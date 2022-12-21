The romanticization of the past affects most people at varying points. As reported by The Independent, in the 1970s, a much younger Martin Scorsese happened upon a book called The Gangs of New York: An Informal History of the Underworld, written by Herbert Asbury. The book detailed the gangs and political movements in New York City in the 19th century, prior to the dominion of the mafia. Although extensively thought of now as an exaggeration of the events at the time, Asbury's book inspired Scorsese. Scorsese, an Italian-American who grew up in Little Italy, loved his city and its gang history. He was fascinated by the history and description of the old Five Points of New York detailed in the book, which is now home to Chinatown, Columbus Park, and the Manhattan Civic Center. In an old episode of NPR, Scorsese is quoted, explaining in his own words that, "This film sort of represents the foundation upon which all my other movies are based, in a way. It sort of creates a world in which the worlds I depict in Mean Streets and GoodFellas and Raging Bull." It took Scorsese nearly thirty years to make the film, but it was brought to the big screen twenty years ago today.

Gangs of New York marks the first collaboration between a now-legendary duo in Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Much of Gangs of New York is fiction, or not confirmed truth, such as the existence of the frightening Hellcat Maggie (Cara Seymour). Still, it has been praised for its depiction of the historic Five Points and for bringing attention to the historical events of the time.

Gangs of New York follows Amsterdam Vallon, portrayed by DiCaprio, son of Priest Vallon (Liam Neeson). The film begins 16 years before the events of the film, in a clash between the gangs of the Five Points, where the Catholic Priest Vallon is killed by Bill "The Butcher" Cutting (Daniel-Day Lewis). Amsterdam begins plotting his revenge against his father's killer, and we are moved into the film's modern-day in 1862. Gangs of New York centers around real-life gangs of mid-19th century New York, including The Plug Uglies, The Forty Thieves, The O'Connell Guards, The Shirt Tails, The Chichesters, The Daybreak Boys, The Swamp Angels, and several others, but the central plot itself is grounded in fiction.

So What Parts Are True?

To watch Gangs of New York in 2022 is to be reminded that history tends to repeat itself, or that parts of history never really cease. One of the overarching themes in the film is the tension between Catholics, immigrants, and Protestant "natives" in 19th-century New York City, specifically Scorsese's hometown of Little Italy at the time. As stated by Khan Academy, many of the immigrants were Catholic, while many of the native-born Americans were Protestants. The film reflects a feeling of xenophobia toward the high influx of immigrants that eventually led to a large part of the population of the United States being naturalized citizens.

Those that were born in the United States and therefore saw themselves as "natives" were afraid that the growing immigrant and Naturalized American population might influence their lives negatively both politically and economically. As a result, many began to organize political societies whose missions were to prop up native-born politicians or encourage the candidacy of native-born political leaders while disenfranchising immigrants and naturalized citizens. These groups became part of the Native American Party, known colloquially as the "Know Nothings," because when members were asked of their organizations, they were taught to say, "I know nothing."

William "The Butcher" Poole

Image via Miramax

A famous member of the Know Nothings was William "The Butcher" Poole, who inspired William Cutting's character. As reported by History Daily, Poole was a butcher by trade but was known as "The Butcher" because of his ruthless reputation as a bare-knuckle boxer who would physically destroy his opponents. Poole was a part of the Bowery Boys gang, who, as Day-Lewis' gang is depicted, were centered around Nativist ideas. Poole would meet his end similarly to Cutting, at the hands of a man who was friends with an Irish immigrant with whom he'd previously had a conflict. It has been said that his final words were, "Goodbye boys, I die a true American," which are nearly congruent to Day-Lewis' final words as Cutting: "Thank God. I die a true American."

The Know-Nothings were a powerful force to be reckoned with for a time but decimated during the Civil War as many focused on the politics of slavery.

The New York Draft Riots

According to History.com, the fight between Cutting and Amsterdam takes place during the New York Draft Riots, which occurred in July 1863. The merchants of New York City did not meet the onset of the Civil War with a welcome, due to the fear of losing the South as a profitable trading partner. Politicians and periodicals who were against the war and freedom of enslaved people in the South instilled fear in many white citizens in the working class by warning them that they would replace the labor previously supplied by enslaved people. When the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, it upset the working class and those who valued the preservation of the Union but not necessarily the freedom of Black men and women in the South. This racist tone can be heard throughout Gangs of New York.

Image via Miramax

Therefore, when the Civil War Military Draft Act of 1863 was passed, it led to the eruption of civil unrest among the residents of New York. Gangs of New York also makes mention of a rule which allowed men exemption from the Draft if they could pay a $300 fee. Most men could not afford the fee, which added to their anger.

Black men, women, and even children became targets of violence, as well as abolitionists, government buildings, and military buildings. The riots lasted only days but killed thousands. It is remembered as one of the deadliest riots in American history.

The Dead Rabbits and The Five Points Gang

The Dead Rabbits, whom Priest Vallon led in the film, was also a real gang made up of Irish immigrants. As detailed by History.com, it is believed that Hellcat Maggie was a part of the Dead Rabbits gang, as she was in Gangs of New York. Members of The Dead Rabbits, along with several other gangs of the time, would eventually form the Five Points Gang. The Five Points Gang would live on until the 1910s and hold home to two of the most infamous gang members of the 20th century: Al Capone and Lucky Luciano, thus ushering in a new generation of gangs in New York.

As U2's "The Hands That Built America" plays over the speakers, the past gradually morphs into the present until we see New York City for what many once knew it as. It depicts the skyline from the Brooklyn Bridge, including The Twin Towers. Gangs of New York wrapped before 9/11, so the World Trade Center remains in the last shot. In a way, that feels deeply patriotic when talking about a film based on the formative but checkered years of the United States, specifically New York City. Watching Gangs of New York today reminds many of us of days that have come to pass, long gone in the peripheral but just as important today as it was then. Days that were initially marked with uncertainty but remembered as a day that a city persevered and grew. A symbol of strength and hope as if to say that, at times, romanticizing the past is exactly what we need, because it is not truly romanticization. It's an honest memory of history, survival, and spirit.