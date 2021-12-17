AMC+ has released an official first look at the second season of their critically acclaimed crime drama Gangs of London. Including a behind-the-scenes teaser and new images, the network promises that the drama's next season will be as bloody and action-packed as the first one, as the battle for the city’s domination rages on between gangs.

The last fans saw of protagonist Sean (Joe Cole) at the end of season one, he had been seemingly fatally shot and was lying in a puddle of his own blood. A police officer confirmed he was dead, but fans are not convinced and they eagerly await confirmation about Sean's fate, as well as how the other gangsters will react to the news. As for another main character, Marian (Michelle Fairley), the new images confirm that she will be returning since she faked her own death. From what we know, season two will take place a year after the events of the first season, so much may have changed in the city and for the characters in the meantime.

Image via AMC Networks

RELATED: 'Gangs of London' Review: 'The Departed' Meets 'Game of Thrones' Meets Ultraviolent B-Movie MayhemJoining Fairley in the returning cast are Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza and Valene Kane. In addition, some new faces will be entering the second season, including Waleed Zuaiter as Koba, French rapper Jasmine Armando as Saba, Fady El-Sayed as Faz, Salem Kali as Basem, and Aymen Hamdouchi as Hakim.

Co-created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, the thriller series first premiered in April 2020 and quickly became a hit, becoming Sky Atlantic's second most popular original drama launch ever, just behind Chernobyl. The series is produced by Pulse Films in association with SISTER for Sky Studios and AMC.

Gangs of London will return sometime in 2022. Check out the teaser and the all-new images below:

Image via AMC Networks

Image via AMC Networks

Image via AMC Networks

Image via AMC Networks

Image via AMC Networks

Image via AMC Networks

Image via AMC Networks

Image via AMC Networks

