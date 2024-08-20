The 1970s was a particularly good decade for gangster movies because it saw the release of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II alone; two undoubtedly great films about organized crime. Then, in the 1990s, Martin Scorsese made boundary-pushing classics like Goodfellas and Casino. Though both Coppola and Scorsese stayed away from the genre (more or less) in the 1980s, there were thankfully other filmmakers around to pick up the slack, so to speak.

As long as one’s willing to be a little more relaxed than usual with what constitutes a gangster movie, the following titles should satisfy and successfully represent the genre’s best from the 1980s. Some of these films have a protagonist who’s not a gangster or mobster necessarily, but if organized crime in one way or another plays a key role (or if the antagonist is a gangster, for example), they’re eligible. Yeah, see, that’s just the way it’s gonna be, see.

10 'Mona Lisa' (1986)

Director: Neil Jordan

Close

Seeing Bob Hoskins in a crime movie is almost always a good time, especially if the movie in question happens to be Mona Lisa. He plays a gangster here, albeit a rather low-ranking and down-on-his-luck one who starts the film fresh out of prison, and finds his life becoming surprisingly complicated after he agrees to become a driver/bodyguard for a high-class and well-respected call girl.

Mona Lisa unfolds in a way that makes it more of a neo-noir movie than a gangster film strictly speaking, but there are hints of that throughout, mostly due to various shady and/or criminal characters playing major roles in the narrative. It’s a film with one of Hoskins’s best performances, and Michael Caine’s in it too, turning in a strong supporting performance.

Watch on Max

9 'Atlantic City' (1980)

Director: Louis Malle

Close

A somewhat underrated filmmaker who excelled in various genres throughout his directing career, Louis Malle was behind one of the first strong gangster-related movies of the 1980s: Atlantic City. It’s set in the titular New Jersey city, and revolves around two unlikely people – both with ties to crime in one way or another – unexpectedly falling in love.

One’s an older man whose glory days of being a gangster are largely behind him, and the other’s a younger woman whose estranged husband has caused a whole heap of trouble by stealing drugs from some powerful mobsters. Atlantic City focuses more on romance and being a character study than delivering crime movie thrills, necessarily, but it’s an interesting and engaging spin on the genre, and worth it for those after something a little different.

Rent on Apple TV

8 'A Better Tomorrow' (1986)

Director: John Woo

Image via Golden Princess Amusement

John Woo’s best heroic bloodshed movies were still ahead of him in 1986, but A Better Tomorrow was an early indication of his talent when it came to directing movies with fantastic and spectacular shootouts. Saving most of the action for near the end, A Better Tomorrow follows two brothers who’ve long been on opposite sides of the law; one a gangster with regrets, and the other a police officer.

The dramatic tension comes from the way they want to reconnect, but find that difficult because of how those involved with organized crime can’t exactly walk away from such a life with ease. It’s all very John Woo in the best possible way, and ends up being a lean and explosive movie that tells a solid gangster-themed story alongside depicting some amazing action.