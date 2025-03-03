Gangsters don't usually get happy endings in movies. Back in the days of the Hays Code, it was actually a requirement that film criminals pay for their life of crime, so most gangsters ended up in a cell or riddled with bullets. Even after the production code was lifted, most cinematic bad guys still ended up going down the hard way, and the ones that didn't end up six feet under often wished they did.

The endings of gangster movies are often a reflection of the true crime tragedies they are based on or inspired by, so it's never really a surprise to see these criminals take their falls. Most crime sagas do naturally follow a rise and fall arc and audiences often want to see the latter half of that equation. Whether these movie gangsters got what was coming to them or not, their ten movies have the best endings.

10 'The Untouchables' (1987)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via Paramount Pictures

It's the rare gangster movie that leaves an audience walking out of the theater feeling lighter than they did when they walked in. Brian De Palma's big-budget crime epic The Untouchables, which depicts the efforts of lawman Elliot Ness to take down Al Capone, manages to pull it off with ease. The film is a pulpy good time with terrific performances, particularly Sean Connery as seasoned cop Malone, who mentors Kevin Costner's Ness and shows him how to take down the legendary gangster before getting gunned down himself.

The finale of the film sees Ness with Capone in court for tax evasion (one of the few true facts the film utilizes). Smug as ever, Capone believes he's got the jury in his pocket before Ness, using the lessons taught to him by Malone, turns the tables on the gangster and gets juries switched. Chaos erupts in the courtroom as Capone and Ness face off, letting the lawman get one last verbal jab in. Later, Ness packs up his office as Capone is being sentenced. He steps outside on to the Chicago streets where a reporter asks him what he'll do if Prohibition is repealed. "I think I'll have a drink," he says, walking away as Ennio Morricone's sweeping score takes over. Pure movie magic.