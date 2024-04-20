Some of the most incredible mobster movies owe a lot of gratitude and success to their well-written and captivating antagonists. In the world of cinema, the crime genre, specifically gangster films, has drawn audiences into an intoxicating and violent world of the lives of people operating on the opposite side of the law. The villains portrayed in these movies are primarily the stars, and their profound effect on the audience makes it hard for them to look away whenever they appear on-screen.

Many gangster classics today have interesting and distinct antagonists who drive most of the story. Some of them are morally ambiguous, maybe even sympathetic. Others are downright evil and dominate the screen with their wickedness, showing little to no redeeming qualities. They're easily the best characters in their stories, and their memorability and sinister charms make them a fascinating watch. Here are the ten best villains from gangster movies.

10 Dave Kleinfeld (Sean Penn)

'Carlito's Way' (1993)

Brian De Palma's underrated 1993 film Carlito's Way is a subdued and compelling crime drama about a former drug lord, Carlito Brigante (Al Pacino), struggling to fight for redemption in a world that keeps dragging him back into a life of crime. Two-time Best Actor winner Sean Penn does incredible work playing the film's despicable main antagonist, defense attorney David Kleinfeld.

As a wolf in sheep's clothing, Kleinfeld presents himself as a respectable man of the law but secretly uses his power and influence to play a hand in New York's drug trafficking market. He's manipulative and intimidating and rules behind the scenes by using his criminal clients to remain a dominant figure. Sean Penn plays Kleinfeld to perfection, portraying a genuinely unlikeable, irredeemable monster that viewers can't wait to see to get his much-deserved comeuppance.

9 Al Capone (Robert De Niro)

'The Untouchables' (1987)

De Palma returned to the genre with his 1987 historical crime epic The Untouchables, which takes audiences on a visually stunning look back to early 1920s prohibition era Chicago. Starring Kevin Coster and Sean Connery, it sees the two playing determined law enforcers on a noble mission to bring down Chicago's dominant bootlegging kingpin, Alphonse "Scarface" Capone (Robert De Niro).

Al Capone was a dark shadow that loomed over the streets of Chicago. His power and influence stretched beyond the average criminal, even as far as the local justice departments and the mayor's office. The audience gets a genuine feel for this true-to-life criminal mastermind and watching some of his horrible deeds helps them root for the heroes to succeed in putting him away.

8 Norman Stansfield (Gary Oldman)

'Léon: The Professional' (1994)

Luc Besson's action crime thriller Léon: The Professional is an emotionally gripping tale about a professional mafia assassin taking in an impressionable young girl to be his protégé after the entire death of her family. For his part, the incredibly versatile and talented Gary Oldman slips into his iconic role as the sadistic, corrupt DEA agent Norman Stansfield.

Not afraid to commit murders and all sorts of heinous atrocities, Norman Stansfield made a violent name for himself as the most significant player in the New York drug-trafficking ring. He was a crooked cop hiding behind his badge and authority to remain untouchable and, in doing so, became a terrifying legend within criminal circles. Gary Oldman's unique ability to disappear into his roles makes Stansfield such a compelling villain. He's easily the highlight of the entire film and ranks among Oldman's best works.

Leon: The Professional Release Date November 18, 1994 Director Luc Besson Cast Jean Reno , Gary Oldman , Natalie Portman , Danny Aiello Runtime 110 minutes

7 Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) and Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon)

'The Departed' (2006)

Martin Scorsese's thrilling crime epic The Departed tells the story of undercover Police officer Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) on his first assignment to infiltrate the dangerous gang of infamous Irish-American crime boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). As he struggles to survive and maintain his disguise, he soon finds himself in a challenging game of cat and mouse to outwit and uncover the identity of Costello's mole within the Boston Police Department, later revealed to be the respected State Police Sergeant Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon).

While DiCaprio gives it his all in this commanding lead performance, Nicholson's and Damon's intriguing and despicable roles as the film's dual antagonists truly are the best parts of the story. Frank Costello is easily one of the most terrifying criminal masterminds ever portrayed on-screen. He's a cold-hearted and highly unstable psychopath whose incredible intellect and skills at manipulation allow him to stay one step ahead of his rivals. Colin is equally intelligent and secretly even more cunning, using his status and influence in the police force to protect his boss and get what he wants. Though the two inevitably betrayed each other in the end, their genius plan allowed them to remain untouched in the eyes of the law for a long time.

6 Cody Jarrett (James Cagney)

'White Heat' (1949)

The wonderfully talented James Cagney was no stranger to playing highly memorable gangster villains. From his roles as the power-hungry enforcer Tom Powers in The Public Enemy to the ambitious bootlegger Eddie Bartlett in The Roaring Twenties, his time spent as an antagonist in the crime genre was met with acclaim. However, his turn as the murderous gang leader Arthur "Cody" Jarrett in the golden age gangster classic White Heat stands out as one of his best.

Cold, remorseless, and completely unhinged, Cody Jarrett was as ruthless as cinematic villains can get. As leader of the Jarrett gang, he ruled over his subordinates with an iron fist, showing no mercy and killing those who defied him. His violent, reckless, and self-destructing behavior ultimately led him on a war path that ended, like most cinematic villains, in a fiery blaze of glory.

White Heat Release Date September 2, 1941 Director Raoul Walsh Cast James Cagney , Virginia Mayo , Edmond O'Brien Runtime 114

5 Tony Montana (Al Pacino)

'Scarface' (1983)

Scarface tells a timeless story of an ambitious criminal's epic rise and fall from power, all told with compelling drama and a commanding lead performance. While Austro-Hungarian actor Paul Muni gave a tremendous and highly influential portrayal of the villain protagonist Tony Camonte in the 1932 original, it was Al Pacino's iconic turn as the foul-mouthed, hot-heated Tony Montana in Brian De Palma's action-packed 1983 remake that stands out as the most definitive version of the classic character.

Tony Montana is a determined career criminal on a violent mission to become the best. He's blinded by his greed and lust for power, which unfortunately leads to severe consequences for himself and the lives of those around him. While he's not as cold-hearted or ruthless as other cinematic gangsters, as evident by his refusal to harm children or those not a threat to him, his actions ultimately lead to his demise and the deaths of his friends. He's a flawed and complex antagonist who has become a perfect example of how a life of crime always leads to disastrous outcomes.

Scarface Release Date December 9, 1983 Director Brian De Palma Cast Al Pacino , Steven Bauer , Michelle Pfeiffer , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Robert Loggia , Miriam Colon Runtime 170 minutes

4 Zé Pequeno (Leandro Firmino)

'City of God' (2002)

Fernando Meirelles' international gangster masterpiece City of God tells the gripping and intense story about the lives of two very different young men as they grow up in the poverty-stricken streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, between the 1960s and '80s. One of these boys was Ze Pequeno (Leandro Firmino), a troubled youth who strove to become the most feared and notorious drug lord in the city by any horrible means necessary.

As a product of a bleak and crime-infested environment, Ze Pequeno's only desire in life, sadly, was to become a prolific gangster. Starting his early career committing terrible acts of murder and violence, he was determined on his path toward infamy and wasn't going to let anyone stand in his way. Once he became the dreaded kingpin Lil-Ze, he terrorized the streets of Rio, employing cruel and sadistic methods and even employing child soldiers to fill his ranks. He may have come from a tragic upbringing, but his cruelty and violent actions have made Ze Pequeno a truly cold-blooded villain who stands out as one of the most sinister villains in the genre.

City of God Release Date February 13, 2004 Director Fernando Meirelles , Kátia Lund Cast Alexandre Rodrigues , Leandro Firmino , Matheus Nachtergaele , Phellipe Haagensen , Douglas Silva , Jonathan Haagensen , Seu Jorge , Jefechander Suplino Runtime 130 Minutes

3 Bill 'The Butcher' Cutting (Daniel Day-Lewis)

'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Three-time Academy Award winner Daniel Day-Lewis has given some of the greatest acting performances of the 21st century. One of his most incredible roles was his turn as the bloodthirsty, relentless gang leader Bill "The Butcher" Cutting in Martin Scorsese's iconic crime film Gangs of New York.

As head of the dominant street gang of the Five Points of New York during the early 1860s, The Butcher ruled with an iron fist and had the strength to harm or murder anyone who dared to challenge his authority. Short-tempered, highly volatile, and extremely prejudiced, he's a villain who's purely evil and all the more memorable, thanks to Day-Lewis' fantastic ability to completely transform into this terrifying role.

2 Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci)

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Martin Scorsese's gangster masterpiece Goodfellas paints a realistic and brutal depiction of the mafia world, shown through the perspectives of three mob associates as they rise through the ranks of the Lucchese crime family. While it's a story about mobsters and other characters committing all sorts of criminal activities, it was prolific highjacker Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) and his unhinged right-hand-man, Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci), who stood out as the film's primary and sinister antagonists.

Jimmy and Tommy were an effective and terrifying criminal duo. Together, they pulled off countless scores, committed multiple robberies, and gleefully partook in horrible acts of violence and murder to gain more respect in the eyes of the mafia. They were ruthless killers, unafraid to eliminate anyone who disrespected them or threatened their freedom. They're certainly two of the most accurate and violent depictions of gangsters ever brought to the silver screen.

1 Michael Corleone (Al Pacino)

'The Godfather Trilogy' (1972, 1974, 1990)

Don Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) from Francis Ford Coppola's iconic The Godfather trilogy deserves his spot as one of cinema's all-time greatest villains. Throughout three films, audiences follow the tragic downfall of a once good man from his early days as an optimistic, law-abiding war hero to his inevitable descent into villainy as he became one of the most cold-hearted, murderous mafia bosses in the country.

He's widely regarded as Coppola's most memorable antagonist, and it's all made perfect thanks to Al Pacino's Oscar-worthy performance in this genuinely heartbreaking and villainous role. Michael's path towards self-destruction is a sad tale of a man whose desire for control and power greatly overshadowed his original goal to protect his family. By the saga's end, he becomes a jaded, broken man, haunted and regretful of the monster he never strove to become.

The Godfather (1972) Don Vito Corleone, head of a mafia family, decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son, Michael. However, his decision unintentionally puts the lives of his loved ones in grave danger. Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes

