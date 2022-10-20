AMC+ has just released a new red band trailer for the gruesome and gritty second season of Gangs of London, starring Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. The series became an international hit after its first season, with many viewers praising the series' action and stunt work. The second season of the series will premiere on Thursday, November 17, 2022, with the first two episodes releasing on AMC+ on that day.

The trailer was introduced by series star Michelle Fairley who plays Marian Wallace in the series. "The new season is almost here," Fairley says in the trailer's special introduction, "and we have a very special treat for you." She continues by warning viewers that "it's not for the faint-hearted." And boy, does she mean it. Following her statement, the red band trailer starts in full force showing the broiling over turf war at the center of the series. The new trailer gives us an ultra-violent glimpse at the second season, complete with bulging eyes, lots of blood, and some helicopter action to boot.

The second season of Gangs of London will showcase a new and much darker eta for the ongoing power struggle over control of London. The season will start one year after the death of Sean Wallace. In the time following his death, the map of the city has been redrawn. The surviving members of the Wallace gang also find themselves scattered. Meanwhile, the Dumanis are broken up and estranged, and Elliot Finch, an ex-undercover cop, is now working with the Investors under duress.

In order to restore order to the city, the investors have aligned themselves with Asif Afridi ( played by Asif Raza Mir). Together they have installed a new ruling force in London. Their brutal gang leader Koba, played by Waleed Zuaiter, and his paramilitary enforcers roll out a new brutal authority. Koba and his crew perpetrate atrocities, torture, and family kidnapping plots. Koba views power as a dictatorship and monopoly that doesn't adhere to gangster codes. But will his kingdom crumble under his tight grip?

Season 2 of Gangs of London will see both old favorites and new players fighting against the new order. Sworn enemies will have to work together, and family members will have to betray each other in order to establish a new order. And all along the way, there will be kick-ass fight scenes, slow-motion gore shots, and plenty of blood. The first two episodes of Gangs of London will premiere on AMC+ on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Until then, you can watch the new red band trailer below: