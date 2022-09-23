AMC+ has unveiled the official trailer for Season 2 of its gritty crime thriller Gangs of London, a series all about the power struggles between the international crime families that run the titular city and the undercover policeman working within the criminal underbelly. The new trailer sets up the various factions fighting for power in the city as well as a new, dangerous enemy rising up in the criminal underworld. The season kicks off with two new episodes on November 17 followed by one every week thereafter on AMC+.

Following a lauded first run of episodes that threw everything into chaos with its violent ending, Season 2 promises a battle for the soul of London. After the death of Sean Wallace, everything is in disarray with the Wallace crime family scattered, the Dumanis in shambles, and ex-undercover cop Elliot Finch (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) without the Wallaces or the force that once employed him, forcing him to work with the Investors. There's sure to be violence as the city adjusts to its new power hierarchy with friends and foes alike teaming up and betraying each other as needed and the Investors trying desperately to seize control. The only thing that's certain is there will be change in London this season.

With the new trailer, the stage is set for Elliot's return as the Investors tease their big plans for once they control the city. Hardened from his time stuck in the Wallace's war, Elliot looks to fight back against a rising star in London and the man teased as the Investors' powerful new figure on the streets - Koba (Waleed Zuaiter). His influence has been growing in the city and he and Elliot are set on a violent collision course. With all the power Koda's amassed, it seems Elliot will be reuniting with some of his old allies to fight back against the new order and attempt to take back control of the city's fate.

Image via AMC+

Alongside Dìrísù, Season 2 of Gangs of London will see Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir, and Valene Kane all returning to the streets of London to take part in this bloody war of control. Zuaiter, Jahz Armando, Fady El-Sayed, Salem Kali, and Aymen Hamdouchi make up the newcomers to the ensemble this time around.

The Sky Original series was created by Gareth Evans with his creative partner Matt Flannery and instantly became a hit with Season 1. Following an April 2020 premiere in the U.K. and a subsequent arrival at AMC+ in the fall, the series generated some awards buzz for its first run, picking up an Emmy nomination for its stunts as well as a BAFTA nod. Season 2 will feature Corin Hardy, Marcela Said, and Nima Nourizadeh directing with Tom Butterworth, Lauren Sequeira, Danusia Samal, Rowan Athale, and Meg Salter on board as writers and Steve Searle as a co-writer.

Gangs of London Season 2 kicks off with two episodes exclusively one AMC+ on November 17. Check out the harrowing new trailer below: