If you are a fan of Gangs of London, a series all about the power struggles between the international criminal syndicates that run a city, then you are in luck – the series has been renewed for a third season, and the intense, gritty power struggles are set to continue. The news of the renewal comes just weeks after the second season of the series premiered on AMC+ on November 17.

Gangs of London has been an immense hit for Sky, both at home and abroad, with its unique trademark of bloody fight scenes and unexpected twists always on hand to surprise viewers. At the moment, there is not much in terms of news of what to expect from the new season, and given that fans are still very much digesting all the bodies that have been put down in season two, there isn’t too much rush at the minute.

With the announcement of a third season of the gangster show, there might be a question of who helms the new season. The first season saw Gareth Evans in charge of piecing together all the parts of thug-related violence to whip up an epic storm as a climax. Alongside creative partner Matt Flannery, Evans saw the first season of the show generate enough waves around it which saw it earn Emmy and BAFTA nominations. Evans would hand over the reins of bloody mischief-making to Colin Hardy for the second season.

Image via AMC

RELATED: 'Gangs of London' Season 2 Red Band Trailer Teases Ultra-Violent Turf War

While we might not be certain as to who might be gunning in the third season, we can almost rely on seeing the hard-hitting ex-undercover cop Elliot Finch (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) return to the streets of London for the third time. The actor had spoken about the third season in the past, though Dìrísù was more interested in taking things "a step at a time", with his focus mainly on finishing “the [second] season, see how people respond to it and wait for the green light for third – if there will be one".

The cast for season two of Gangs of London alongside Dìrísù includes Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir, and Valene Kane. Newcomers to the show include Jahz Armando, Fady El-Sayed, Waleed Zuaiter, Salem Kali, and Aymen Hamdouchi.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this upcoming season of Gangs of London, and watch Season 2, airing now on AMC+. Check out the announcement tweet and a trailer for the season two below :