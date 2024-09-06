Since the 1930s, audiences have been fascinated and enthralled by gangster movies and the characters who choose a life in the underbelly of the criminal world. With classic films like The Public Enemy, Angels With Dirty Faces, and Little Caesar, the gangster genre rose to become one of the most popular throughout the Golden Age of Hollywood. By the New Hollywood Movement, Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather redefined and revitalized the genre, paving the way for a new generation of gangster films and fans.

There are a few requirements for a successful, memorable gangster film, such as a compelling story, authentic atmosphere, and captivating musical score. However, the performances are the heart and soul that can either make or break a mobster picture. Through the years, there has been an endless list of stunning performances, but some, such as Joe Pesci's in Goodfellas and Robert De Niro's as a young Vito Corleone in The Godfather: Part II, are considered to be flawless gangster performances.

10 Uma Thurman as Mia Wallace

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Image via Miramax

Uma Thurman stars in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film Pulp Fiction as a mob boss's girlfriend, Mia Wallace. Pulp Fiction follows a unique story format featuring several working segments and while Thurman's character is only featured in one part with co-star John Travolta, it is easily one of the most memorable in the entire film. Thurman has a unique beauty with mesmerizing eyes that speak more about her character than the few words she says. While she is visibly striking, she also airs a sense of confidence that is seductive, similar to that of a classic femme fatale.

Thurman's performance in this Tarantino classic is beyond stellar and escalates to a level of intensity after she accidentally mistakes heroin for cocaine. As Travolta's character races to save her life, Thurman flails about in the speeding vehicle like a lifeless rag doll on the verge of death's doorstep. Once she is revived, her shocking reaction to a large needle sticking out of her chest is the cherry on top of Thurman's pristine and unforgettable performance.

9 James Cagney as Tom Powers

'The Public Enemy' (1931)

Image via Warner Bros.

James Cagney is the epitome of the gangster genre, and his timeless performance in the classic film The Public Enemy is not only the definition of perfection but is also credited with establishing the archetype of the silver screen mobster. Cagney stars as aspiring gangster Tom Powers, who starts as a petty thief and works his way up the ranks, becoming one of the most feared criminals in town.

The actor gives Powers a smart mouth and humorous, intimidating wit that takes him far into the criminal underworld; still, like most mobsters, Powers' bold ambition ultimately leads to his unfortunate demise. Cagney conveys the ideal tough guy who, behind closed doors, simply wishes to be important and provide for his family but has zero to no serious work ethic. While his behavior is lawless and immoral, Cagney gives a certain complexity to Powers that adds a redeeming quality to the character, solidifying his performance as one of the finest in cinema history.

The Public Enemy Release Date April 23, 1931 Director William A. Wellman Cast James Cagney , Jean Harlow , Joan Blondell Runtime 83

Watch on Tubi

8 Joe Pesci as Tommy DeVito

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Image via Warner Bros.

In Martin Scorsese's signature '90s film Goodfellas, Joe Pesci shines as the brash, hot-headed mobster Tommy DeVito, who can be as hilarious as he is terrifying, flipping at the drop of a hat. While DeVito has an impulsive temper and sadistic tendencies, he also has a witty, off-colored sense of humor that subconsciously clouds audiences' opinion of the vicious gangster. The character also adds an unusual sense of comic relief, most notably the iconic "How am I funny?" scene, which was improvised by Pesci and based on an experience he had working as a waiter.

During an interview with Pesci, the actor revealed that Scorsese thought Pesci was too old to play DeVito and originally wanted him to play Paulie Cicero, a role that eventually went to Paul Sorvino, but Pesci adamantly stated that he didn't want to play that part. Instead, the actor surprised Scorsese with an impromptu taped audition as the character, which ultimately earned him the part and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Today, Pesci is universally recognized for his role as DeVito, undeniably one of the all-time greatest gangster performances in cinema history.

7 Al Pacino as Tony Montana

'Scarface' (1983)

Image via Universal Pictures

Al Pacino takes on a different kind of gangster role in one of the best gangster films of the 1980s, Scarface, a modern remake of the 1932 film by the same name starring Paul Muni. Pacino portrays the eccentric, highly motivated Tony Montana, who arrives in the United States during the drug craze of the 1980s in Florida. The actor equips his character with a unique accent along with an unwavering sense of confidence and arrogance that is strangely infectious for audiences.

Pacino also adds a bit of unfiltered humor to his performance that essentially softens the harshness of Montana's personality, which can be abrasive and overbearing at times. Initially, Scarface was divisive with critics, who weren't thrilled about the film's excessive use of violence and gore. However, no one has ever contested that Pacino's performance is anything but foolproof, making it one of the perfect gangster performances to date.

Scarface Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 9, 1983 Director Brian De Palma Cast Al Pacino , Steven Bauer , Michelle Pfeiffer , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Robert Loggia , Miriam Colon Runtime 170 minutes Writers Ben Hecht , Howard Hawks , Oliver Stone

6 Robert De Niro as Vito Corleone

'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Godfather: Part II is simultaneously one of the best prequels and sequels of all time, with some even believing it surpasses the first film. Robert De Niro's performance as a young Vito Corleone is spectacular and, without question, one of the main allures of this classic masterpiece. The film splits the storyline into a non-linear narrative: one follows Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in the present day, and the other centers on Vito Corleone's harrowing journey from Sicily as a boy to the United States, where he eventually builds a name for himself.

De Niro took extreme measures to prepare for his role, notably choosing to live in Sicily for several months and learn how to speak the proper Sicilian dialect. Considering he also had big shoes to fill following Marlon Brando's performance in the first film, De Niro nailed the character down to the finest detail, including his body language, mannerisms, and even the bulldog jawline. The Godfather: Part II received immense praise and raves for De Niro's impeccable performance, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The Godfather: Part II Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 18, 1974 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Diane Keaton , Al Pacino , Robert Duvall Robert De Niro , John Cazale , Talia Shire , Lee Strasberg , Michael V. Gazzo Runtime 202 Minutes Writers Francis Ford Coppola , Mario Puzo

5 Sharon Stone as Ginger McKenna

'Casino' (1995)

Image via Universal Pictures

Sharon Stone gives a performance of a lifetime as the Las Vegas hustler Ginger McKenna in the 1995 gangster film Casino. While she doesn't play a gangster, Stone's character proves that she can hold her own against any wise guy who crosses her path thanks to her incomparable beauty and intensity. Stone conveys a girl with a checkered past all grown up into a self-sufficient woman with the necessary street smarts to survive in Sin City.

The most intriguing aspect of Stone's performance is her character's destructive downward spiral, which is beyond convincing. What starts as a character who seems to have every desire to live slowly burns out at a steady, excruciating pace, brilliantly executed by Stone. Between emotional outbursts and drug-induced scenes, Stone's Ginger is both compelling and utterly devastating to watch hit rock bottom. Stone's performance was highly praised and earned Casino its only Academy Award nomination, Best Actress, cementing her portrayal as one of the best in the gangster genre.

4 Daniel Day-Lewis as William "Bill the Butcher" Cutting

'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Image via Miramax Films

In Martin Scrosese's historical gangster film Gangs of New York, Daniel Day-Lewis delivers a showstopping performance as the villainous mob boss William Cutting, better known as Bill the Butcher. With a crystal blue glass eye, a raspy but cool voice, and a greasy handlebar mustache, Day-Lewis is unrecognizable, creating a one-of-a-kind character that only he could execute with such precision.

Cutting's blend of charm and terror conveys an uneasy sense of unpredictability and serves as the main source of the film's ominous, suspenseful tone. Day-Lewis gives a marvelously macabre performance that is undeniably one of the greatest in the gangster genre, setting a high standard that has yet to be reached by any other mobster character. His portrayal of Bill the Butcher earned Day-Lewis an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, and even though he didn't win, his performance still ranks as one that is beyond perfect.

3 Al Pacino as Michael Corleone

'The Godfather' (1972)

Image via Paramount Pictures

In his breakthrough role, Al Pacino stars in the classic gangster film The Godfather as Michael Corleone, who goes from a law-abiding war hero to becoming the next boss of the Corleone family. Pacino's performance is truly a sight to behold, as the young actor demonstrates his extensive theater training by utilizing vivid facial expressions, notably his dark, mesmerizing eyes, to convey his character's growing intensity and vengeance.

While Pacino's performance in The Godfather: Part II is also immaculate, his initial portrayal of Michael in the first film is much more complex. It also involves a crucial transformation that serves as the main focus of the film, which Pacino more than successfully executes. Pacino's performance is unquestionably one of perfection, conveying an incredibly fascinating metamorphosis of one of the most iconic characters in the gangster genre. The actor earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his tour de force performance, ultimately making him a worthy contender for the all-time best gangster performance.

The Godfather Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes Writers Mario Puzo , Francis Ford Coppola

Watch on Paramount+

2 Chazz Palminteri as Sonny LoSpecchio

'A Bronx Tale' (1993)