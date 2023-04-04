Prime Video has just released a new trailer for Gangs of Lagos, an African film that is set to premiere globally on the streaming app beginning on April 7, 2023. The film will be released to over 240 countries and territories across the globe. The new film is one of many international projects to be released by the streaming app. And the upcoming release of Gangs of Lagos certainly adds to their growing library of global film and television series.

The new trailer is the first to be released for Gangs of Lagos, and gives us an intense new look into the gritty new crime-thriller. The trailer opens with a shot of a back welted with scars, marks of violence healed over. "Kadara," the speaker says, a word meaning destiny. "Who decides where we are born? The life we have?" These are the guiding questions of the film, and what the trailer lingers on, showing the intertwined lives of the film's characters as they try and work their way up the rungs of the criminal underworld of Lagos, Nigeria. The film follows the lives of three young friends: Obalola, played by Tobi Bakre, Gift, played by Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and Ify, played by Chike. The film will follow the friends as they grow up in the bustling, chaotic city.

Along with Bakre, Etomi-Wellington, and Chike, the film also stars Olarotimi Fakunle, Chioma Chukwuka, Bimbo Ademoye, Iyabo Ojo, Zlatan, Debo “Mr Maraconi” Adedayo, Yhemolee, Pasuma, Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Damilola Ogunsi, and Funke Williams. Gangs of Lagos is directed and produced by Jáde Osiberu.

Gangs of Lagos Is the Latest Entry in Prime Video's Library of International Content

The upcoming film is one of Prime Video's growing library of international content. The streaming app has made it clear that it is fully invested in bringing international content to its wide-reaching platform. This is perhaps most evident in the streaming service's upcoming international television series Citadel, which is set to have several international spin-off series. The project is quite an investment, with the series exceeding its over $160 million budget. And the streaming app is doubling down on its commitment to the series, having already renewed the series for a second season, even before its April 28, 2023, premiere.

And though Gangs of Lagos is not the multinational blockbuster that Citadel aims to be, the upcoming film will certainly be a great addition to the number of gripping thrillers in Prime Video's expansive collection. The film will be available to stream on the app beginning April 7, 2023. You can watch the trailer below.