The Big Picture Gangs of London Season 3 adds new cast members, including Andrew Koji, T'Nia Miller, and Richard Dormer, to bring fresh faces and characters to the show's criminal underworld.

Koji will play a martial arts assassin, Dormer a known adversary, and Miller the newly appointed Mayor of London, all posing threats to the main players in London's criminal underbelly.

Season 3 is deep into production and will feature new talent both in front of and behind the camera, with a new director and head writer joining the team.

The battle for control of London's criminal underworld is heating up and the gangs are growing larger as new cast members have been announced to join Gangs of London Season 3. According to Deadline, the upcoming season will feature some new faces, including Warrior star Andrew Koji, Game of Thrones alum Richard Dormer, and T’Nia Miller who was recently seen as Victorine LaFourcade in Netflix's gothic horror, The Fall of the House of Usher. The new cast members will debut in Season 3, which is now deep into production in London.

Koji will be flexing his martial arts prowess, much like in Warrior, as the British actor will play the role of an assassin who is critical to the central mystery that continues to unfold in the crime series. While Koji's character remains nameless, Dormer steps in as Cornelius Quinn, a known adversary within London's dark underworld, but who will be introduced to audiences for the first time. Quinn's arrival will pose a significant threat to Marian Wallace and Ed Dumani, the main players in London's seedy underbelly. Meanwhile, Miller portrays the newly appointed Mayor of London, who is determined to decimate the criminal elements plaguing her city. Meghan Lyvers, Director of Original Series for Sky Studios said of the new casting: “Gangs of London remains a highly valued and critically acclaimed Sky original franchise, and we are pleased it continues to attract such incredible actor talent in addition to our fantastic established cast.”

Season 2's finale set up the upcoming chapter for an even more intense thrill given the shocking twist that ended with ex-undercover cop Elliot Carter (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) now an influential member of the Dunamis gang. Carter's law enforcement background will perhaps make him the toughest nut to crack for the new Mayor seeking to effect change.

'Gangs of London' Season 3 Will Include Exciting New Characters

Alongside Koji, Dormer, and Miller, Season 3 also introduces Phil Daniels and Ruth Sheen, as well as fresh talents behind the scenes. Joining the team is South Korea's Kim Hong-sun, taking the helm as director, and Peter McKenna, stepping in as the new head writer. Both come to the job with relevant experience as they've previously worked on productions with similar themes and plots as Gangs of London. Kim's recent credits include the 2022 action-horror flick, Project Wolf Hunting.

Returning to reprise their roles in Season 3 are Joe Cole as gangster Sean Wallace, Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace, Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani, and Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace. Others include Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani, Narges Rashidi as Lale, Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afidi, Jahz Armando as Saba, and Fady Elsayed as Faz.

AMC+ is yet to set a release date for Gangs of London Season 3. However, stay tuned for more updates. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on AMC.

Gangs of London Release Date 2020-09-00 Cast Michelle Fairley, Colm Meaney, Adrian Bower Main Genre Crime

