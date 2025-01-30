The 1982 classic Gandhi, the movie that won eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, returns on April 29, 2025 — and this time, in a stunning 4K Ultra HD Limited Edition Steelbook!

The movie was directed by Lord Richard Attenborough and starred Sir Ben Kingsley (Prince of Persia) in his career-defining role as Mahatma Gandhi. It’s basically an epic biography that zeroes in on Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a prominent leader in India's independence movement against British rule. The movie continues to inspire audiences around the world with its enduring message of peace and nonviolent resistance and now, fans will have the chance to experience the film in pristine 4K resolution and enjoy all those intricate details about the man “who rose from being a simple lawyer to worldwide symbol of peace and understanding,” as per its synopsis.

Just to set up some context about how successful this movie was at the time of its release — Gandhi went on to rake in approximately $52.8 million in the United States and Canada, and its all-time haul is $52.8 million worldwide. All this, against a budget of only $22 million — not to forget all the awards and nominations it won.

The 4K Ultra HD Release Has Been Restored From the Original Camera Negatives