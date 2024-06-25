Gangster movies have been popular for just about as long as cinema’s been around, though the genre really took off in the early sound era. The 1930s was home to plenty of (sometimes preachy) movies about mobsters, organized crime, and gang warfare that still hold up and feel identifiable as gangster films, with the genre shifting and adapting to changing times as the decades have gone along.

Anyone who watches their fair share of gangster movies will start to see certain actors show up again and again; some might be typecast in these sorts of roles, while others excel in crime films alongside other movies that don’t belong to the genre. The following ranking takes into account movies only, because if TV shows were to be taken into consideration, it would be tempting to fill such a ranking with almost nothing but cast members from The Sopranos. Also, gangster movies have been – and usually still are – populated by white men, oftentimes with the excuse of historical accuracy, for gangster films based on factual events. As such, considering stars who’ve been prolific in the genre will tend to highlight white, male actors, with some exceptions, of course. It ought to be prefaced that that’s kind of just how it is, for this particular kind of crime movie.

25 Tony Sirico

Appears in: ‘Goodfellas’ (1990), ‘Bullets Over Broadway’ (1994), ‘Dead Presidents’ (1995)

Image via Warner Bros.

If you take Tony Sirico’s role as Paulie Walnuts (iconic character, it goes without saying) in The Sopranos out of his body of work, you’re left with a good many minor roles and bit parts. They might not amount to much, but Sirico brought authenticity to even these brief appearances, perhaps stemming from the fact that before he was an actor, he was a real-life criminal, and even served time in prison.

He played criminals, gangsters, and sometimes even police officers in a wide variety of movies before landing a prominent role in The Sopranos, with some of the more noteworthy films of his including Goodfellas and Woody Allen comedies like Bullets Over Broadway and Everyone Says I Love You. And sure, the last of those definitely wasn’t a crime movie, but Sirico was credited with playing “Escaped Convict.” Hey, he acted what he knew, and he was consistently good at it.

24 Bunta Sugawara

Appears in: ‘Battles Without Honor and Humanity’ (1973), ‘Street Mobster’ (1972), ‘Violent Streets’ (1974)

Image via Toei

There’s a chance that unless you’re really into yakuza movies, you’ve probably only heard Bunta Sugawara, rather than heard of him, as he had voice roles in well-known 21st-century anime films like Spirited Away and Wolf Children. However, earlier in his career – especially throughout the 1970s – he was big in Japan (Alphaville style) for starring in a fair few yakuza films, which are essentially Japan’s answer to mafia movies.

The term “yakuza” refers to organized crime syndicates in Japan, and few films portray life in such gangs as well as those that make up the Battles Without Honor and Humanity series. Bunta Sugawara consistently appeared in the leading role in each of the movies, standing out because other actors/characters didn’t tend to last nearly as long, owing to how brutally and suddenly the films would consistently take out seemingly major players.

23 Michael Imperioli

Appears in: ‘Goodfellas’ (1990), ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ (2021), ‘The Wannabe’ (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

A little like his aforementioned Sopranos co-star Tony Sirico, Michael Imperioli sneaks into consideration as a gangster movie actor because of some small but significant roles. All pale in comparison to what he was able to do as Christopher Moltisanti, sure, but any career that features a small but memorable role in a movie like Goodfellas early on is off to a good start.

Imperioli also managed to appear in the 2021 Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, with his character serving as a narrator, all in a way that feels distinctly offbeat and kind of eerie. Also, if you want to count Shark Tale as a kid-friendly mobster movie (why not?), then it’s worth noting Michael Imperioli was one of many noteworthy actors associated with the gangster genre to have a voice role in that film.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

22 Jean-Paul Belmondo

Appears in: ‘Pierrot le Fou’ (1965), ‘Borsalino’ (1970), ‘Le Doulos’ (1962)

Image Via Société Nouvelle de Cinématographie (SNC)

Jean-Paul Belmondo was a huge star in France, especially during the 1960s and ‘70s, making enough of a splash and being charismatic enough to become internationally renowned. It helped that he teamed with some groundbreaking French filmmakers, working on more than one occasion with the likes of Jean-Luc Godard and Jean-Pierre Melville.

With the former, he appeared in movies that were kind of gangster films in a very French New Wave way, as seen with Breathless (1960) and then 1965's Pierrot le Fou, while with the latter, he starred as a doomed criminal in the bleak but exciting Le Doulos (1962). Belmondo was undeniably suave and made the gangsters and small-time criminals he played on screen feel memorable and genuinely likable, even with their flaws and capacity to commit acts of a morally questionable nature.

21 Ray Winstone

Appears in: ‘The Departed’ (2006), ‘Ripley's Game’ (2002), ‘Sexy Beast’ (2000)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Thanks to radiating a certain gruffness and intensity that seems rather effortless, Ray Winstone has proven well-suited to playing tough gangsters and ruthless criminals over the years. Sometimes, he steals a scene or two in a supporting role (like in Martin Scorsese’s The Departed), and sometimes, he shines in a leading role, like in Sexy Beast… though in that film, it is ultimately Ben Kingsley who does a good deal of scene-stealing.

On at least one occasion, Winstone has also portrayed a gangster in a movie that’s not exactly a gangster movie per se, as seen in 2002’s Ripley’s Game. Other early roles of his that aren’t quite gangster movies, but see him radiating “gangster” energy,” include his turns in Scum and Quadrophenia, both released in 1979 when Winstone was just 22 years old.

20 Joe Shishido

Appears in: ‘Branded to Kill’ (1967), ‘Battles Without Honor and Humanity: Final Episode’ (1974), ‘A Colt Is My Passport’ (1967)

Image via Nikkatsu

If there’s one leading actor who might well have the edge over Bunta Sugawara when it comes to classic yakuza movies (say those made in the 1970s or earlier), it would be the legendary Joe Shishido. Funnily enough, two such movies also belonged to the Battles Without Honor and Humanity series, with Shishido playing two different characters, both of these films being released in 1974 (they really got churned out).

Shishido also gained attention for collaborating with the ever-unpredictable Seijun Suzuki, who made exciting yakuza films and some deeply strange ones (sometimes, his movies were both at the same time), with Shishido and Suzuki collaborations including titles like Branded to Kill and Youth of the Beast. Joe Shishido felt like he was born to play gangsters, and could fluctuate between being cool, cruel, or kind of pathetic, depending on what the role called for.

19 Michael Gambon

Appears in: ‘The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover’ (1989), ‘Layer Cake’ (2004), ‘Mobsters’ (1991)

Image via Palace Pictures

So long as one’s okay at prioritizing quality over quantity, Michael Gambon might well rank as one of the finest and most captivating gangster movie actors of all time. His biggest role when it comes to this genre is certainly playing the vile crime boss Albert Spica in The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, which also stands out within the filmography of its director, Peter Greenaway, for being one of his less out-there films, and for showcasing his take on the crime genre.

A good runner-up gangster role for Gambon came 15 years after The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, in Matthew Vaughn’s Layer Cake, where he played another crime lord. He might always be most identifiable as Albus Dumbledore in all but the first two Harry Potter films, but his forays into the crime genre show how great he was at playing villainous, intimidating, and volatile criminals.

18 Paul Sorvino

Appears in: ‘Goodfellas’ (1990), ‘Dick Tracy’ (1990), ‘Kill the Irishman’ (2011)

Image via Warner Bros.

Look, Paul Sorvino hasn’t been the first Goodfellas actor mentioned so far, and he also won’t be the last, because Scorsese’s iconic 1990 film is about as good as gangster movies get (on top of being jam-packed with memorable characters). Sorvino plays the reserved and well-respected Paulie Cicero, the capo of the specific gang that’s followed throughout the duration of Goodfellas.

Paul Sorvino’s performance isn’t one of the showiest, but he manages to do a great deal with the role, and you very quickly understand why he’s held in the high regard he is, even among otherwise lawless men (got to love that mafia code of conduct). Sorvino also played gangster-type characters in various other movies, making a mark with small roles in the likes of Dick Tracy and Kill the Irishman, but it’s his performance as Paulie in Goodfellas that remains his most well-celebrated and iconic.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

17 Christopher Walken

Appears in: ‘Seven Psychopaths’ (2012), ‘True Romance’ (1993), ‘The King of New York’ (1990)

Image via New Line Cinema

Christopher Walken can pretty much do any genre while always feeling distinctly like Christopher Walken, from his breakout role in the haunting war drama that was The Deer Hunter to more recently playing the Emperor of the Known Universe in Dune: Part Two. Between those two extremes, he’s also stumbled his way into various gangster movies, and made a host of criminal characters his own.

The best lead role he’s had in such a movie is probably in The King of New York (1990), alongside great supporting turns (like in Seven Psychopaths) and scene-stealing appearances (like in True Romance, or Pulp Fiction, if the latter counts as a “gangster movie”). Walken can be funny, creepy, oddly endearing, or genuinely terrifying, and sampling a good many of his crime-related roles from his vast filmography makes his versatility more than apparent.

16 Frank Vincent

Appears in: ‘Casino’ (1995), ‘Goodfellas’ (1990), ‘Wise Guys’ (1986)

Image via Warner Bros.

Most well-remembered for playing the love-to-hate character of Phil Leotardo in The Sopranos, Frank Vincent also had a host of movie roles – usually smaller ones – that solidified him as a cinematic gangster to remember. Most significantly, he portrayed mob-connected characters in several high-profile Martin Scorsese movies: Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and Casino.

It’s almost surprising to read that Vincent didn’t have a pre-acting life comparable to that of Tony Sirico (at least that we know of), given he just exudes Italian-American gangster energy in every conceivable way. He could swear up a storm and dominate a scene just as much as any of his fellow crime movie actors, even when they got bigger roles and more screen time to shine, and could always be relied on to come across as the meanest guy in a cast inevitably filled with mean guys.

15 Takeshi Kitano

Appears in: ‘Sonatine’ (1993), ‘Fireworks’ (1997), ‘Outrage’ (2010)

Image via Nippon Herald Films

The heyday of the yakuza movie might’ve been a little before Takashi Kitano’s time as an actor/filmmaker, but beginning in the early 1990s, he managed to continually do surprising and revolutionary things with the crime sub-genre. Well, technically, his first directorial effort that he also starred in was in 1989, with Violent Cop, there playing the titular violent cop, rather than a member of the yakuza.

But that main character was so ruthless he was essentially more terrifying than the gangsters he was assigned to take down. Kitano then went on to make gangster films like no one else, usually starring as a yakuza member or some sort of other criminal, as seen in cult classics like Sonatine, Fireworks, and Outrage. His efforts at changing up the yakuza film as both filmmaker and actor ought to be celebrated, with the quantity and quality of such entries in his filmography being noteworthy.

14 Michael Caine

Appears in: ‘Get Carter’ (1971), ‘The Italian Job’ (1969), ‘Mona Lisa’ (1986)

Close

Though he usually kept his iconic accent in most roles he took on, Michael Caine never really kept to one genre throughout his overall sizable acting career. His filmography is packed with both iconic classics and titles that are more than a little slept on, and his versatility ensured that he popped up in a few noteworthy gangster pictures during his decades-long career in film.

He did comedic ones, like The Italian Job (which did revolve around the building of a gang to pull off a daring heist), and then more grim/dramatic ones around the same time, best exemplified by the essentially timeless Get Carter (coincidentally, both those films got inferior remakes during the early 2000s). There’s also the underrated Mona Lisa, which pairs Caine with another legendary actor who shone in a handful of memorable crime movies, Bob Hoskins.

13 James Gandolfini

Appears in: ‘True Romance’ (1993), ‘Get Shorty’ (1995), ‘The Drop’ (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

Say the line, Bart: James Gandolfini is most beloved for his lead performance in The Sopranos, embodying Tony Soprano and making him one of the best characters in TV history, but to quote the show, “that’s not why we’re here today.” His film performances, both before and after the seminal HBO crime series, also saw him excelling in various tough-guy/criminal roles, even when the role was pretty minimal.

Take his turn as a mob enforcer in True Romance (1993), where he makes a remarkable impression, and then played a similar role in 1995’s Get Shorty. When it came to the movies he starred in shortly before his passing, he’d graduated to more sizable roles, given he was something of a draw following the end of The Sopranos (he’s particularly good in 2012’s Killing Them Softly and 2014’s The Drop, the latter of which was a posthumously released movie).

Your browser does not support the video tag.

12 Alain Delon

Appears in: ‘Le Samourai’ (1967), ‘The Red Circle’ (1970), ‘The Sicilian Clan’ (1969)

Image via S.N. Prodis.

Numerous classic gangster movies have come out of America, and so it follows that a good many iconic gangster film actors are all based in America (some being Italian-American, admittedly). Of the stars who’ve thrived in non-American gangster movies over the years, perhaps the most iconic is French icon Alain Delon, who rose to prominence roughly around the same time as the aforementioned Jean-Paul Belmondo.

The two even starred in a film called Borsalino together, but Delon is ultimately even more associated with crime/gangster movies than Belmondo, at least in hindsight. From epics like Rocco and His Brothers to more character-focused flicks like Le Samourai to films somewhere in between, like The Sicilian Clan, Delon’s done it all within the confines of the crime genre, and few can claim to have portrayed as many effortlessly cool and stone-cold gangster characters as he has.

11 Edward G. Robinson

Appears in: ‘Little Caesar’ (1931), ‘Key Largo’ (1948), ‘The Last Gangster’ (1937)

Image via Warner Bros.

No one had as iconic a “classic movie gangster” voice as Edward G. Robinson, who’ll sound familiar to anyone familiar with Chief Wiggum from The Simpsons, with Hank Azaria basing the character’s voice on Robinson. Beyond how he spoke, Robinson was also amazing in some of the classic crime films that effectively birthed the gangster genre as it’s now understood and identified.

1931’s Little Caesar was pivotal for both the genre and Edward G. Robinson’s rise to fame, and alone would be enough to solidify the actor as someone forever tied to silver screen gangsterism. But he didn’t stop there, playing gangsters in other movies such as Bullets or Ballots (1936), The Last Gangster (1937), and Key Largo (1948), the last of those perhaps being Robinson’s most iconic crime film that wasn’t Little Caesar.

10 Jack Nicholson

Appears in: ‘The Departed’ (2006), ‘Hoffa’ (1992), ‘Prizzi's Honor’ (1986)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Though one of Jack Nicholson’s most famous crime movies, Chinatown, can’t exactly be called a gangster film, other crime-related works he’s appeared in do fit the definition. One of his final films overall, before retiring, was The Departed, and that one stands out for being the gangster movie that led to Martin Scorsese finally having one of his movies win Best Picture at the Oscars.

On the Nicholson side of things, The Departed also has the legendary actor giving one of his most bombastic performances, with no scenery left unchewed. Nothing else gangster-wise has been quite as big, but Jack Nicholson has nevertheless been at the heart of a few other good ones, including the crime/comedy film Prizzi’s Honor and playing the lead role in Hoffa, which is certainly gangster-adjacent.

9 James Caan

Appears in: ‘The Godfather’ (1972), ‘Thief’ (1981), ‘Mickey Blue Eyes’ (1999)