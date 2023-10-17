Gangs of London was last year renewed for Season 3. Now we're learning that the wait won't be too long before fans can return to the seedy underbelly of London as production has begun on the third chapter, according to Variety. The show has also unveiled the pair of creative minds to craft the next act of this riveting tale with South Korea's Kim Hong-sun joining the production as director and Peter McKenna as the head writer. Both will, in addition to their respective roles, serve as executive producers throughout Season 3's eight-episode run.

Both Kim and McKenna come with a track record of crafting intense narratives akin to the gritty world of gang-related violence. Kim's latest creation, the 2022 action-horror flick, Project Wolf Hunting which revolves around a squad of determined law enforcement officers battling ruthless criminals delivers the same level of pulse-pounding, high-octane action that has earned Gangs of London its reputation.

On the other hand, McKenna is best recognized as the showrunner and creator of the Irish crime series Kin which features gruesome confrontations of rival gang factions. The show stars Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, and Ciaran Hinds.

What Is The Plot For 'Gangs of London' Season 3?

Gangs of London Season 2 ended with a shocking twist involving Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù's character, the ex-undercover cop Elliot Carter who is now deeply involved and comfortable with London's criminal underworld. That twist will be explored further as Dìrísù is set to return. Other returning cast members include Joe Cole, Michelle Fairley, Lucian Msamati, and Brian Vernel, among others.

AMC has released the synopsis for Season 3 which reads:

“Ex-undercover cop turned gangster Elliot is now operating as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but their business is thrown into chaos when their shipment of cocaine is spiked, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians all over London. The ensuing chaos attracts attention from the authorities, putting the gangs of London under pressure like never before and the ripple effects — both personal and professional — will have devastating consequences for everyone from the Wallaces, to Luan, to Lale and the street gangs. This was a targeted attack, and it’s only the beginning, but the question is — who did it and why?”

Gangs of London Season 3 is yet without a release date but stay tuned to Collider for updates.