandalf Had Completed His Mission By the End of 'Lord of the Rings: Return of the King'

The wizards were sent to Middle-earth with the mission of guiding the world to a more peaceful future after the war between Morgoth and the Valar was too destructive during the First Age. When Gandalf fell to the Balrog, Durin's Bane, in Khazad-dûm during The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, he was sent back with the clearer mission of helping the people of Middle-earth defeat Sauron and destroy the One Ring. Therefore, he had accomplished this task by the end of Return of the King and was allowed to return to Valinor.

If you don’t believe he was finished with his mission, as surely the world would still benefit from guidance, there is also the factor that he was a ring bearer. Gandalf possessed the elven ring of power, Narya, which meant he traveled with Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Bilbo (Ian Holm) as a reward and a necessity. As Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) told Frodo, rings of power take a toll on the body and soul. If Gandalf had stayed, he would likely have suffered as the years went on.

The Fates of the Other Wizards Are Somewhat Vague in 'The Lord of the Rings' Lore